Maran Capital Management LP - Clarus Corp.

Clarus was a primary contributing factor to our negative performance during the quarter, just as it has been a primary contributing factor to our favorable results over the last few years.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus was a primary contributing factor to our negative performance during the quarter, just as it has been a primary contributing factor to our favorable results over the last few years. It's our largest position, so no surprise that it moves the needle. While Clarus declined following last quarter's earnings release (in which the company reiterated, but did not raise, its EBITDA guidance for the year), I believe the long-term drivers are intact and that value continues to build in the company's brands. The disappointment in the quarter surrounded the lack of upside in the company's Sierra Bullets segment, which continues to operate against a difficult industry backdrop. Eventually (and within our investment horizon), this segment should inflect back towards mid-cycle conditions (and perhaps beyond), but in the meantime, it continues to take share and generate good cash flow while the industry bounces along the trough.

We have held Clarus as a core position for the past four years and have lived through similar mark-to-market drawdowns in the past ($7 to $5, $12 to $9). Armor Holdings, the prior public company run by Warren Kanders, the current chairman of Clarus Corp., experienced multiple drawdowns of over 30% (and one of over 60%) as the stock appreciated from $0.75 to $88 (a 100+ bagger) in 12 years. Long-term compounders will inevitably experience short-term declines. Maintaining conviction in the face of a 30-60% drawdown may be difficult, but it can prove extremely rewarding when warranted (and can lead to problems when unwarranted, so solid analysis and judgement are paramount).

Clarus continues to execute on its "buy and build" strategy. Several new under-the-radar initiatives have the potential to create very significant value relative to the current size of the company. Could a recent acquisition made for $375k grow to be worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in the next five years? I think it's possible, but it is not in anyone's model. 2020 looks to be a very exciting year for the company with respect to both growth and margins, yet many investors don't seem to have horizons that extend even that far. I believe risk-reward is asymmetrically skewed to the upside (limited risk of permanent capital loss with multi-bagger upside potential over three to five years).

