BUI: A Utilities Fund Positioned To Profit Off Of Renewables Growth

For many years now, utilities have been a popular holding among retirees. This is due to the fact that these are generally considered to be very stable companies as they are often monopolies providing a necessary service to people living in an area. As a general rule, the customers of the utility will prioritize paying for these services over most other things when money is tight, allowing them to deliver steady performance over the entire economic cycle.

As most utilities also have relatively limited growth potential, they have historically returned much of their cash flow to investors in the form of dividends and were thus frequently among the highest-yielding stocks in the market. This is exactly the kind of thing that retirees looking for income and preservation of principal find attractive. While deregulation and the low interest rate regime of the past two decades have changed things somewhat, utilities still retain many of the traits that retirees find attractive.

As is the case with many other assets, it can be challenging and expensive to put together a diversified portfolio of these assets so it may be easiest to invest in the sector via a fund. One of the most popular ones in this area is the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) and it will be the topic for the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities Trust has the stated objective of delivering a high level of total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. This objective is similar to what most other equity closed-end funds aim to achieve, although this one explicitly places all three types of return on the same level. As the name of the fund implies, it aims to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities issued by companies engaged in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities industries.

These are all somewhat similar industries that share many of the same qualities that make traditional utilities attractive so we should not worry too much about the fact that this fund may include things that may not be normally thought of as a utility. Overall, this fund is a very conservative way to invest in the equity markets.

One of the most interesting things about this fund is the fact that it invests its money globally. This allows the fund to be able to take advantage of foreign opportunities. As I have discussed in various past articles, the high valuations in the American stock market has resulted in foreign companies frequently being able to offer higher dividend yields or greater growth potential than an equivalent American firm can offer. With that said though, the United States still accounts for the largest share of the fund's assets:

Source: BlackRock

Admittedly, this is one of the lowest allocations to American equities that I have ever seen in a global fund. In most cases, the United States has around a 66% weighting despite the fact that the United States' share of the global economy is nowhere close to that level. This relatively low weighting would appear to indicate that the fund's management shares my conviction that the best opportunities in the sector are located abroad. With that said though, if the fund is too heavily exposed to foreign markets then it may put off some conservative domestic investors so the fund seems to be striking a nice balance between these two objectives. In addition, the fact that the fund's assets are spread out among a variety of different countries provides a certain amount of diversity and protection against any potentially adverse decisions that any individual government may make. This alone is relatively appealing.

The largest positions in this fund include a few companies that will likely be familiar to most American investors with an interest in the sector. Here they are:

Source: BlackRock

Of these holdings, NextEra Energy (NEE) and The Williams Companies (WMB) are both American companies. The remainder of the companies are all foreign, although TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) and National Grid (NGG) have a significant presence in the United States. As such, many of these companies will not likely be familiar to most Americans unless they have a particular interest in foreign utilities. For the most part though, these are all solid and reliable and European companies that should be able to deliver the stability and yield characteristics that we have come to expect from utilities.

The one interesting thing that I notice here is the very high weighting assigned to NextEra Energy. While this is one of the largest electrical utilities in the United States, it is also the largest producer of wind and solar electricity in the United States. Thus, the fund appears to be attempting to take advantage of the impending growth in renewable energy by using this company as a proxy. As I have discussed in various past articles, the Energy Information Administration projects that renewable energy will deliver the highest percentage growth of any other form of energy over the next thirty years. As we can see here, the production of renewable energy is expected to increase between 200% and 300% over the period:

Source: Energy Information Administration

It is expected that solar and wind power will account for essentially all of the growth as there is only a very limited ability to add further capacity of other renewable fuels, such as hydroelectric. As NextEra Energy is the largest producer of wind and solar power in the United States, it can be expected to be able to take advantage of this as it builds out its infrastructure.

There are naturally some risks here for investors in the fund, most of which have to do with the concentration of assets in only a few companies. As my regular readers on the topic of funds likely know, I generally do not like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which the asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole.

This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset is too heavily weighted in the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two positions in the fund that account for more than 5% of total assets, one of which, NextEra Energy, accounts for more than double this 5% limit. Thus, potential investors should be comfortable with the individual risks of these companies before making an investment in the fund.

Performance

Utilities are not typically considered to be particularly high-performing investments. This befits their conservative nature as growth is often limited to the rate of population growth in their service area and any rate hikes that they can get regulators to approve with the remainder of their total return coming from dividends. As such, we might not expect the fund to be an especially high-performing one. However, it has managed to deliver reasonably attractive performance over its history. We can see this here:

Source: BlackRock

As we can see, the fund has delivered a 9.08% total return since its inception. This is a bit lower than the 9.2% long-run average of the S&P 500 but it is still reasonably safe. With that said though, the S&P 500 index has generally beaten this fund over the periods shown in the chart above. For example, here is the historical performance chart for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

Source: State Street Global Advisors

Admittedly though, the S&P 500 is not the best index to compare the fund's performance to as it includes a number of high growth companies as well as the more conservative utilities that BUI would be invested in. In addition, the S&P 500 only includes American companies, which have generally seen their valuation surge much more than foreign ones have. Therefore, it may be more appropriate to compare the fund's performance to an index of global utility stocks. Here is the performance of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI):

Source: BlackRock

Unfortunately, we can see that the iShares ETF has outperformed BlackRock's own closed-end fund. This does not reflect particularly well on the ability of the firm's active management to beat a passively-managed portfolio of similar stocks. With that said though, BUI does boast a significantly higher distribution yield.

Distributions

As utilities deliver much of their total return through dividends, we might expect BUI to boast a significant distribution yield. In addition, the fund uses a covered call writing strategy to boost its income, which we can also expect to enhance the distribution. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.121 per share ($1.452 per share annually), which gives the fund a 6.60% yield at the current price. While this is higher than what most other things in the market offer, it still pales in comparison to the yield of something like the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF).

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like BUI, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, this is not the case right now. As of December 9, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), BUI had a net asset value of $21.36 per share. However, the fund trades hands for $22.01 per share. Thus, it is currently trading at a 3.04% premium to net asset value. This seems a bit steep of a price to pay and it may be better to either wait until the price is more in-line with net asset value or choose a similar fund with a more attractive valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities Trust offers an interesting way to play the global utilities sector. The fund appears to be reasonably conservatively invested but at the same time, it is positioned to take advantage of the impending growth in renewable energy. The fund may have a bit of idiosyncratic risk due to its heavy weighting towards NextEra Energy but overall a conservative investor will likely be happy with the portfolio. The fund also boasts a reasonable distribution yield. Unfortunately though, the price appears to be a bit steep so it may be worthwhile to wait and see if the market offers a better price in the near future.

