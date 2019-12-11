3 Reasons Simon Property Is One Of The Best REITs You Can Buy For 2020

Even if Simon doesn't pursue M&A, its organic growth potential is 4% to 6%. SPG is 16% undervalued for 2019, 19% for 2020, and can deliver 11% to 21% CAGR total returns along with its very safe 5.6% yield.

Simon could afford to buy either TCO or MAC with cash, or both peers in a 70/30 cash/stock deal. Doing so would be highly accretive to FFO/share and boost long-term organic growth potential by about 0.8% CAGR.

Simon's fortress balance sheet, $7 billion in liquidity and $1.5 billion in retained cash flow means it's the Warren Buffett of Mall REITs, and has strong M&A potential.

SPG, MAC and TCO have been pummeled over the past year due to overblown fears of the "retail apocalypse".

Mall REITs are one of the few industries that hasn't rallied in 2019.

Back in October, I published an article explaining the 3 Reasons It's The Best Time In A Decade To Buy 5.7% Yielding Simon Property.

SPG And REIT Total Returns Since October 9th

Simon (SPG) has actually outperformed REITs in general since that article, and until recently was outperforming the S&P 500.

The reason I wanted to do an update on Simon was a recent article by fellow Seeking Alpha Contributor Cashflow Capitalist entitled, "Why Simon Property Group Should Buy Macerich Now."

Specifically, I wanted to crunch the numbers to see whether or not Simon really would be smart to buy Macerich (MAC) or potentially Taubman Centers (TCO).

Both Class A mall REITs have been battered far more than Simon over the past year, which creates potentially lucrative strategic M&A opportunities for what I consider to be one of my strongest conviction REIT recommendations for 2020.

As I'll soon show, Simon can safely buy both Macerich, Taubman or even both, and doing so would represent a win/win/win situation for investors in all three REITs.

But M&A is just one reason why Simon is a strong buy today and potentially set to become one of the best-performing REITs of 2020.

Reason 1: Simon Is The Berkshire Of Class A Malls And Has Significant M&A Growth Potential

Despite what many may think, quality malls are not dying.

Here's Morningstar's Kevin Brown explaining his firm's view on US malls

There are approximately 1,100 traditional malls in the U.S. and many will not survive the shift of consumer buying habits to e-commerce. However, we expect the reduction in retail space to occur almost entirely at the lower end of the quality spectrum. The approximately 350 Class C and Class D malls are struggling and are either currently in or are on the precipice of the "mall death spiral," where vacancies lead to lower sales for remaining tenants, which leads to more vacancies, and so on. We do not expect any of these malls to exist as they currently stand 10 years from now. The approximately 400 Class B malls might survive the growth of e-commerce, but they will likely need to come up with very creative solutions and find nontraditional tenants to attract shoppers. Meanwhile, the 300 Class A malls should not only survive but thrive in the future retail landscape." - Morningstar

(Source: TCO investor presentation)

80% of the value of US malls is in Class A properties, what Simon, Macerich, and Taubman own.

Since 2017, during the so-called "retail apocalypse":

over 21,000 stores have closed;

up to 12,500 closures might happen in 2019 per Coresight Research; and

UBS estimates that 75,000 more might close by 2026.

Despite so many store closures, Class A mall REITs like Simon, Macerich and Taubman have seen consistently positive growth in same-store net operating income or NOI.

That's especially impressive given that about 5,000 more retail stores have closed than opened in 2019 as of December 5th.

Yet while most Class D, C, and many Class B malls might be doomed, the highest quality ones, located in thriving urban areas, are still seeing sales per square foot steadily rising, resulting in strong lease spreads (new rent/old rent) and stable occupancy.

When it comes to Class A Malls, there is no higher quality name than Simon, whose fundamentals have remained stable or gotten better during the "retail apocalypse" which is merely normal creative destruction seen in capitalism.

Simon's Occupancy And Lease Spreads Over Time

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 (YTD) 94.7% 27.3% Average 94.4% 16.3%

(Source: SPG earnings supplements)

But this brings us to the question of M&A and whether or not Simon can/should acquire its rival Class A mall operators.

REIT Dividend Consensus 2019 AFFO/Share 2019 AFFO Payout Ratio SPG $8.40 $10.88 77% MAC $3.00 $2.88 104% TCO $2.70 $2.38 113%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This table highlights the biggest reason that neither I nor Brad Thomas (one of my Dividend Kings co-founders) recommends Macerich or Taubman.

The consensus among analysts is that factoring in maintenance and redevelopment costs, MAC and TCO will have unsustainable payout ratios making their sky-high yields potentially unsafe.

