RF Capital Management - Garrett Motion Inc.

Summary

GTX is a great business that generates returns on capital north of 100%.

Shares of GTX are currently cheap because it is a small-cap spinoff in the auto supplier industry.

We believe shares are worth at least $20 per share based on recent transactions in the auto supplier industry and GTX's low EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples.

We initially wanted to make GTX a 10% position, but the departure of the CFO put a hold on additional purchases.