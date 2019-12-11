Cannabis Initiative With Amy Margolis (Podcast)

Summary

Amy Margolis is the Founder and Program Director of The Initiative, an accelerator program designed for women cannabis entrepreneurs and executives.

Amy has been a practicing attorney for 18 years, regularly representing cannabis growers and founded the Oregon Cannabis Association and The Commune, Portland’s first cannabis gathering space for cannabis businesses.

Amy joins the show to discuss what's keeping institutional investors out of the space, Oregon's cannabis market, and overcoming disingenuous responses to women-led businesses.

We also cover why smaller, well funded plays may be more advantageous than MSOs and why Amy's not overly optimistic about the SAFE Banking Act passing the Senate.