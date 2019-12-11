AMC: Now Showing, Attractive 7.8% Yield Bonds

However, AMC's attendance is healthy, revenues are up, they just introduced their own streaming service, and a new Department of Justice ruling will benefit the business significantly.

AMC Entertainment shares sit closer to 52-week lows than highs, and one popular narrative suggests movie theaters are an old, out-of-date pastime, quickly dying at the hands of streaming providers.

Despite the negative narratives, AMC Entertainment (AMC) theaters will be packed with Star Wars and Frozen 2 fans this holiday season. But according to the popular narrative, AMC has too much debt, not enough cash flow, and will die at the hands of streaming content providers such as Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS) and Roku (ROKU). However, a closer look at AMC reveals attendance is healthy, revenues are up, and capital expenditures are about to decline. Not to mention, AMC recently launched its own streaming service (AMC Theatres On Demand) just this quarter.

And in addition to the aforementioned items, we also like the 7.8% yield to maturity on AMC’s 2026 bonds, in particular, thanks to a recent Department of Justice ruling that will add to the benefits derived from AMC’s large scale, market share and the diversification of this recession-resistant business. Further still, AMC has a large cash cushion provided by the dividend (they can simply cut it if they need more cash to support the bonds), and storied industries don’t usually disappear overnight (watching Netflix on your couch just isn’t the same as taking a date or your family to the movies).

About AMC

AMC is in the movie theater business, and through its subsidiaries it provides first-run movie screenings, food distribution, online ticketing, and other related services. If you are curious, its subsidiaries include, AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMCE), American MultiCinema, Inc. (OPCO), Odeon, Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (Carmike) and Nordic Cinema Group Holdings AB (Nordic). AMC's revenue breakdown is shown below (i.e. Admissions versus Food/Beverage and Other).

(Source: Quarterly Supplement).

According to its website, AMC has the #1 or #2 market share position in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. This is important, as we will discuss in more detail when we get to the recent Justice Department ruling section of this report. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East (see revenue breakdown by US/International in the table above).

Also worth mentioning, on October 15, 2019, AMC became the first U.S. theatrical exhibitor to come up with a digital home streaming service, with the launch of “AMC Theatres On Demand” (it has ~2,000 movies available for purchase or rent). Furthermore, AMC has propelled innovation in the movie theater industry by deploying its Signature power-recliner seats, by delivering enhanced food and beverage choices, and by generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile apps. This will be important later in this report when we review the expected decline in future capital expenditures and expected increase in future free cash flows.

The Narrative

The popular narrative seems to be that times are changing thanks to new streaming content platforms (e.g. Netflix, Disney, Roku), and that AMC Entertainment is now a dying business laden with too much debt and not enough cash flow. For example, one analyst recently said: “Movie theaters are treading water in the video streaming economy today that is hitting the media segment like a tidal wave.” And this one paints a negative picture as well: Now showing: Theater stocks at 52-week lows.

However, as we mentioned above, AMC recently launched its own streaming service in October, and even if we assume for a moment that AMC is in dire straits (they’re not, we’ll rebuke that in a moment), it still isn’t going to just die overnight. It often takes a long-time for businesses to go bankrupt, and they generally keep paying their bondholders as their stock prices decline. For example, we’ve been hearing for years how online retail is killing shopping mall REITs, but many of their bonds keep offering and paying big coupons at discounted prices (e.g. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL)).

But AMC’s business is in much better shape than many of those shopping malls which are already reducing/eliminating their dividend payments so they can support their bonds. On the other hand, AMC continues to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase in a sign of strength, and as a reminder that they still have that cash flow cushion to support their bondholders, if need be. However, a look at AMC’s business metrics and financials reveals the situation is not nearly as bad as the popular narrative suggests.

Noteworthy Metrics And Financials:

For starters, here is a look at box office revenues and attendance in recent years. The first thing to note is that while attendance has remained relatively steady in recent years, revenues have continued to climb. Also noteworthy, attendance is known to actually rise a bit during recessions, thereby adding a little recession-resistance to the business. These metrics don’t exactly corroborate the narrative that the industry is dying.

