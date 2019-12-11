The AK Steel/Cleveland-Cliffs Merger: Assessing Fixed Income Opportunities

As a current AK Steel (AKS) bondholder and a former Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) bondholder, the announced merger between Cliffs and AK Steel grabbed my attention. I had not studied Cliffs in some time and was left wondering what the combined company would look like and whether or not the merger would lead to additional investment opportunities in fixed income.

According to a presentation made last week, AK Steel shareholders will receive 0.4 shares of Cliffs, and the deal will not create new debt. By my estimates, the deal will increase the number of shares that Cliffs has outstanding by approximately 47%. The deal is expected to create $120 million in cost synergies and create potential for additional reductions in interest expense with the refinancing of AK Steel’s 2021 and 2023 maturing bonds. While these numbers sound good, what does the new company look like?

As a fixed income investor, the best methodology I can use to start my analysis is to combine both companies' cash flow activities over the last few years. The combined companies have increased their capital expenditures notably over the last year to nearly $750 million for the prior twelve months. Fortunately, the combined companies have consequently grown their operating cash flows to nearly $1 billion over the same time. If the entities were to combine today, they would have more than $240 million in free cash flow generation over a twelve-month period.

Source: Combined AKS/CLF SEC 10-Q/K Info uploaded into author’s spreadsheet

Before we settle on the numbers, we need to consider three factors. First, we should add $120 million to operating cash flow to account for the cost synergies of the merger. Secondly, we have to account for the 47% increase in shares to properly calculate the combined company’s dividend obligation. From a fixed income investor's perspective, this is a hidden cost to the merger. Based on the new share count and current dividend rate, I believe the company will pay approximately $95 million per year in dividends. Last, and likely most obscure, is an acknowledgement that capital expenditures will likely decline as both companies have engaged in capital extensive endeavors in the last year. For the sake of being conservative, I am keeping capital expenditures at $749 million.

Source: Author Calculations based on combined company data and merger information

The combined entity should be able to cover its common dividend with a four to one coverage ratio. With $364 million in projected free cash flows per year, debt holders should be comfortable with the company’s ability to service its debt. While the nearest maturing bond currently pays the highest coupon, AK Steel’s 2027 bond and Cliffs 2040 bond yield the highest return to maturity.

Source: Pricing from author’s database (Blue- Cliffs bonds, Orange- AKS unsecured, Green- AKS secured)

While Cliff’s 2040 maturing bonds have been subject to price volatility since the merger announcement, the current negligible premium to AK Steel’s 2027 bond is not worth the additional duration risk. With the combined company prepared to address the nearest two duration bonds (both priced over par), AK Steel’s 2027 maturing bond provides the best income and total return.

While pricing in iron ore and coil steel markets still pose the biggest risk, fixed income investors should see stronger financials from the combined AK Steel/Cleveland-Cliffs company as an assurance their investment is safer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own AK Steel bonds maturing in 2021. I may purchase AK Steel bonds maturing in 2027 or Cleveland-Cliffs bonds maturing in 2040 in the next 72 hours.