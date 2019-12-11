A Deeper Look At Underpriced Gran Tierra Energy

While the stock is not the cheapest among the peers, it still could recuperate on the back of higher production and free cash flow generation.

Still, the company poured hefty funds into the Acordionero facility expansion that must yield solid cash flow in the near term.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), a Canadian Colombia-focused exploration & production company, has lost ~58% of its market value since December 2018. The stock lagged behind its closest peer Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF), which returned ~29%, while another peer Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF) also had definitely not impressed its investors with a ~30% price decline. For a broader context, another Colombia-focused oil player Amerisur Resources, the company which I covered in April (GeoPark (GPRK) is acquiring it now) showed a 40% price jump.

The dramatic underperformance of Gran Tierra this year is partly explainable, as revenue and EPS edged lower impacted by lower production and community issues, while weaker Brent has also taken a toll; however, resilient insider buying hint that the board is very bullish on the stock and expects a turnaround, while now the share is trading at a sizeable discount to its intrinsic value. As the CEO assured in the Q3 results announcement, 2020 free cash flow could reach $75-$100 million in the $60/barrel Brent scenario. Surely, if the target appears too ambitious, the market's disappointment will be factored in the share price.

Now, let's take a more in-depth look at the company to assess if the improvement of fundamentals and the share price recuperation are achievable.

The top line

Gran Tierra is focused on crude oil production in the Middle Magdalena Valley and the Putumayo Basin in Colombia. Its flagship asset in the MMV is the Acordionero field, which, in my view, is the nucleus of its growth story in the medium term given the volume of capital investments it consumed from 2017 to 2019.

In the 2010s, its 2P reserves grew at a rapid pace; more specifically, its 2018 2P increased by 163% compared to end-2015. This point to the fact that Gran Tierra invested rationally and proficiently and was capable of converting its exploration potential and resources into proved & probable reserves, which is at the crux of a successful upstream company and consistent shareholder value creation.

The company reports production including and excluding royalties. It is essential to take both figures into account, as the difference is considerable. For instance, its Q3 average production was 32,918 boepd, while after royalties it amounted to only 27,763 kboepd.

This year the output has been impacted by the community issues; in Q3, production at the Suroriente Block was temporarily suspended. Another disappointing matter was the failure of ESP (electric submersible pump) at the Acordionero field; the issue was eliminated in Q3, and I hope it will not cause any other repercussions. Still, the market considered all these as worrisome and factored all the risks and uncertainties in the share price.

The crucial issue with Gran Tierra is that it sells its oil at a hefty discount to Brent ($10.05 per barrel in Q3) because of gravity and quality. In the Middle Magdalena Valley, the API gravity of oil is 19 degrees, meaning that it is heavy (but still conventional). Oil in the Putumayo Basin is much lighter and has an API gravity of 29 degrees. For a broader context, Brent crude has an API gravity of around 38.06 degrees. The quality of its oil and a discount to Brent price might hinder it from reaching a more generous stock valuation, as the market might question its competitive position, but still, it does not fully justify the discount that was applied to the equity this year.

As oil price and production were not supportive, Gran Tierra's revenue, net income, and operating cash flow (Last Twelve Months) declined compared to FY 2018. Revenue dropped 4% while operating profit tumbled 41%; net CFFO was down 25%.

Data by YCharts

As a result, the net income margin considerably narrowed, and EPS nearly halved.

Among the culprits of bleak LTM profit and deeply unsatisfying ROE was the loss on the redemption of convertible notes together with higher depreciation, depletion & amortization; these items were non-cash and did no harm to cash flow. Also, the CFFO margin is higher than the profit margin indicating that GTE competently manages its working capital. The high spread between GAAP net income and cash flow also proves earnings have relatively high quality, but, unfortunately, this year's net profit has not been backed by free cash flow, which is anticipated to change in 2020.

After all, I should also mention that, in the past, the share price somewhat correlated with revenue and EPS dynamics.

