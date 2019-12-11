Conn's Inc.: Flood Of Cheap Big Screen TVs Forcing A Reset Of Expectations

Article describes the dynamics in the quarter that pressured sales including an adjustment to underwriting in its financing segment and the impact of lower TV pricing.

Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise across home goods, appliances, and consumer electronics. A big part of the business is customer financing solutions which represent nearly a quarter of total revenues. This is a stock that has been exceptionally volatile in recent years considering both tepid growth and the weak trends in the broader retail industry with a shift to e-commerce. Conn's had been on something of a turnaround this year with an improved outlook but unfortunately just reported disappointing Q3 results that included a large decline in same-store-sales leading to a 30% move lower in the stock price. This is a case where the financials are otherwise stable as the company continues to be profitable, but the growth outlook is driving deep bearish sentiment on the stock with questions being raised about brand momentum. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Conn's fiscal Q3 earnings were released on December 10th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.61, which was $0.07 ahead of expectations. The GAAP EPS result at $0.51 missed by $0.05. Revenues on the quarter at $377.7 million increased by 1% year over year but was $16.6 million lower than expectations.

As mentioned, the story here was the shocking same-store-sales 'SSS' that declined by 8.4% y/y compared to a previous guidance in a range between a decline of 3.4% to a positive result of 1%.

This figure has some caveats in that the comparable period in 2018 included a surge in sales following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston, Texas region where customers bought appliances and furniture apparently destroyed by the storm. The press release notes that SSS in those markets fell by 12.6% year over year, while the SSS in non-hurricane-impacted markets was still a disappointing 6.7% lower. It's also important to recognize that same-store sales in this context include the company's related purchase financing operations.

In our opinion, there is no excuse for such a miss, considering the U.S. economy has been resilient with positive labor market numbers and strong consumer-spending indicators. By this measure, the results suggest that Conn's simply lost market share with consumers turning to other store brands or online options. Management offered some explanation pointing to "underwriting adjustments" and also trends in the pricing of big screen TVs.

The decrease in same store sales reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019, which negatively impacted same store sales. In addition, a combination of significant price deflation for premium large screen televisions and an increase in production by second- and third-tier manufacturers, which has made cash purchases of large screen televisions more accessible to our core customer, negatively impacted same store sales during the quarter.

Indeed, there are some complex dynamics in play here including what we've identified as a sort of negative feedback loop between lower store sales impacting store financing and vice versa.

Underwriting Adjustments And SSS Negative Feedback

During the quarter, Conn's approved a lower number of financing applications at a rate of 25.6% down from 28.5% during the period last year. The percent of retail sales paid by in-house financing declined to 66.7% from 69.7% in Q3 2018. Essentially, Conn's tightened its lending standards by approving less applications and this in turn had a direct effect on total revenues.

By approving less applications, Conn's was hit twice on the sales side; once from lower financing-based revenues and again (at least at the margin) as some customers may have turned around and not completed a purchase. Even as the total revenues from finance charges increased by 8.6% year over year to $97.6 million including the loan originated in previous quarters, the increase would have been greater if the percent of total applications approved remained stable.

If management had approved more applications, the revenue numbers would have been stronger, but managing the loan portfolio becomes a balancing act between growth and earnings. Management was able to increase profitability in its credit segment which generated a positive net income given its adjustments. Management highlighted the highest credit spread in six years of 1,070 basis points.

Credit segment net income turned positive to $575,000 from a loss of $14.9 million in Q3 2018 supported by a lower provision for bad debt. Reading between the lines, our sense is that management at some point recognizing the weaker trends in the sales of goods decided to make an "underwriting adjustment" which helped the company support firm-wide profitability at the expense of top line growth. Store traffic is still the most important measure of organic health of the operation as more people in stores allows the company to be able to sell more goods with more opportunities for financing. In Q3, Conn's essentially pulled a lever in profitability to compensate for underlying weak growth trends. The EPS result for the quarter would have been worse otherwise.

Flood Of Cheap Big Screen TVs Hurt Sales

The other point mentioned by management explaining the drop in sales quoted above was the "significant price deflation for premium large screen televisions." Anecdotally, you can buy a 55-inch 4K ultra high-def resolution television set for around $400 compared to a TV with similar features a few years ago that may have been sold at double the price. The same volume of TVs sold equates to fewer total revenues all else equal.

Conn's still sells TVs for over $2,000 but for most consumers, the high-end models become difficult to justify given the value at the entry and mid-level options. It's unclear what percentage of total sales from Conn's is in televisions specifically but going back to the connection with the financing segment, the lower price points for televisions on average mean more customers can pay cash and will require less store financing. Again, there is a negative feedback loop between these dynamics.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The same-store-sales headline was ugly, and the market promptly sold off the shares which are now down to the lowest level since Q1 2017. The company issued guidance for Q4 expecting a continuation of the current trends with total retail sales down expected to be down between negative 9% and negative 5%, and SSS down between negative 16% and negative 12%.

Again, some of these numbers reflect the dynamics of the financing business but it's clear that underlying store traffic and brand momentum is weak. We expect shares to remain under pressure with negative sentiment going forward at least through the next quarter where the company will get another chance to show some improvement or set the conditions for a turnaround in next year's guidance.

We were previously bullish on Conn's following the Q2 results and obviously did not expect this U-turn on growth and what will be near-term pressure through early 2020. Before throwing in the towel, we need to see if this quarter was simply a setback or there is a deeper weakness of the business model.

We think shares could recover over the next year but will require some impressive execution by management. The fear is that consumers are simply avoiding Conn's in favor of bigger and more nationally-recognized stores which would be an issue of brand momentum that is difficult to resolve. That being said, this is not the case where a company has solvency or cash flow issues at risk of bankruptcy. We point to the ongoing growth strategy with the company set to open more locations through the next year including an expansion into the state of Florida. The business remains profitable which is always a positive.

Considering EPS over the trailing twelve months of $2.68, including the latest quarter, CONN is trading at a ~5.3x earnings multiple. Conn's is guiding for a retail gross margin around 39.5% which is actually above industry peers and compares to a gross margin of 38% for Macy's (M) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) at 24% over the trailing twelve months for example. Conn's business model which focuses on in-house financing is also able to generate a higher EBITDA margin than most other "retailers."

Again, the market is focusing on the underlying trends in growth trends and the lower guidance won't help, but the possibility of a stabilization in SSS exists over the next year. Management is reiterating its long-term revenue growth target of 8-10% based on an expansion of new stores which contributed to 7% growth in sales this past quarter. The long-term bullish case for the stock is that there is room in the market for another brick-and-mortar player in the retail segment of home goods and appliances, and electronics following the exit and retrenchment of larger retail department stores companies in recent years.

Risks

To the downside, the main risk is that the current trends continue to deteriorate beyond expectations and the company is unable to stabilize the sales figures. Deeper declines in revenues could jeopardize the growth strategy forcing the company to cut back on its expansion plans further limiting the potential for equity returns. A cyclical downturn or slowdown in the economy would also be negative for any turnaround outlook.

Takeaway And Verdict

The disappointing results this quarter require a reset of expectations compared to the exuberance shares exhibited following what was at the time solid numbers from Q2. With shares now down nearly 50% from its 52-week high set back in September, we believe it's probably too late to sell but recognize there it will be a long road for this one to reclaim positive momentum. We officially rate CONN as a hold balancing what are still positive financials with admittedly poor operational trends. Beyond a short-term bounce, we believe an extended move higher will likely have to wait until the company can prove its ability to stabilize and grow store level sales and support margins.

