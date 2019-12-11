Laredo Petroleum Acquires More Oil Heavy Inventory

Laredo now has close to three years of oil heavy inventory, after which it will need better gas and NGL prices to deliver solid returns from its legacy inventory.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) announced another acquisition, spending $65 million to acquire Glasscock County acreage. This acreage has 1,400 BOEPD in current production and fewer undeveloped locations than its Howard County acquisition, but will allow Laredo to have closer to three years of oil-heavy development inventory now.

Laredo is incrementally adding to its debt with the acquisition, but this should not meaningfully impact its ability to deal with its 2022 and 2023 notes.

Glasscock County Acquisition

Laredo's Glasscock County acquisition involves 4,475 net acres for $65 million. This acreage appears to be more heavily developed than its Howard County acquisition, as there is already 1,400 BOEPD (55% oil in current production) and 45 gross (35 net remaining locations). The Glasscock County acreage is around 61% the size of Laredo's acquired Howard County acreage, but has only 35% of the estimated net locations.

At current production levels, the Glasscock County acreage could add around $12 million per year to Laredo's EBITDAX. Factoring in production declines, the impact on 2020 EBITDAX from the PDP wells may be closer to $10 million (and around $7 million to $8 million on 2020 cash flow). Valuing the current production at around $25,000 per flowing BOE (which is around 3.5x 2020 EBITDAX) would leave $30 million for the undeveloped locations (around $0.86 million per net location). This is around two-thirds of the price per net location of its Howard County acquisition.

The lower price reflects that the Howard County acreage is expected to provide higher oil production. Laredo mentioned that the Glasscock acreage has offset wells, indicating first-year oil production that is 37% higher than its legacy Wolfcamp wells. The Howard County acreage is estimated as having 55% higher production than the legacy Wolfcamp wells, putting the Glasscock acreage at around 88% of the first-year oil productivity of the Howard County acreage and 87% of the two-year oil productivity.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

The overall rate of return on the Glasscock County wells is projected to be 41% with a 23-month payback period based on late October strip. This is a decent return, which is noticeably better than Laredo's legacy inventory, but not as strong as its Howard County acquisition.

Credit Facility Borrowings And Debt Situation

Laredo had $185 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of Q3 2019. This increased to $245 million on December 6 due to the $65 million acquisition. Without the acquisition, Laredo would have slightly reduced its credit facility borrowings over the past couple months. Laredo's Howard County acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of the year, and will increase its credit facility debt to around $375 million.

The positive cash flow that Laredo generates between now and the end of 2021 may allow it to reduce its credit facility borrowings to around $250 million by then, though.

Laredo's overall leverage is again increasing slightly due to this acquisition, but it should pay back over time with the higher productivity of this inventory (although not before its 2022 and 2023 notes mature).

Laredo's 2022 notes are still yielding around 9% to maturity, while its 2023 notes are yielding around 10% to maturity. The increased debt from the acquisition shouldn't make that much difference to its ability to deal with those notes, though.

Conclusion

Laredo is expanding its strategy of acquiring higher oil inventory to give it the ability to deliver solid returns from its drilling program over the next few years. The Glasscock County inventory isn't quite as productive as its Howard County acquisition, but it comes at a lower price and is still significantly better than its legacy inventory.

This does point out that Laredo's legacy inventory isn't that strong at mid-to-high $50s oil and the current weak prices for natural gas and NGLs. It will need those commodities to provide better prices in a few years once its acquired Howard and Glasscock inventory get used up, or otherwise be forced into more acquisitions.

It will also need to deal with its 2022 and 2023 notes before it can fully cover the cost of the acquisitions from the additional cash flow generated from drilling the higher-productivity inventory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.