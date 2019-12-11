Gold: Fundamentally Balanced And Not Interesting

But fundamentally, the current price of gold is almost perfectly balanced.

Nothing prevents gold from being influenced by its main fundamental factor - the US real rate.

Secondary factors do not have a significant effect on gold at the moment.

As a start, let's look at how gold correlates with other markets. This helps us to better understand which driver is the most important for gold at the moment.

Gold is a protective asset and, therefore, a fall or a rise of the stock market should have an effect on its value. But there is no significant correlation between the dynamics of changes in the S&P 500 and the gold price at the moment:

Next, let's look at the correlation between gold and the Volatility Index (VIX). Here we also do not find a strong correlation, at least for now:

And finally, something interesting. Now the short-term inverse correlation between gold and the Dollar Index is close to the five-year maximum:

But, as you can judge by the long-term correlation between gold and the dollar index, it is actually normal. Because gold is dollar-denominated and any weakness in the dollar pushes up the gold price and vice versa.

So, at a glance, nothing prevents gold from being influenced by its main fundamental factor - the real interest rate in the United States.

By and large, gold is a mirror image of the US real rate. This is well confirmed visually:

And now, based on the history of the last 12 years, let's build a statistical model that will predict the price of gold based on the level of the real interest rate in the United States.

Here are the parameters of this model:

Note that all key model quality assessments are high: R2=0.77 and p-value<0.05.

And, here is the model itself:

As you can see, within the bounds of this model, now the balanced price of gold is very close to the actual price.

Bottom line

I think that now the gold market is not interesting. Fundamentally, the current price of gold is balanced. And secondary factors do not have a significant effect on gold. Under such conditions, it is most likely that gold is in for a sideways trend in the near future.

