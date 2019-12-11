Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.'s (IDEXY) CEO Carlos Crespo on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 11, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Marcos Lopez - Capital Markets Director

Pablo Isla - Executive Chairman

Carlos Crespo - Chief Executive Officer

Ignacio Fernández - Chief Financial Officer

Mariana Horn-Uribe - UBS

Rebecca McClellan - Santander

Anne Critchlow - Societé Generale

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Marcos Lopez

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to the presentation of Inditex’s results from the Interim Nine Months 2019. I am Marcos Lopez, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex’s Executive Chairman, Pablo Isla. He today with us, are also our CEO, Carlos Crespo; and CFO, Ignacio Fernández. As usual, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Starting with the questions received on the telephone, followed by those received through the webcast platform.

I will now hand over to Pablo.

Pablo Isla

Good morning to everybody. And welcome to Inditex’s nine month 2019 results presentation. As you all know, Inditex has a very unique business model that allows us to operate the stores and online in our remarkably integrated way. The advantages of the model are clear to see in these nine month results.

This period has been very much about the continued rollout of our long-term strategic initiatives with a very clear goal to provide a unique customer experience. These initiatives fueled the increasing differentiation of our model.

The execution of our 2019 has been very strong as seen in the results themselves, the tight inventory management, as well as the strong cash generation. This performance places us in a strong position to take advantage of the attractive growth opportunities we have ahead of us.

Sales in the interim nine months were satisfactory at plus 7.5%, given the outstanding performance over the period, margins have been strong, as a result, net income increased plus 12%.

Let me also highlight that the remarkable operating performance and the healthy working capital evolution has resulted in accelerating free cash flow generation. I would like to refer now to a number of initiatives carried out by Inditex.

Firstly, the significant enlargement of two Zara global flagships, both of them exceeding 4,000 square meters in size. Let me start with the flagship opened in Dubai Mall in September that will mark our existing strong presence in the area.

The store includes the latest Zara image will generates an extraordinary customer experience, as thus, the flagship in Barcelona in Paseo de Gracia that opened in November, with its unique interior architecture. With the aid of the Click&Collect silos, both of these stores integrate the store and online experience in a very effective way.

In November, Zara launched the emotions collection of fragrances in collaboration with Jo Malone CBE. Zara Home has released its Christmas at Home editorial. Bershka has seen a particularly strong reception through its Billie Eilish editorial. Massimo Dutti has introduced a new store image in the enlarged flagship at Mall of Emirates in Dubai, which includes a personalization section, while Pull&Bear has launched its Going Places collection and Stradivarius launched the Iceland editorial.

It is noteworthy that in the period Oysho opened its first store in Singapore at Jewel Changi and has also relocated its flagship at Brazil Paseo del Borne in Mallorca. Uterque has opened a pop-up store in London in Covent Garden.

I will hand you over to Ignacio now. He will update you on the financial performance of the Group over the nine months.

Ignacio Fernández

Thank you, Pablo. Once again a brief reminder of IFRS 16. IFRS 16 came to effect early this year because of costs being duly adopted. As stated back in March, these changes will impact neither the cash flows nor the business itself. IFRS 16 will result in estimated increase of around 2.5% in fiscal year 2019 net income versus former IAS 17 in line with the nine months 2019.

As already pointed out, we enjoy a very strong performance in the interim nine months 2019. Net sales grew 7.5% to €19.8 billion. Gross profit increased 8% to €11.5 billion. Profit before tax increased 12% to €3.5 billion and net income increased 12% to €2.7 billion. The impact on PBT of leases under the new IFRS 16 rules was €83 million, while the equivalent impact on net income was €63 million.

The evolution of sales was very satisfactory with net sales growth of 7.5%, driven by a very good performance of the integrated business model. Trading has remained strong over the period with local currency sales growing 7%.

The strong execution of the business model in the interim nine months 2019 is best illustrated in the resulting gross margin. The gross margin increased 21 basis points to 58.2%. The gross profit itself increased by 8% to €11.5 billion as well maintaining our usual commercial policies unchanged.

Once again, efficiency gains have allowed us to tightly control operating expenses in the period. Operating expense growth experienced the impact of leases under IFRS 16 rules in the period would have been plus 6.7%.

The financial results line of the P&L includes an impact of leases under IFRS 16 rules of €109 million. The flexibility of the business model we run can be seen clearly in the healthy working capital.

This operating performance was facilitated by the integration of the stores and the online operations, as well as the ongoing space optimization taking place. This helped to drive the growth in operating working capital of 22% and in the cash position of 17%.

Bearing in mind the idea of providing attractive and predictable remuneration to our shareholders in relation to fiscal year 2018, the AGM approved a dividend increase of 17% to €0.88. €0.44 was paid on the 2nd of May and €0.44 was paid on the 4th November, 2019.

I will now pass you back to Marcos. He will update you on the performance of the concepts.

Marcos Lopez

We have continued our global expansion over the interim nine months of 2019 having opened stores in 41 markets so far this fiscal year. Global online launches have also continued at a rapid pace.

Zara continues to represent approximately 70% of Group sales and the younger concepts represent around 30%. The younger concepts grouped together continue developing their operations satisfactorily.

I would like to highlight the strong sales of the Group in the interim nine months 2019. So far this year, Stradivarius has performed particularly strongly, while we have seen ongoing store optimization activity in Oysho and Pull&Bear.

