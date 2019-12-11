Exelon Nuclear Fleet Benefits From National Clean Energy Focus

With its large nuclear fleet, Exelon is the top zero-carbon electricity supplier in the U.S. and a top retail electricity provider.

This $44 billion market cap holding company serves gas and electricity markets in Chicago and the mid-Atlantic with an unregulated generation entity and marketing division and six regulated utilities.

Exelon’s stock is near the low of its 52-week range and one-year target and offers a 3.2% dividend yield.

Exelon (EXC) is a holding company whose component utilities serve the mid-Atlantic and Chicago. Its stable dividend and mostly zero-carbon electricity offer a platform for ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment through six regulated utilities and sizable unregulated competitive businesses. It successfully generates, transmits, distributes and sells electricity and natural gas to ten million customers, including many third parties and expects growth in both its regulated and non-regulated businesses.

Brief Company Summary

Exelon is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and currently employs more than 33,400 people full-time. This holding company’s regulated utilities serve the mid-Atlantic (New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and southeastern Pennsylvania) and Chicago markets. Exelon's companies buy and sell natural gas and generate, transmit, and sell electricity. The eight component operating companies are Constellation, Exelon Generation, Atlantic City Electric, ComEd, BG&E, PECO, Delmarva, and PEPCO. Exelon serves ten million gas and electric customers and does business in 48 states.

Unregulated Constellation Energy serves 1.8 million residential, commercial and business customers with power, natural gas, energy management, and energy services.

Competitors

The unregulated Exelon Generation division competes with many other energy providers throughout the country.

Exelon is part of the 15-stock, price-weighted Dow Jones Utilities Average Index (DJU). Although regulated utilities each have their own territories and so don’t compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other diversified utilities in the index are Sempra (SRE), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), NiSource (NI), and Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG).

Exelon does serve the largest number of customers in the U.S., followed by Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), Duke (DUK), Southern (SO), and Sempra.

In 2017, its total generation output of 194.7 terawatt-hours was second only to Duke, and just ahead of Southern and NextEra (NEE).

Also in 2017, Exelon offered by far the lowest carbon intensity, measured as pounds/megawatt-hour at 107, followed by NextEra at 456 and Public Service Enterprise Group at 461.

State Regulators

As a holding company for regulated utilities, Exelon does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which its regulated utilities operate. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its electricity production.

A few regional notes:

*In New Jersey (Atlantic City Electric), Governor Phil Murphy stated, “I am committed to transitioning New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2050.” Since clean energy excludes (cheap) natural gas, this is a detriment, but since it includes nuclear, this plays to Exelon's strength.

*Chicago has seen slowing growth (ComEd); electricity use is tied directly to economic activity, so this could have a negative revenue effect. Additionally, the Illinois legislature in March proposed a clean energy act that would require utilities to use only clean fuel (renewables plus nuclear) by 2032.

*Similarly, Pennsylvania has proposed legislation to support nuclear generation as a clean fuel. Other states are also emphasizing clean (non-hydrocarbon) electric generation fuels. Exelon Generation’s Nuclear division and the renewables part of its Power division are well-positioned to serve these requirements. However, the drive toward nuclear and renewables could limit or completely eliminate the value of all of Exelon’s hydrocarbon-fueled facilities. As the chart below shows, currently 16% of Exelon's baseload and intermediate-level electricity generation capacity is from natural gas.

*The failure of now-bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric to prevent fires, fatalities, and forced outages has put the onus on utilities and their regulators around the country to avoid similar safety failures, including the need to managerially and financially prioritize safety investment ahead of renewable sourcing.

Exelon’s Generation by Fuel Type

Exelon generates electricity using uranium (nuclear), natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, solar, landfill gas, and oil. Exelon Generation has two parts: Exelon Nuclear and Exelon Power. Exelon Nuclear comprises the largest fleet of nuclear plants in the U.S. Exelon Power comprises 12,400 megawatts of capacity from the non-nuclear sources listed above.

For the first nine months of 2019, the company’s third-quarter report to the Securities and Exchange Commission provides some information, with nuclear representing 62% of the generation fuel supply. However, the data does not separate renewables and fossil fuels, nor is the composition of purchased power apparent.

At the end of 2018, its 124 stations had a total of 32,500 megawatts of capacity. Most of these except for the oil and landfill gas stations are baseload or intermediate.

Source: exeloncorp.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

As the chart above shows, 68% of Exelon’s baseload and intermediate electric generating capacity is nuclear, 16% is natural gas, and 16% is a combination of hydro, oil/gas, solar, and wind.

