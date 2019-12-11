RF Capital Management - Garrett Motion Inc.
by: Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary
GTX is a great business that generates returns on capital north of 100%.
Shares of GTX are currently cheap because it is a small-cap spinoff in the auto supplier industry.
We believe shares are worth at least $20 per share based on recent transactions in the auto supplier industry and GTX's low EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples.
We initially wanted to make GTX a 10% position, but the departure of the CFO put a hold on additional purchases.
NEW HOLDING - Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion is an automotive supplier that makes turbochargers, electric boosting technology, and automotive software. Long-term customer