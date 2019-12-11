Northrop Grumman: Buy For The Long Term

Northrop Grumman (NOC) is a leading defense contractor with interesting attributes and opportunities. Northrop Grumman has its fingers in many defense pies, in addition to being a prime contractor for several important government programs. Investors should be intrigued by its substantial free cash flow generation. However, not everything is puppy dogs and rainbows.

RapidStar-2, Northrop’s small national security satellite system.

Northrop Grumman is an industrial/technology company manufacturing a laundry list of high-tech products, with a laser focus on weapons and weaponry components. NOC is the world’s 3rd largest manufacturer of military hardware with 90% of 2018 revenues generated from governmental contracts. According to 4-traders.com, 59% of 2018 revenue was from the sale of products while 41% of revenue was from services. 77% of sales were to the US Government or are supported by contracts to the US military. Although NOC operates under 4 segments, 4-Traders categorizes its business into three families of products:

Aerospace Systems, 42% of revenue - aircraft and space systems.

Electronic Equipment, 41% of revenue - radar, sensors, air traffic control, communication, supervision systems, information and command systems.

Technical Services, 17% of revenue - infrastructure management, maintenance, integration and training services.

Northrop’s earnings forecast has been trending higher. EPS for 2018 was $18.49, with $20.35 expected for this year, $23.05 for 2020 and early estimates of $26.40 in 2021. The earnings driver has been, and will be, growth in revenues, coupled with timely acquisition of Orbital ATK in mid-year 2018. Revenues are expected to grow from $33.9 billion in 2019 to $38.0 billion in 2021. Order backlog stands at $62 billion, or 1.6x 2021 estimated revenues, and is being replaced at a comfortable recent rate of 1.2 book to bill ratio.

On a valuation basis, Northrop is trading at a slight discount to its peers. Priced at $343, NOC is valued at 16.8x 2019 EPS while peers trade at 18.5x. This represents an 8% discount to the sector and a 10% discount to NOC’s 5-yr average. With a conservative 10% growth rate, NOC is valued at a 2020 PEG ratio of 1.4 with many of its peers valued at forward PEG ratios of 1.7 and above.

Interestingly, NOC falls into Morningstar’s Large Cap – Value investment style box. Historically, governmental defense spending is considered recession-proof. With investor concerns of growing investment clouds on the horizon, defense stocks are also considered defensive. These twin tailwinds – a rotation to value stocks from growth stocks and increasing recessionary fears – should help support NOC share prices.

Northrop has earned an SPGMI A+ rating from CFRA. The SPGMI Rating evaluates 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth, two very important aspects of generating shareholder value. The A+ group is a very exclusive club comprising only around 80 firms, or 2% of almost 4,000 companies with an SPGMI rating. NOC has rewarded investors at least in line with its peers, and leads the pack on 10-yr and 5-yr total returns, as offered by SA’s Key Stats Comparison table:

While Northrop manufactures literally thousands of products, four opportunities should remain as key components of future growth: F-35, B-21, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and drones.

Northrop is a major component supplier to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet, and its various configurations. Flown by the USAF, the F-35 is also deployed by the military in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, England, Norway, and Canada. According to their website, as a component supplier, Northrup is an integral part of communications, navigation and identification avionics (Northrop Grumman Information Systems); center fuselage production, mission systems software, vehicle systems global sustainment (Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems); and active electronically scanned array radar, distributed aperture systems, electronic warfare (Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems). NOC is ramping up F-35 fuselage production from 118 to 150 annually. Total demand for the F-35 may exceed 3,000 to 4,000 planes.

Northrop is the prime contractor for the new B-21 Bomber. The B-21 is expected to replace the USAF fleet of 20 Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and 62 Boeing B-1B Lancer bombers. It is expected the USAF will buy upwards of 100 B-21s, worth an estimated $80 billion, over the next 15 years. However, the first test flight of the next-generation long-range bomber won’t commence until late-2021, or early-2022.

The pending update of the US intercontinental ballistic missile system was the driving force behind the $9 billion acquisition of Orbital ATK last year, renaming their business as Grumman Innovation Systems. Orbital ATK adds several high-end products and services targeting missile and NASA/space systems. For example, Innovation Systems is one of only two manufacturers of solid rocket motors used in space launches and ICBMs. According to defensenews.com and armscontrol.org, NOC will be the sole bidder on the $60+ billion first phase upgrade after Boeing (NYSE:BA) dropped out of the race, claiming the Orbital ATK acquisition gave NOC an unfair cost advantage. Although the upgrade is due to be awarded in 2020, NOC recently won a $1.1 billion contract to test the U.S. ballistic missile defense system. Many believe this is a precursor to the final award for the total ICBM system upgrade.

