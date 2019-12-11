GBP/CAD Could Rise, But Risks Remain

Lower liquidity into the end of the year, as traders take time off from work, will likely generate further volatility. Therefore, while the GBP/CAD pair is probably shaping up for further upside, one would be wise to wait until the New Year before initiating any new positions.

Therefore, while a Conservative party win would likely be positive for the pound, and while a Conservative party win can be expected, the risks of a rate cut on December 19th remain given weak consumer and business confidence.

The bond market, meanwhile, is not pricing in any significant bias, with the central bank rate spread of negative -1.00% roughly matching the bond market's prevailing one-year yield spread.

However, with the Christmas period nearing, a Bank of England meeting on the 19th of December, and a potentially pivotal general election on the December 12th, near-term risks are high.

The GBP/CAD pair is currently rising out of a support and resistance area, towards the midpoint (between two long-term areas) of approximately 1.8140. (Current price: circa 1.7450).

The GBP/CAD currency pair represents the British pound sterling expressed in terms of the Canadian dollar. Historically, the pair appears to have no discernible secular bias; the pair has fluctuated in a large range over time, registering lows in the region of 1.46 in early 1985, after registering highs of over 2.90 in late 1980.

Subsequent to 1985, the GBP/CAD pair has traded between around 1.48 and 2.70. More recently, from late 2007 (i.e., as the global financial crisis of 2007/08 was taking hold), the range has been limited to between 1.48 and 2.10.

Proceeding to a closer view of price action, we can find support and resistance areas (as in the chart below), using an 'equidistant' approach (i.e., maintaining an equal height for each area, and an equal distance between each area). This enables us to "frame" price action, to scout for the most likely target areas going forward. These areas do not provide us with directional bias, but they do provide us with some useful context.

From the chart above, using broad support and resistance areas, it would appear that price has recently bounced out of a support area. That is, without even making its way to the midpoint of the area (contrary to the price action witnessed from March 2010 through April 2013, where price was able to dip far lower into this area).

Currency pairs tend to correlate positively with interest rate spreads. The stronger the interest rate of one currency versus another, the stronger that currency can be expected to perform, due to the 'positive carrying value' of the currency.

The chart below is an updated version of the chart above, including the difference between the one-year UK government bond yield and the one-year Canadian government bond yield. This provides us with a proxy for the short-term interest rate differential on offer for GBP/CAD traders (The spread has been set against the far-right y-axis, and is expressed by the red line).

As shown, the spread has fallen in line with the spot price of GBP/CAD, and currently the yield spread is at negative at about -1.02%. The spread is therefore negative by approximately 100 basis points, per the bond market. With this information, we should estimate that the difference between these two countries' central bank rates are likely to be 100 basis points. We can cross-reference this piece of information with the rates, which are shown in the table below.

As shown, the Bank of England last changed rates in August 2018; the rate rose 25 basis points, to +0.75%. The Bank of Canada raised rates by an equal amount in October 2018, to +1.75% overall. The difference, in this case, is 0.75% minus 1.75%, which is -1.00%, just as would expect.

It would therefore appear that the bond market has no positive or negative bias at present, and therefore we should expect to see more price consolidation for the time being. The December 19, 2019, Bank of England meeting, however, could produce some volatility, especially if rates change. A change in UK rates could chart the course for longer-term price change.

However, given the continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK economy, we are unlikely to see a rate rise. If anything, the risk is possibly to the downside (for monetary easing). That is, despite rates already being close to zero; and a central bank will be naturally reluctant to cut rates the closer they are to zero, as it leaves them with less flexibility (or optionality) in the case of a significant economic downturn.

What we might say is, while the bond market is pricing yields at levels we would ordinarily expect, we could also say that it is underestimating the potential for quite immediate downside. That is not to say that there will be downside going into late December 2019, but given that volatility often dries up during holiday periods (i.e., Christmas in this case), the GBP/CAD pair is probably not worth buying just yet, even if it currently appears to be favoring upside.

Most recently it was reported that UK retail sales were weak in October, dropping by 0.1%, contrary to an expected rise of 0.1%. The chart below from Trading Economics shows this month-on-month change.

Consumer confidence, meanwhile, remains weak. The chart below shows the last entry at -14 (the GfK consumer confidence reading), which is the lowest reading since 2013.

Furthermore, owing in part to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding Brexit, business confidence is dropping at a fairly alarming rate. The CBI Business Optimism Indicator dropped to -44 in the last quarter of 2019 from -32 in the previous three-month period.

It is also important to note that UK polling stations will be open on December 12, to determine the future governmental leadership of the UK; mostly to determine whether the Conservatives will retain a majority in the House of Commons and continue their lead. As the Conservative party is perceived as being more "pro-Brexit" than the main competing party (the Labour party), a majority win for the Conservatives (which is indicated as likely by poll trackers) would likely support the pound higher.

December is therefore likely to prove a volatile month for the pound in 2019. With the December 12 general election, the December 19 Bank of England meeting, and the often thinner liquidity (lower trading volumes) that results through the Christmas holiday period is likely to make the pound, including the GBP/CAD pair, risky to trade.

Nevertheless, if the Conservative party wins the general election, and the Bank of England holds rates steady in spite of falling consumer and business confidence, GBP/CAD could soar to the midpoint between the current support and resistance areas, as shown by the red horizontal line in the chart below at 1.8140 (the chart uses weekly candlesticks, but retains the long-term price areas as shown in the previous candlestick charts).

A Conservative party win initially would likely enable the pound to rise to over 1.7700, in line with the highs found between March and May of 2019 (GBP/CAD is currently trading at circa 1.7450).

However, due to the proximity of the Bank of England meeting, the market is likely to err on the side of caution. Even with a Conservative party win, a drop in the central bank rate on December 19, 2019, could send the pound back under 1.64 over two to three months. A hung parliament, or a Labour win, could send the pair significantly lower.

One would be wise to watch and wait before initiating any new positions this late in the year, even if upside for GBP/CAD is likely to be favored going forward.

