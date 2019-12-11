Massif Capital - GrafTech International Ltd.

At our average entry price, given the new timeline, we expect to exit the position in just shy of 2.5 years with an annualized return over the life of the position of 19%.

The recent weakness in the equity price is very much at odds with the operational success and financial results of the firm.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Massif Capital.

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) (Long): On a rolling twelve-month basis, EAF is trading at 4x earnings, has a 22.4% free cash flow yield, and has returned 51% on its invested capital. The recent weakness in the equity price is very much at odds with the operational success and financial results of the firm. Not only is 70% of their graphite electrode capacity sold at ~$10,000 per ton on long-term contracts through 2022, but management has continued to secure high prices (~$10,000 a ton) on the spot market. If EAF traded at the same price/earnings (PE) ratio as the US steel industry, an industry that EAF's price action correlates4 with, but also an industry more indebted, with lower free cash flow yields, higher PE ratios and generally significantly lower returns on invested capital, then EAF would be priced at around $27 a share or roughly 132% greater than the current share price.

Market narrative and sentiment are likely culprits weighing on the equity price. Continued geopolitical uncertainty with the world's two largest economies often places stubborn downward pressure on businesses related to steel and copper, irrespective of the physical market balances. Furthermore, many are concerned that if China makes meaningful progress towards the ability to produce UHP graphite electrodes that the regional pricing premiums and competitive advantage of companies such as EAF may be jeopardized. We are not convinced of the threat and have no evidence of meaningful change in Chinese production.

The threat of Chinese production of graphite electrodes is on par with those produced by EAF is limited by their inability to consistently produce high-quality petroleum needle coke, a significant bottleneck that is under-appreciated by the market. Most Chinese electrodes are made from a needle coke derived from coal, which is not equivalent to needle coke derived from petroleum. Petroleum needle coke, the precursor to electrodes that GrafTech uses, requires decant oil (sometimes called Fluid Catalytic Converter Slurry) from a petroleum refinery, and the refinery needs a dedicated needle coke coker. The refinery also has to load the right oil into the refinery at the front end of the facility, and because good needle coke is produced from low sulfur FCC that means you also need low sulfur oil. Additionally, the process is complicated by IMO 2020 rules, which kick in shortly, and require ships to use lower sulfur marine fuel. The result is that sweet crude, which also tends to be higher in high value-added products like gasoline, various aromatics, and products like jet fuel, now have other large demand-pulls, so decant oil production will likely fall on the priority list of refiners. The ability for the Chinese to ‘switch’ or ‘ramp up’ a critical feedstock to produce quality needle coke is not as easy as it appears on paper.

Despite the strong performance and fundamentals, our primary concern currently is that GrafTech shares a similar majority owner to Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) in Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU). There is no evidence to suggest at this time that BBU is interested in taking GrafTech private. The company went public last year, which makes the situation slightly different than TOO and hopefully means they are uninterested in bring the entity back in house, but only time will tell.

GrafTech is our largest position at the current time. We entered the investment with an expected timeline of three years and have been invested for roughly one and a half. We have extended the timeline to four years but have left our valuation unchanged, which, coincidentally, is an estimated intrinsic value of roughly $27. At our average entry price, given the new timeline, we expect to exit the position in just shy of 2.5 years with an annualized return over the life of the position of 19%. Should the timeline slip another year (meaning we hold the position for five years), we would still have a healthy annualized return of roughly 14%.

4. We looked at the correlation between EAF and 18 US Steel industry participants and found an average correlation of 0.7.