And here is a look at AMC’s revenues in recent years (revenue has been strong).

Some naysayers point to AMC’s recent negative free cash flow as a dire warning sign, but according to analyst forecasts, those numbers are about to improve significantly.

(Source: Factset, consolidation of 13 analyst estimates).

Specifically, AMC just completed a large capex spending cycle, which will result in higher free cash flows going forward. More specifically, as we mentioned earlier, AMC has been renovating to add power-recliner seats and enhanced food and beverage choices. It has also been striving to improve guest engagement with its loyalty and subscription programs and mobile apps. And as the above analyst forecast table show, capex is expected to decline and free cash flow is expected to improve going forward. Further, AMC has pricing power versus peers thanks to its value-added services, which help to increase customer loyalty.

Another metric naysayers point to is AMC’s high debt, and we agree that it needs to be monitored, but it’s not nearly as dire as naysayers suggest. Specifically, AMC is largely a real estate business, therefore debt levels will always be robust. Also, the company has no immediate long-term debt maturities, as shown in the following chart. And AMC’s improving cash flows and large cash flow cushion (e.g. the dividends, the share repurchases, the cash on hand) will help support future debt obligation upon maturity.

The Bonds We Like

We like the 2026 bonds, as shown in the following graphic.

(Image source: Finra Morningstar).

For one, the bonds aren’t callable until November of 2021, and they’re callable above par at $102.94. Further, the bondholder outlook could turn increasingly favorable if/when the company lightens up on its aggressive shareholder-friendly policies (dividends, repurchases) and instead uses the cash for deleveraging (AMC has a history of repurchasing debt on the open market, a good thing). Also, with capex declining and free cash flow improving, the market could gain increased confidence in the bonds, thereby pushing the price over par again (where they traded at the end of 2017), especially considering the outsized 5.875% coupon payments. Nonetheless, the current yield and yield to maturity are significantly higher as fearful market narrative followers have driven the current bond price well below par (as shown in our earlier chart).

The bonds were last downgraded by Moody’s and S&P in 2018, as the company increased capex amid a downtick in attendance.

However, since then, the company has increased revenues, attributable in part to the results of the same capex that led to concerns, while also achieving some pricing power relative to peers. For example, and again, AMC has greatly improved the moviegoer experience (e.g. Signature power-recliner seats, enhanced food and beverage choices, greater guest engagement) and loyalty (subscription programs, website and mobile apps).

Further, Street analysts covering the common stock (which is lower than debt in the capital structure) see upside which also bodes well for the bonds.

(Source: Factset)

Recent Justice Department Ruling

A recent Justice Department ruling also bodes well for AMC. According to a Wall Street Journal article (titled: Justice Department to Terminate Longstanding Legal Rules for Movie Distribution):

“The termination of the decrees could speed up a consolidation happening across the industry as independent chains throw in the towel. About half of the nation’s roughly 40,000 movie screens are controlled by the top three exhibitors: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Regal Entertainment Group and Cinemark Holdings Inc.”

The ruling removes distribution rules from the 1930s. And as a leading exhibitor, AMC will benefit from consolidation as the environment becomes even more challenging for “mom and pop” shops. Specifically, AMC’s large scale, diversification and dominant market share will likely soon become even more valuable.

Conclusion

There are obviously some merits to the market’s negative narrative on AMC (that’s why the yield is so high in the first place). However, the financial situation is not as precarious as the discounted bond price suggests. Specifically, business is not unhealthy, free cash flow is about to improve, and the debt situation is less dire than the market seems to think. Additionally, the recent Department of Justice ruling will allow AMC to benefit further from its large scale and relatively dominant market share.

Moreover, the launch of AMC Theater on Demand will generate additional earnings power in the streaming content space, a highly interesting area in its own right (for example, check out our recent report: Trimming Netflix, Adding Roku). Overall, AMC equity is interesting, but we prefer the lower risk and significant total return potential of the 2026 bonds, which offer an attractive 7.8% yield to maturity, and could trade well above par again - years before the bonds mature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research currently has no position in AMC securities, however our affiliated companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long AMC Bonds.