Simon's dividend isn't just sustainable, but management expects to retain about $1.5 billion in cash flow after paying its dividend, which has grown 5% over the past year.

REIT Debt/EBITDA (long-term debt) EBITDA/Interest S&P Credit Rating SPG 5.6 5.7 A MAC 8.6 6.0 not rated TCO 9.7 2.6 not rated

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

This is the other reason that I don't recommend MAC or TCO today. Their leverage ratios are much higher than Simon's and also the 6.0 level I consider safe for mall REITs.

(Source: earnings supplement)

In contrast, Simon's balance sheet is a fortress, which means not just does it have access to almost $7 billion in low-cost liquidity, but it has the financial flexibility to potentially make strategic M&A such as potentially acquiring Macerich and Taubman.

In fact, here's what Moody's says about Simon's A rating.

Simon's ability to retain and attract tenants, even in the properties that do not generate very high levels of sales per square foot, is enhanced by its significant scale, strong tenant relationships, and the REIT's capacity and willingness to invest in its properties. Simon's prudent capital investment strategy includes a good mix of new developments, redevelopments and expansions across asset types and markets... The REIT's ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in earnings or the REIT's competitive position. Net debt to EBITDA significantly above 7.0x and fixed charge coverage declining meaningfully to below 3.5x on a sustained basis could create negative rating pressure, as would a highly levered and large acquisition that could present capital structure and operating challenges. Given Simon's strong franchise, prudent and consistent capital strategy and sound liquidity position, rating revisions are unlikely for a modest or transient weakening of credit metrics. Improvements in other credit factors that could offset weakness in credit metrics could also influence the rating outcome." -Moody's (emphasis added)

In other words, Simon can safely take leverage up to 7.0 before Moody's will consider downgrading its credit rating to the equivalent of BBB+.

So let's begin our analysis of Simon's potential acquisitions of TCO and MAC by looking at what it would mean for the balance sheet, using 2019 FactSet consensus estimates.

REIT Total Debt EBITDA Debt/EBITDA Interest Expense EBITDA/Interest SPG $26,656.81 $4,601.93 5.8 $804 5.7 SPG +TCO $30,594.69 $4,988.19 6.1 $953 5.2 SPG + MAC $31,819.32 $5,424.88 5.9 $941 5.8 SPG + MAC +TCO $35,757.21 $5,811.14 6.2 $1,089 5.3

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

Because Simon is so much larger than either Taubman or Macerich, even buying both in a stock-based deal, would only raise its leverage ratio to 6.2, not threatening its credit rating.

Similarly, interest coverage would decline only modestly despite taking on nearly $10 billion in assumed debt.

Okay, so Simon has the financial flexibility to potentially buy MAC and TCO. But is there a financial benefit to doing so?

REIT Market Cap Buyout Price New SPG Shares Issued FFO/Share TCO $1.95 billion $2.3 billion 15.8 million $13.96 MAC $3.89 billion $4.7 billion 31.5 million $15.91

(Source: Gurufocus)

I modeled a stock-based buyout with Simon purchasing either TCO or MAC at a 20% premium to their current share price. If TCO and MAC shareholders and management agreed to this all-stock deal, Simon would end up increasing its share count and dividend cost by 15.4%.

Management is guiding for comparable FFO/share growth (factoring in an accounting change in 2019) of $12.36. Or to put another way, Simon using its equity to buy TCO and MAC would represent:

8.4% cost of equity to acquire assets yielding 9.4% for TCO

8.4% equity to buy 10.8% yielding asset with MAC

Basically, Simon would be buying both REITs at such a low price, even with a 20% premium, that on an FFO/share basis, it would be instantly accretive to FFO/share.

REIT FFO Shares Outstanding FFO/Share Accretion FFO Payout Ratio SPG $3,794.52 307 $12.36 NA 68% SPG+TCO $4,014.71 322.8 $12.44 0.6% 68% SPG +MAC $4,295.08 338.5 $12.69 2.7% 66% SPG+MAC+TCO $4,515.26 354.2 $12.75 3.1% 66%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

Mind you, not wildly so, but FFO/share would instantly go up upon the deal(s) closing.

Simon could afford to take on $4.9 billion in debt to one or both deals.

REIT FFO (billions) Shares Outstanding (millions) FFO/Share Accretion FFO Payout Ratio SPG $3794.52 307 $12.36 NA 68.0% SPG+TCO $4014.708 307 $13.08 5.8% 67.5% SPG +MAC $4295.076 307 $13.99 13.2% 66.2% SPG+MAC+TCO $4515.264 321 $14.06 13.8% 65.9%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

Basically, Simon can afford to buy either Taubman or Macerich with cash (debt) which would be far more accretive to FFO/share. Buying both would require a 70/30 debt/stock deal that would make that option the most accretive though just barely more than buying MAC with cash.

