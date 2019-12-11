The company is beginning to show signs of maturity, which means that it's time for investors to adjust their valuation demands. Shares are too expensive today.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has been a great capital gains investment for years due to rapid revenue growth and a cash-rich business model that fuels aggressive buyback programs. The company is also beginning to earn a reputation for dividend growth. While Domino's continues to grow, there are some causes for concern. A high debt load, reduced growth forecast, and premium valuation on the stock are potential pitfalls that investors need to consider before putting money into this high-tech pizza behemoth.

Domino's Pizza is a pizza chain restaurant company. There are approximately 16,528 stores located both in the United States and in various international markets. The company generates more than $3.5 billion in annual revenues, with an approximate 49%/51% split between US store sales and international store sales. Domino's stores are virtually all franchised, with just 333 company-owned stores. This means that the business generates revenue by collecting royalties on sales and removes much of the overhead burden from Domino's corporate entity resulting in a non-capital intensive model.

Domino's has been a rapidly growing company for some time because of both same-store sales growth as well as aggressive store count expansion. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 10.00%. EBITDA has grown at a 11.63% rate and EPS at a 22.74% rate over the same time period.

Fundamentals

Domino's Pizza has been a great investment over the past decade, outperforming the S&P 500 by an astounding ratio of more than 16:1. To gain insight into how the company has managed to perform at this level, we will review some key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Domino's is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

As a low-cost dining option for consumers, Domino's has proven to be quite consistent in a competitive sector. The company's operating performance includes steady operating margins. And while the FCF conversion rate is a touch lower than we like to see, the company's strong top line growth sufficiently pushes cash flow to increasingly higher levels. The real outperformance metric is the company's cash rate of return on invested capital, which is about 5X our standard benchmark. The return that Domino's is able to generate on its capital is astonishing and a real sign to investors of management's strong leadership (as well as Domino's strong business model).

One of the controversial aspects of how Domino's operates is the intentional leveraging of its balance sheet. We hold a company's balance sheet in high regard because it can mean the difference between weathering an unexpected downturn in the business or exposing investors to unnecessary risk.

The company intentionally operates at a higher leverage ratio than most other companies because the franchise model is less capital-intensive, and management is also counting on growth negating the impact of debt on the balance sheet. The formal target leverage range that management aims for is between 3X and 6X EBITDA, which Domino's currently operates at the high end of. We are typically comfortable with a leverage ratio of around 2.5X EBITDA. While the results have been great for investors, the current lending environment is very friendly to borrowers and may not always remain so. Investors need to keep this in the back of their mind when evaluating the company as a potential investment.

Dividend and Buybacks

Domino's is still in the early stages of building a dividend growth history, but progress is being made. Management has raised the company's dividend payout in each of the past seven years. The total dividend of $2.60 per year currently yields just 0.91% because of the rapid appreciation of the stock price. Because of this, Domino's won't benefit income-oriented investors very much. US 10-year treasuries can be had, yielding a more robust (although still mediocre) 1.83%.

The dividend makes up for a low yield with a rapid growth rate. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 22.4%. There are a couple of drivers behind this growth rate, the first being that the company is rapidly expanding its cash flow streams through top line growth. However, this is amplified by management's large share buyback programs.

The buybacks have gradually reduced the number of outstanding shares from 62 million to just under 41 million (a reduction of just over 33%). This obviously turbo-charges EPS growth, but it also boosts cash flow per share and somewhat stunts the impact of dividend raises on the company's financials. Because of this and the company's top line growth, the dividend's payout ratio has remained quite steady in the 28% range. As long as growth continues, we see a dividend growth rate in the mid-teens as being feasible for the near- to medium-term future.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The growth story at Domino's is fascinating from a number of angles. The simplicity of Domino's business model means that growth levers moving forward are quite simple and are really just a matter of how well the company can sustain its established growth trajectory.

(Source: Domino's Pizza, Inc.)

As we can see in the above graphic, the company has managed strong revenue growth over a long period of time. To better understand this growth, it's important to understand the two drivers behind it - these being store expansion and same-store sales growth.

Domino's has been rapidly expanding its store count, with a net addition of more than 6,100 stores between 2012 and 2018. Considering the maturity of the US pizza market, the real expansion opportunity has been in international and emerging markets. We can see that one of the main reasons that international sales growth has been so strong over time is because the vast majority of new Domino's stores are opened outside of the United States.

(Source: Domino's Pizza, Inc.)

The company is counting on years to come of store count growth. Management is currently projecting room in the market to support another 5,600 stores in the company's top 15 global markets alone.

Same-store sales growth is a bit more tricky. New stores are essentially a bolt-on growth asset, but how those stores grow once open can be an indicator of long-term success/failure.

(Source: Domino's Pizza, Inc.)

Same-store sales have grown well since 2010, but have trended lower over the past few years. These downtrends in same-store growth have continued in 2019, causing management to issue updated long-term guidance that saw growth projections reduced, as well as the reach of its forecast from a 3-5 year period to a 2-3 year period.

(Source: Domino's Pizza, Inc.)

The investment risk in Domino's Pizza stems from the question of sustainability. With growth starting to dip, it could be the signal of a maturing business. These things are bound to happen. From 2011 to 2018, the company's market share of the delivery pizza market in the US grew from 21.9% to 31.3%. It's fair to question how much more room for market share growth there is in a competitive sector. In time, the market will become saturated enough that store count expansion will begin to lose its effectiveness as well. This isn't to imply that Domino's days of growth are over, but rather that the possibility that the company has peaked and will begin to slowly level off. This is something investors need to reflect on when looking at the stock's valuation.

Valuation

Shares of Domino's Pizza have experienced a volatile year with a wide 52-week range between $220 and $302. At $285 per share, the stock currently trades near the high end of that range.

(Source: YCharts)

Analyst projections are currently indicating expected EPS of $9.42 for the full fiscal year. This results in an earnings multiple on the stock of 30.09X, which is a modest 6% premium to the company's 10-year median P/E ratio of 28.20X.

While this implies a reasonable valuation from an earnings standpoint, we get a different perspective when we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective. The company's FCF yield of 2.75% is actually on the low end of its 10-year range.

(Source: YCharts)

We feel that there are a number of reasons to re-value Domino's Pizza to a lower target multiple. With a high debt load and a reduced growth forecast from management, it becomes difficult to justify a valuation on the stock that is typical (let alone a premium) to decade norms. We feel that at 22X-23X earnings, the company's risk factors would be more appropriately accounted for. This would result in an entry range of between $208 and $217 per share.

Wrapping Up

A company that has performed at such a high level (both operationally and as an investment) can build up a strong reputation. However, that sentiment can quickly change and catch investors in a position of vulnerability. Domino's Pizza has dominated the restaurant landscape for a decade, but it may be time to begin considering a shift of expectations to a lower level of performance. The stock remains too expensive to account for risk factors, so Domino's is a company that we will continue to watch from a distance.

