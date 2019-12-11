Cannabis Initiative With Amy Margolis (Podcast)

Amy Margolis is the Founder and Program Director of The Initiative, an accelerator program designed for women cannabis entrepreneurs and executives.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Amy Margolis, the Founder and Program Director of The Initiative, an impressive accelerator program specifically designed for women cannabis entrepreneurs and executives. Amy has been a practicing attorney for 18 years, regularly representing cannabis growers and also founded the Oregon Cannabis Association and The Commune, Portland’s first cannabis gathering space for cannabis businesses. She’s received many distinctions in the space, including being named by Cannabis Business Executive as one of 2017's 100 most powerful political people in cannabis as well as one of the 50 most important women in cannabis in 2016 and 2017.
Topics include:
- 4:30 - Amy's been in the cannabis space longer than it's been a 'space'. An attorney for 18 years, represented serious person crimes and a lot of growers. When cannabis was set to be legalized they asked Amy for help in setting that up in Oregon.
- 6:00 - Challenging regulations and laws - patchwork of regulations, state by state, county by county. What makes cannabis industry so different is it's not a space you dabble in because there are so many changes so often. Many changing regulatory iterations, even in mature markets like Oregon. But it's what makes cannabis companies nimble and strong. Always anticipating the next market to open up. From an operational perspective it's incredibly challenging and expensive.
- 9:00 - Regulators also in a terrible position, essentially compelled to regulate a federally illegal substance, which is very hard to do.
- 10:00 - Oregon's cannabis market. Open licensing state, an experimental location to see if you can thrive and survive. Need to be in a constant state of expansion to be successful. Long-time cannabis culture, a connoisseur market because of the maturity of the market. If you can make it in Oregon, you can make it anywhere - especially true for MSOs. 2019 was economically much better for businesses. Vape regulations have been unexpected, but otherwise has been a successful open market. Illinois only giving 70-something licenses, opposite approach to Oregon's open market. Legalization will be going state by state - states always ahead of the federal government.
- 13:35 - Do MSOs have a leg up because they've displayed high levels of nimbleness? Capital markets; in a business where you need to be so nimble, not sure the larger gears of the MSOs are necessarily better situated. MSOs are better capitalized, which makes a difference for application process and building out operations. But big companies having layoffs, challenges in Aurora (ACB), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) challenges, MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) deal falling apart. Lots of issues with this space. Smaller, well-funded players may be creating more value, but harder to see those players.
- 16:00 - SAFE Banking Act passed the House. Optimistic but not so optimistic that Amy would bet on it passing the Senate. If it passes, we'll see 2 changes - the credit card processing/cash industry and public safety issue that goes along with being cash-only. It's wild to watch a business operate entirely in cash. Some additional investors will be willing to come in, more bank loans, but will still be super high risk. Won't see so much change until we see federal legalization, because that's what's keeping institutional investors out.
- 18:30 - We'll see federal legalization in the next 10 years - the tide of public opinion has changed. It will be impossible not to legalize cannabis. But it's won't be a quick switch, federal legalization will pose its own inherent challenges. What happens when you overlay federal legalization over this patchwork of regulations?
- 19:50 - How will the U.S. treat federal legalization? Pharma companies likely coming in. Should be treated like alcohol; regulating cannabis like a controlled substance would be a tragedy.
- 21:30 - The Initiative - represented clients in this space for a long time. More often Amy was not seeing female founded businesses at business or networking events. Call for more female decision makers was met with silence. If someone doesn't do something, we'll look like every other industry. That's how the Initiative was founded, a business, plant-touching accelerator for female founders. Teach them to scale and help them with fundraising.
- 25:30 - Seeing innovation in the industry keeps Amy enthusiastic. How do you bridge capital with innovation? Will never get an opportunity like this again. Contrary to what the market looks like today, many companies - mostly those bubbling under the surface - will be the ones to be successful.
- 30:00 - Women's reticence to get into the space as investors. How to source capital; women investors want to invest capital but don't know how to find those deals - The Initiative wants to bridge that gap. So many opportunities to invest with companies doing amazing things of great value.