OK, so buying either Taubman and Macerich would be within Simon's capabilities financially and would be modestly to highly accretive in terms of 2020 FFO/share.

But the reason that such strategic M&A would be a potentially good idea for Simon is because of the long-term growth implications.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon is currently working on a $1.8 billion redevelopment backlog on which it expects to earn 8% cash returns on investment. It also has about $5 billion in shadow backlog projects it's considering on which analysts expect it would also earn 7% to 8% returns.

Simon has said that it can afford to do up to $1.5 billion per year in redevelopments, though analysts expect about $1.2 billion over the next five years, and then redevelopments slow to about $1 billion annually.

What does that mean? Organic growth capex could drive about 1.8% to 2.4% FFO share growth. Add to that about 2% SS NOI growth (from strong lease spreads) and you have 3.8% to 4.4% organic growth potential from Simon.

To that, you can add 0.5% to 1.5% from buybacks (currently running about 0.6% per year) for organic growth potential without M&A of 4.3% to 5.9% CAGR.

But this is where potentially buying Macerich and or Taubman might make sense. Those REITs have top-quality assets but are merely suffering from a lack of low-cost liquidity.

Simon has nearly $7 billion in low-cost liquidity and $1.5 billion in retained cash flow.

Macerich is smaller (47 malls vs. Simon's 233) but still has strong redevelopment opportunities if it can find the financing.

"We project $200 million to $300 million of investments in the company's pipeline of new development and redevelopment projects at a 7.3% average yield." - Morningstar

Taubman owns 27 malls, 21 outright, and in terms of fundamental stats, they are hands down the highest quality in the country.

(Source: TCO investor presentation)

Four of those are overseas locations that Simon is very experienced in, already owning 20 such properties.

(Source: SPG earnings supplement)

By acquiring either Taubman, Macerich or both, SPG could increase its property count by 32%, and boost its core property fundamentals as well.

(Source: TCO investor presentation)

What's more, TCO has $105 million in redevelopments underway too, which means that Simon could add $305 million to $405 million in redevelopment projects to its backlog as soon as the deal closes.

But wait it gets better. Macerich and Taubman have been operating with far less retained cash flow and much higher costs of capital. If Simon owned these assets and could deploy its ocean of retained cash flow (it would be retaining $1.7 billion per year after dividends), then it's very possible that David Simon and his crack executive team could find a lot more lucrative redevelopment opportunities.

How much? If Simon boosting its property count by 32% were to result in a proportionate increase in annual redevelopment spending, then annual organic growth from redevelopments would rise by 0.6% to 0.8% and Simon's organic growth potential would become:

2.4% to 3.2% CAGR from redevelopment

2% SS NOI growth

0.5% to 1.5% buybacks

Total organic growth potential: 4.9% to 6.7% CAGR

And Simon would still have the option to invest overseas where retail space per capita is between two and 10 times less than in the US. That would mean Simon's realistic growth potential could rise as high as 7.5%, basically its historical rate over the past 20 years.

BUT it's one thing to crunch the numbers and conclude that buying Taubman and Macerich are both plausible and make strategic sense. It's also important to know how likely Simon is to pursue such opportunistic M&A.

Simon has a long history of big acquisitions including:

rival DeBartolo Realty in 1996 for $1.5 billion;

Retail Property Trust and Corporate Property Investors in 1998 for $5.8 billion;

Rodamco North America in 2002 for $3.1 billion;

Chelsea Premium Outlets in 2003 for $3.5 billion;

Mills in 2007 for $1.6 billion; and

most of Prime Retail and Capital Shopping Centers in 2010 for $700 million.

Simon tried to buy Macerich and General Growth Properties in 2015 and 2010, respectively, though was rebuffed. But the point is that Simon has done deals of this size before and with excellent execution.

Here's what David Simon said about potential acquisitions during the Q3 conference call:

"I think we've historically have been acquisitive over our career. We just haven't done anything in a while. But the fact of the matter is if we have so much going on in so many opportunities here feel pretty good. I mean I don't feel like we need to do that, but if there's something out there that makes sense. We would look at it." - David Simon (emphasis added)

Simon is currently sticking to its knitting, steadily improving its properties, and self-funding all its growth with rivers of retained cash flow. Will it end up buying Macerich and or Taubman? That will depend on how the market treats those REITs in the coming months and years.

If MAC and TCO were to become cheap enough, say after a dividend cut, then Simon might indeed make an offer and put its elephant gun sized dry powder to work.

