Virgin Galactic: Far Too Risky To Buy Now

Virgin Galactic could do great things, but it remains exceptionally risky both physically and financially. We are steering clear until the company's future becomes clearer.

The company's stock has slid since its public debut amid skepticism about its business model, costs, and safety.

After more than 15 years of development, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is at last on the cusp of launching its first batch of well-heeled clients into space. The space tourism company, founded in 2004 by colorful British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, went public on October 28 to considerable fanfare. While Virgin Galactic remains a part of Branson’s larger Virgin Group, it now trades independently on the New York Stock Exchange.

On December 9, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Virgin Galactic with an “overweight” rating and a $22 price target. Lead analyst Adam Jonas expressed tremendous enthusiasm for Virgin Galactic’s prospects, and not merely as a space tourism business. However, despite his obvious excitement, Jonas also took time to review the considerable risks facing the company and the industry it is now pioneering.

Source: DW.com

At first glance, Virgin Galactic seems to present an interesting play on the budding space economy. However, much of the enthusiasm toward the stock is built on highly optimistic assumptions about future market size, profitability, and opportunity for expansion from spaceplanes to hypersonic passenger jets.

While everything might shake out in Virgin Galactic's favor, I will maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until it can prove its viability as a business.

A Near-Term Bet On Space Tourism

Focusing on the near term, Jonas acknowledged that development of the space tourism industry would need to be incremental and safety-cautious. In fact, safety will be the most important factor for the year ahead:

“Space Tourism’s goal over the next year: be safe, stay funded. We believe the key catalyst over the next 12 months will be sending even one customer to space and returning safely.”

The issue of safety cannot be overstated. Space travel is a risky proposition, even when it only involves Virgin Galactic’s spaceplanes (as opposed to rockets). Wealthy tourists have been lining up to ride on Branson’s ship for years, yet, few likely appreciate the full extent of risk they face. With Virgin Galactic planning to make its first tourist-laden spaceflights in the next six to nine months, many investors and industry experts will be holding their breath in anticipation. According to Jonas, space tourism can grow into a substantive business, despite ticket costs being prohibitively expensive for any but the wealthiest consumers:

“The addressable market for space tourism, while niche, is supported by a range of industries (e.g., yacht charters and luxury cars).”

The luxury and ultra-luxury consumer segments, especially when considered globally, are actually quite large. It is not wholly unreasonable to suggest that these high-lux consumers may be numerous enough to support the baseline demand necessary to maintain a financially viable space tourism business. Indeed, Jonas has estimated that Virgin Galactic will be able to ramp up flight offerings sufficiently to accommodate more than 3,000 passengers per year by 2030.

A Long-Term Bet On Hypersonic Jet Travel

While Jonas argued in his coverage initiation report that Virgin Galactic’s space tourism business should prove viable in its own right, his real interest lies elsewhere. Specifically, Jonas sees a huge opportunity in hypersonic flight, one that could dwarf the economics of space tourism:

“A viable space tourism business is what you pay for today... but a chance to disrupt the multi-trillion-dollar airline [total addressable market] is what is really likely to drive the upside.”

Virgin Galactic is examining this opportunity actively, according to its initial SEC filings. The research is still in a nascent exploratory phase, but the company clear sees potential in adapting its spaceplane technology to hypersonic passenger transportation. Developing such a capability would likely prove extremely expensive, and the risk of failure will undoubtedly be very high. As a result of this almost binary situation, Jonas has argued that Virgin Galactic’s hypersonic travel opportunity be viewed similarly to that of a developmental biotech company:

“The shares feature biotech-type risk/reward where today’s space tourism business serves as a funding strategy and innovation catalyst to incubate enabling tech for the hypersonic P2P (point-to-point) air travel opportunity.”

If Jonas is right, the hypersonic travel market could hit $800 billion in annual sales by 2040. That is quite the prize to play for, and would likely more than make up for the current cash burn, which runs to roughly $1 billion annually. However, it relies on major advances in aircraft technology on the part of the company, something unproven beyond a single spaceplane design.

A Risky Bet On The Future

Virgin Galactic has enjoyed a wave of enthusiasm, especially from a set of analysts and talking heads who are die-hard devotees of space. However, not everyone shares Jonas’ enthusiasm or appetite for biotech-style binary investment plays. This is evident from Virgin Galactic share price, which is still 18% under its IPO even after a recent upward run.

There is no denying that Virgin Galactic represents a high-risk technology play with far from certain economics. This uncertainty led Jonas to include bullish and bearish price targets in addition to his general target. While Jonas’ base case sets a price target of $22 (more than 100% upside from the current trading price), his bull case sees the potential for $60 per share. His bear case sees a price target of just $1, reflecting the non-zero probability that technological failures or catastrophic accidents will lead to a veritable shuttering of the business.

Moreover, given the scale of capital expenditure, R&D and breakthrough engineering effort that will be necessary to develop even the semblance of a passenger-rated hypersonic jet, it is probably unwise to think of Virgin Galactic as anything other than a space tourism company. The problem there is that no one has much of a frame of reference to apply to the industry.

The size of demand, the long-term expected safety levels, and the scale of eventual economic margins that space tourism businesses will be able to achieve are all variables that must remain the subject of (mostly) guesswork. As the space tourism industry begins to mature a bit, we may learn more, but that process will take several years at least.

Investor's Eye View

Uncertainty may excite some investors and attract them to an opportunity like Virgin Galactic, but that is not in keeping with the prevailing market zeitgeist. Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, summed up this conflict succinctly during an October 28 interview with Reuters:

“This is a shaky environment for companies with grand visions but unproven models.”

Virgin Galactic is unquestionably exciting. But it is also extremely risky, even down to the simplest aspects of its business model. With the share price spiking on the news of the Morgan Stanley upgrade, the company looks even less appealing.

Investors should probably steer clear of this name until its future is on firmer footing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.