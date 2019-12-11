Federal Realty Investment Trust: An Expensive REIT In A Troubled Industry

I’ve started to start expanding my portfolio into the REIT space when I came across Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in my preliminary research. I will be using a qualitative and quantitative assessment to evaluate this REIT.

As mentioned in my previous articles, I view all yield investments as perpetual bonds or preferred shares substitutes based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow. In other words, I am primarily concerned about the safety of my yield and the ability to continuously compound this yield in the years to come.

Qualitative Assessment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a REIT primarily focused on retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s 104 predominantly retail real estate properties are located in densely populated and affluent communities in strategically selected metropolitan markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United States, California, and South Florida.

Looking at the business profile of a REIT serves as an important indication of the stability of a real estate firm’s portfolio based on several measures of diversification, the tenor of its leases and quality of itslessees, it's market position and scale, and its operating environment.

Diversification is important because it can help mitigate the negative effects of economic downturns in specific regions or industry. A REIT whose properties are in a single geographical area or with a concentration in one industry is exposed to the factors affecting that industry or region. Concentrated exposure is a source of risk. Majority of the company’s properties are located in 8 cities with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC making up 57% of the Gross Leasable Area (as of December 2018).

Source: Federal Realty Investor Presentation 3Q 2019

Federal Realty has approximately 3,000 commercial leases and 2,600 residential leases, with tenants ranging from sole proprietors to major national and international retailers. No one tenant or affiliated group of tenants accounts for more than 2.7% of the annualized base rent and the 25 top tenants only account for 27% of revenue. The company then would not be exposed to any single bankruptcy in the retail sector but could be exposed should there be multiple bankruptcies or a general downturn in the sector.

The issues facing the retail industry are largely structural and mainly caused by a confluence of factors namely the growth of online shopping, oversupply of malls and shifting consumer habits with analysts predicting more retail outlets and shop closures in the years to come. However, looking at the company’s extremely high occupancy rate of 95% indicates that its properties are in good quality locations and the company’s wide range of clients ensure that it would not be affected by the so-called retail apocalypse.

Source: Federal Realty Investor Presentation 3Q 2019

The tenor of leases and the quality of lessees are indicators of the stability of rental income. Going through the list of anchor tenants in the company’s 10-K, I can see that the company has a wide range of high-quality tenants. A possible risk for the company is that based on their 2018 10-K, 60% of the company’s leased square footage is up for renewal from 2020 - 2024. This could be bad news if a particularly bad recession hits in the next few years as tenants are more likely to negotiate rates down during an economic downturn which would lead to lower increases in lease rates. The reverse is also true, though, that there is a chance that Base rent could be increasing for a lot of Federal Realty’s properties should the company able to negotiate higher lease rates.

Source: Company 10-K

Source: Federal Realty Investor Presentation 3Q 2019

Financial Analysis

In terms of scale, Federal Realty is an average-sized REIT with Total Assets of $6.6 billion and Total Gross Assets of roughly $9 billion. For reference Moody’s considers the largest of REITS to have greater than $60 billion in Total Gross Assets. The larger the REIT, the less exposed it is to negative events from a single property/ location. The downside though to larger REITs is that it is harder to grow cashflow the larger the company.

In terms of growth opportunities, the company has $160 million in redevelopment opportunities in process, a $220 million office building in Santana Row and 9.6 million square feet in future entitlements. The company also recently bought a shopping center in Brooklyn for $83 million. Currently the company has about 24 million in square feet properties. This shows that Federal Realty has a healthy pipeline and should be able to continuously grow its dividend at the historic rate of 7%.

For REITs distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the Net Debt/EBITDA, Fixed Charge Coverage ratios and the Dividend Payout/ Funds from operations.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. The Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is an indicator of a firm’s ability to pay interest and other fixed charges from its operatingPerformance and is defined as EBITDA divided by interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred dividends/ distributions. REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividends payments, Dividend Payout/ Funds from operations is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. Using the available company data, we can see these ratios are 5.3, 4.3 and 66% respectively. What surprised me is the relatively low Dividend Payout to FFO indicating that the company should have the cash flow to meet its obligations.

Source: Author's calculations, from the investor presentation

Going through the assessment, I think that Federal Realty is a decent company with a relatively safe yield. The only issue I have is that at current market prices the yield is only 3% which I don’t think compensates enough for the risk taken. Even taking into account the 7% percent growth rate, it means that the yield would only reach 5% after 7.5 years. ( (1 + 7%) ^ 7.5 * 3%). Currently, the benchmark 10-year high-quality corporate bonds have a yield of 2.9%. So it's almost like you are not being rewarded to take the additional risk of owning a REIT in the retail sector). I like the company overall, but at this price, Federal Realty is a pass for me.

Source: 10-Year High-Quality Market (HQM) Corporate Bond Spot Rate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.