Northrop manufactures drones for the USAF, US Army, US Navy and overseas defense agencies. As part of their Autonomous Systems program, NOC offers several drone configurations based on the needs and mission of the specific military branch. NOC is known for its Global Hawk, Triton and Firebird lines of drones. Last October, it was reported the USAF was secretly testing and deploying a new, large drone built similar to the B-2 Stealth bomber. Unlike other drones, the Northrop RQ-180 is designed to evade radar, conducting its mission in secret. Over time, drones will be increasingly important over the battlefield for not only their historic surveillance tasks but as combat-ready wing-men for an F-35 formation.

An overriding investment factor for Northrop Grumman is management's ability to generate large amounts of free cash flow FCF, or operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Below is a graphic from Morningstar on NOC’s ability to generate free cash flow. It is expected NOC will generate ~$3.1 billion FCF for all of 2019, with a realistic expectation of upwards of $4 billion over the next few years.

Besides funding dividend increases and share buybacks, NOC’s strong FCF will assist in paying down the acquisition-related debt it took on in 2018 with the purchase of Orbital ATK. Marketscreener.com projects NOC debt will fall from $12.8 billion at the end of 2018 to under $9.8 billion by the end of 2021. The 30% reduction in debt should add about $175 million to operating profits via lower interest expense, or about $1.00 a share.

Management has generated return on invested capital, ROIC, in excess of its weighted average cost of capital WACC. Below is a graphic from newconcepts.com outlining NOC’s 5-year history of ROIC and WACC.

There are different formulas for calculating ROIC. Morningstar lists Northrop’s ROIC performance at a 5-yr average of 16.8%, with an annual range of 13.2% to 19.6% and a Sept 2019 TTM ROIC of 14.2%. Regardless of which number is used, both demonstrate management’s ability to create long-term shareholder returns.

However, there are issues with Northrop Grumman by way of its pension liability and the stock price short-term downward trading channel. As of Dec. 31, 2017, NOC’s pension plan assets totaled $27.23 billion, while projected benefit obligations totaled $31.97 billion, for a funding ratio of 85.2%, up from 80.2% a year earlier, according to their 10-K filing. According to Pension and Investment Magazine, the unfunded pension liability for NOC exceeds $5 billion, and needs to be funded by around $180 million to $270 million a year and is higher than the “minimum” of $90 million needed to maintain the pension’s funding ratio. While not chickenfeed, with estimated free cash flows in the $3 billion to $4 billion range, the added unfunded pension liability should not be a large financial pitfall for NOC. Northrop Grumman is one of the top 20 US companies by the size of its total pension benefit obligations.

Since topping out at $380 a share in late Sept, Northrop's share price has been in a downward channel trend, as shown by the following graphic from finziv.com. The trend channel is a range of between $330 and $350, with a move either above or below these support/resistance numbers signaling either further upside or further downside. While not overly concerning, investors should watch these trading levels closely.

In addition to pension and trading range challenges, there is some concern the mix of contract pricing is changing. Over the next few years and especially on large contracts with fewer bidders, Northrop's pricing will shift from a higher percentage of fixed-price to cost-plus. While cost-plus adds a higher level of certainty to future profitability, these contracts historically offer lower operating margins. However, the strength of Northrop's ongoing margins will continue to provide above-average return on invested capital.

As always, Morningstar offers a succinct recap of the positives and negatives for Northrop investors. In their Bulls/Bears recap:

Bulls Say: The recent reorganization of technology services and the Orbital ATK deal will position Northrop for growth and boost profit margins. Northrop's B-21 win and its position on F-35 lock up the U.S. bomber and fighter market segments for the company. These programs will drive growth and profits for years. Northrop's increasing dividend and shareholder-friendly capital-allocation policies will continue to bolster its share price. Bears Say: Northrop's share-buyback activity has slowed versus previous years, and the return of over 100% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases won't continue. Northrop's shift toward lower-margin cost-plus programs like the B-21, as well as its ramp-up on the F-35, will weigh on operating margins. The B-21 will be delayed and suffer cost overruns. In addition, the F-35 will face scrutiny due to its high cost of operation. As a result, production for both will be lower than expected, adversely affecting Northrop's growth.

I own Northrop Grumman as a high quality, core value industrial and technology holding. While a relatively new investor with just 16 months under my belt, I plan on adding to my average size position if the share price slides below $330. If I wasn’t an NOC shareholder, I would have it on my list to add a small position here and to increase the position on further weakness. With 2-yr price targets in the $400 range, annual total returns should exceed 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.