Third-Quarter 2019 Results

Exelon recorded basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 in the third quarter of 2019, behind 2018’s comparable quarterly earnings of $0.76. Management expects full-year EPS of $3.05-3.20/share.

The company divides revenues into two sources: competitive businesses and rate-regulated utilities. For the third quarter of 2019, these two areas represented a nearly exact 50-50 split in revenues at about $4.5 billion each. While this revenue was less than in the same quarter last year, operating income was ahead at $1.35 billion. Third-quarter net income was $760 million.

Exelon’s Strategy and Capital Expenditures

In 2018, Exelon served a customer load of 212 terawatts, up by 1% from the year before. The company expects to make $23 billion in utility expenditures through 2022.

Exelon is particularly well-positioned to meet demands in its own service areas and other states for clean (nuclear plus renewable) electricity fuel sourcing.

With plentiful nearby natural gas supply from Appalachian (Marcellus and Utica) fields as well as supply from outlying areas like Texas and Louisiana, Constellation Energy is well-positioned to buy and sell to third parties, as well as to supply gas customers at BGE, PECO, and Delmarva.

However, it is important to note that in the first nine months of 2019, sales of natural gas by both the regulated and unregulated parts of Exelon’s business represented only 10% of revenues; sale of electricity represented the other 90%.

In the diagram below, Marcellus gas is shown in green and Utica gas is shown in orange.

Company Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranks Exelon’s overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (8), Shareholder Rights (3), and Compensation (3). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

As of November 14, 2019, shorted shares were only 1.05% of floated shares. Insiders own a small fraction (0.24%) amount of the outstanding stock.

Post-Pacific Gas & Electric fires and bankruptcy, investors are more aware of public utility commission priorities, especially safety vs. renewable capacity construction.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Trailing twelve months’ EPS is $2.37 for a price-earnings ratio of 19. Analysts’ average estimated 2020 EPS for Exelon is $3.09 (down from an average estimate of $3.13 for 2019) giving a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5.

Return on assets is 2.3% and return on equity is 6.9%.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $7.4 billion and levered free cash flow was $150 million.

Data by YCharts

At September 30, 2019, Exelon had $88.4 billion in liabilities and $122.7 billion in assets resulting in a steep-but-utility-standard liability-to-asset ratio of 72%.

The company’s market capitalization is $43.7 billion at a December 9, 2019, stock closing price of $44.93 per share. Enterprise value (EV) is $83.6 billion and the ratio of enterprise value/EBITDA is 8.8. This is below the preferred ratio of 10 or less, suggesting a discount.

Exelon’s 52-week price range is $43.10-51.18 per share, so its December 9, 2019, closing price of $44.93/share is 88% of its one-year high. The company’s average one-year target price is $52.16/share, putting its closing price at 85% of that level.

The company’s dividend of $1.45/share represents a 3.2% yield.

Overall, the company’s mean rating from seventeen analysts is 1.9 or about “buy” on average.

As of September 29, 2019, most of Exelon’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index funds that match the overall market. The top five holders are Vanguard with 8.6%, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with 7.5%, State Street (NYSE:STT) with 6.3%, Fidelity/FMR with 3.6%, and Wellington with 2.9%.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The company’s market value per share is 36% greater than its book value per share of $32.94, indicating positive market sentiment.

Exelon’s beta is very low at 0.24: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with much less volatility, as is typical for utilities.

Positive and Negative Risks

Exelon’s service in two different geographic areas (MidWest and MidAtlantic) does not mean the economies of the two regions will necessarily balance one another out or move counter-cyclically to one another. They could instead reinforce one another, with both being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national rather than regional factors such as regulatory concerns, tax policy, or interest rate changes.

Still, potential investors should consider regional economic growth, state regulatory environments and bond rate changes, as the factors most likely to affect Exelon. The increasing emphasis on clean power sources goes to Exelon’s strength in nuclear generation.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 72%, Exelon, like the utility sector generally, is more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors.

Finally, the market for alternative, renewable, and low-carbon energy sources may remain altered from PG&E’s bankruptcy.

Recommendations for Exelon

Investors looking for a low-beta 3.2%-dividend stock or ESG investors looking for companies to supply the growing demand for zero-carbon source electricity will find Exelon of interest. Moreover, Exelon is at a relatively low price point in its 52-week cycle.

Investors who prefer utilities in states with fast economic growth may want to look further afield or may want to delve further into unregulated Constellation-like energy providers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.