Data by YCharts

Hence, the market's response to financial performance is mostly rational; there are a few cases when a stock price dynamics diverge from the revenue and cash flow growth trend, which points to more profound issues only known to key shareholders who have a better grasp of a situation or a sheer misunderstanding of a company by the market. In the case of GTE, the lackluster share price performance might be linked to weak financial results. So, if fundamentals improve in the near term, the stock price might reclaim abandoned levels.

The debt burden

The level of debt had increased over the previous three years; it went from zero in March 2016 to $635.5 million in September 2019. With Debt/Equity of 63%, Gran Tierra is the most leveraged in the group of comparables. Parex Resources has no debt on the balance sheet, while Frontera Energy has Debt/Equity of 27%. Nevertheless, I anticipate its debt burden to gradually come down in the coming years on the back of free cash flow generation propped up by the Acordionero field and other assets.

Return on Capital

This year Gran Tierra has poured hefty funds into investments (e.g., water injection and treatment capacity at the Acordionero field). High investment activity was the culprit of sub-zero free cash flow, both levered and unlevered. To be precise, its LTM free cash flow to equity currently equals -$301 million. Thankfully, as I have already mentioned above, the firm anticipates material cash flow generation on Q4 2019 and 2020 backed by these investments.

To assess the efficiency of use of capital, it is possible to use a few metrics, from traditional Return on Equity typically to less common Free Cash Flow ROE and Free Cash Flow ROTC, which I compute to gain deeper insights and assess a company's investment activity and operations from another perspective. In the case of GTE, the 2020 Free Cash Flow ROTC could reach 4.9%-6.5%, which is not ideal but acceptable. Also, its LTM Cash Flow ROTC stands at 13.9%, which looks solid.

Valuation

First and foremost, GTE is trading at a whopping 470x P/E; these multiples can spook a value investor, but it will be a terrible mistake to value this company only using traditional earnings yield. I suppose it is worth comparing the company with its key peers like Frontera Energy and Parex Resources using EV/EBITDA, EV/Net CFFO, and Cash Flow-based Return on Total Capital to uncover if after a year of dismal stock performance Gran Tierra is cheaper than them or not.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha and the companies' reports.

As the chart above illustrates, the company is not the cheapest in the group of comparables; Parex has similar EV/EBITDA, but much higher CF ROTC (Net CFFO/Average total capital). Yet, given its relatively high 13.57% Cash Flow ROTC and only 2.75x EV/EBITDA, I consider GTE is underappreciated by the market. Also, an estimated 2020 FCF of $75 million (the lowest end of the guidance shared by the CEO) translates into a ~5x Forward P/FCF multiple, which is abnormally cheap.

Final thoughts

At the moment, Gran Tierra does not pay a dividend, but repurchases shares, as the buyback program helps to improve critical metrics on a per-share basis. Yet, I prefer companies that reduce the outstanding share count using free cash flow (if they have it). In many cases, debt-fueled buybacks are value-destructive. In 9M 2019, Gran Tierra did not have a cash surplus left after covering investment activities, so, its buyback was not covered by FCFE.

Yet, I concur that the management started to repurchase stock at a perfect point in time when the market did not fully realize its future value and was pushing the share price down. It is an excellent chance to reduce shares outstanding when the equity is too cheap.

Besides, timely buyback in many cases helps to bring the moment of dividend introduction or reinstatement closer, as the reduced share count also brings future DPS down. I suppose it is too early to make any forward dividend estimations as GTE anticipates to use FCF for debt reduction and share repurchases. However, the buyback instills confidence dividend might be introduced in the 2020s. So, I reckon the stock repurchase program has clear merits and flaws, and I will not label it as unambiguously positive or negative.

In sum, Gran Tierra looks oversold, hammered by operational issues and unsatisfying financial performance; if it manages to deliver on its production and FCF promises backed by the Acordionero field, the market will acclaim it. Among the catalysts might be solid Q4 2019 results, output updates, and exploration successes. Still, it is worth bearing in mind that if the company faces production issues again, the market's response could be severe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.