But guess what? Even without any M&A at all Simon is an exceptionally attractive 5.6% yielding Super SWAN REIT.

Reason 2: Even Without M&A Simon Is A Strong Buy Right Now

I value companies based on either the multiples that investors have paid for them during periods of similar fundamentals and expected growth rates, or using Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's rule of thumb valuation multiples, which are built into F.A.S.T Graphs. Those rules of thumb are based on "reasonable" and "sound" multiples for even modestly growing companies based on 200 years of market return data.

Rules of thumb are useful for companies that will be growing slower than in the past. The range of fair value estimates from each individual multiple likely includes the intrinsic value of a company. The average of all of them is a reasonable estimate of what it's worth in any given year based on its fundamentals.

Simon Property Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 25 Year Average Yield 4.79% $175 $182 $190 FFO 15.0 $181 $191 $198 AFFO 15.0 $164 $173 $180 EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 EBIT 19.0 $172 $172 $174 EV/EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 Average $178 $183 $192

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Based on FactSet consensus estimates from analysts, Simon's fundamentals appear to make it worth about $178 in 2019 and $183 in 2020.

Classification Discount To Fair Value Necessary For 11/11 Quality Super SWAN 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy -4% $185 $190 Good Buy 0% $178 $183 Strong Buy 10% $160 $165 Very Strong Buy 20% $142 $146 Current Price 16% discount for 2019, 19% for 2020 $149

Simon is currently a strong buy for 2019 and 2020. If it falls 1% more, then it will be a very strong buy for 2020.

What does a strong buy on a very safe 5.6% yielding Super SWAN REIT get you?

Reason 3: Very Safe And Growing 5.6% Yield + Double-Digit Long-Term Return Potential

Long-term total returns tend to follow the Gordon Dividend Growth Model. This model says that total returns are a function of starting yield + long-term growth + changes in valuation.

The GDGM was derived in 1956 and has generated some of the most reliable long-term growth forecasts over the last 63 years.

That's why this model has been used by:

Vanguard founder John Bogle;

Brookfield Asset Management (and various other asset managers);

NextEra Energy;

Investment Quality Trends (purely applied to dividend yield theory on blue chip dividend stocks); and

all the Dividend Kings for years or decades (50 years in the case of Chuck Carnevale).

This model has a historical margin of error, in terms of 5+ year forward return forecasts, of about 20%. That's because stocks tend to cycle between overvalued and undervalued and we can't predict exactly when a company will be in a bear market or in a bubble in the future.

Thus, a 10% long-term return forecast from this model actually means 8% to 12% returns are likely over the 5+ year time period.

FactSet Research long-term growth consensus: 4.3% CAGR

Reuters 5-year growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 7.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 3% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value (for return modeling purposes): 14.5 to 18 FFO

I already showed how Simon's organic growth potential is 4% to 6%, without any M&A. While Reuters is very bullish on SPG, I choose to go with a more conservative growth range of 3% to 7%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon's historical P/FFO is 15 to 18, but if it grows just 3% (due to higher than expected store closures), then the Carnevale/Graham fair value formula estimates it will be worth 14.5 times FFO.

But Simon is now trading at under 12 times cash flow which means that modest multiple expansion combined with 3% growth and a very safe 5.6% yield could deliver about 11% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Compare that to the 2% to 7% CAGR most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 or the 6% to 7% that the Gordon Dividend Growth model expects, and you can see why I'm so bullish on Simon.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Simon achieves the upper end of long-term growth, then a return to the upper end of its historical fair value range could deliver about 20% CAGR total returns.

That's nearly three times as much as BlackRock's optimistic 7% CAGR return forecast for the S&P 500.

Bottom Line: Simon's Strong M&A Growth Catalyst Is Just One Reason It's One Of The Best REITs You Can Buy For 2020

I'm not a market timer and don't try to speculate about when the market will stop hating on quality dividend growth stocks. What I can tell you is that Simon's unbeatable combination of top-quality assets, world-class management, and the best balance sheet in the industry, makes for a potent combination of current income and strong double-digit return potential.

The "retail apocalypse" that has battered Simon to the best valuation in a decade has been far less kind to Class A Mall peers Macerich and Taubman. But that merely creates the opportunity for the Berkshire of Mall REITs to put its massive dry powder to work and potentially acquire its rivals.

In the process, it could increase its property base by 32%, improve its property quality profile, and potentially increase its organic growth potential by nearly 1% CAGR.

But even if Simon chooses to merely keep doing what it's doing, it's probably going to make high-yield income investors very happy, likely delivering double-digit long-term returns. All while you enjoy one of the safest 5.6% yields to be found on Wall Street today.