Now, over to Carlos, who will comment on some of the initiatives we have been working on over the period.

Carlos Crespo

With regards to the high level of integration between both our physical stores and our online operations, customers globally today enjoy an unparalleled level of services. This photo illustrates the online Click&Collect silo at the Zara flagship in Dubai Mall.

Over recent years, we have invested significantly in a number of initiatives to enhance our logistic capacity and we have driven further efficiencies in the business model. Many of these initiatives have been made possible due to the rollout of projects like RFID program and the inventory integration program. Both of these projects will be fully rolled out across all markets by 2020.

As you can see, we have maintained a rapid pace of online launches seen at the half year. In September and October, we launched Zara online in South Africa, Colombia, Philippines and Ukraine to a very positive reception. Furthermore, on the 17th of September, Zara Home launched on the Zara website in the United Kingdom.

And now, I will hand you back to Pablo.

Pablo Isla

Thank you, Carlos. Our long-term strategy continues to be to invest in our stores in order to further enhance the differentiation of our commercial offer. This will be further supported by our efforts to make all stores fully digital and sustainable by the year 2020.

We will also continue to develop further coordination of the commercial offer. By 2020, the inventory integration in stores and online will be fully operational across the Group. And by 2020, we will announce that all concepts will offer online sales throughout the world.

A good example of the seamless store and online execution can be seen in the Autumn/Winter Campaign editorial for the Good Evening collection and the ambition of Autumn collection, the Secret Love campaign, the Kids campaign and our sustainable range Join Life now features a recycled cashmere collection.

A few final comments on the outlook, we expect a strong organic growth to continue as we pursue increased differentiation of our offering to customers. Ordinary capital expenditure is expected to come to approximately €1.4 billion this year, of course, accompanied by a strong free cash flow generation. And we reiterate our expectation of 4% to 6% growth in like-for-like sales.

Before closing, I would like to highlight some selected Zara store openings and enlargements from recent months. Let’s begin with the relocated Zara flagship store in Pamplona. We also opened recently at Seville, Lagoh. In Croatia, we have relocated our flagship in Rijeka to a 3,000-square meter building, while in Shanghai, we have enlarged our store at Grand Gateway and Zara also opened at Yongin in South Korea.

Let me finish with the enlarged and fully refurbished store in Madrid, Preciados. This is the most emblematic pedestrian area in the city. The store itself was one of the first Zara stores to be opened in Madrid and with the recent refurbishment, offers an excellent customer experience. With the enlargement to 4,200 square meters, we took advantage to enhance the store in terms of sustainability to our eco-efficient model.

And that concludes our presentation today. We will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Please, Operator?

The first question today comes from Mariana from UBS. Mariana, please go ahead.

Mariana Horn-Uribe

Yes. Hi. Good morning. I had one question please. When you refer in the press release that operating expenses were tightly managed over the nine months, could you please elaborate a bit more on the statement, which items are you in particular referring to and which ones do you have maybe a bit more control over? Thank you very much.

Ignacio Fernández

Well, as you know, the answer is, has a lot to do with the global management of operating expenses. We pay lot of attention to manage very carefully anything which has to do with operating expenses. We have personnel expenses. We have rental expenses. We have been very active in renegotiation rents with all the landlords.

We have other operating expenses. And globally always our approach is operating expenses to go -- to grow below sales growth as it happened in the nine months. So we are having operating leverage, which for us is a key element of our strategy going forward.

Next question today comes from Rebecca McClellan. Rebecca, please go ahead.

Rebecca McClellan

Yes. Good morning, everybody. And one question on the inventory, how much of the continued inventory optimization do you think is directly a result of RFID and how sustainable is that going into next year, I mean, what more initiatives are there to get inventory -- to optimize inventory?

Ignacio Fernández

Well, we think this is a very, very relevant factor of these results. It was also when we were publishing the first half results, we were seeing minus 5% in terms of inventory. We have always managed our company with very low inventories.

In fact, as we always say, the most relevant metric for us much more even than inventory is the level of commitment at any point in time in the season, the level of purchases that we have committed and the -- what we have open to buy during the season.

But, of course, this shows are appears in the inventory figure. This has lot to do with this full stock integration between stores and online. And then it’s the execution of our business model that what we can say is that running with minus 5% inventory and sales growth of 9% is something very remarkable and it shows the strength of the business model.

And I would say, it shows that our strategy is bearing fruit. It has to do with the store optimization plan, of course, it has a lot to do with RFID with this idea of differentiation, with this idea of full price sales during the season. So and we are being able to have very healthy like-for-like sales growth, very strong sales growth, 9% in the third quarter, with minus 5% inventory position.

So it shows the strength of the business model and that is why also we have positive gross margin figure during the third quarter this year. So it’s the global execution of the business model and it has a lot to do with all the decisions and initiatives that we have been taking during the last few years.

The next question comes from Anne Critchlow from Societé Generale. Anne, please go ahead.

Anne Critchlow

Thank you. Good morning all. Please could you talk a bit more about your personalization section in the Massimo Dutti store in Dubai, is that a trial and what does it involve?

Pablo Isla

Well, as you know last year, we also began with some personalization in Zara. Well, these are things that we are beginning to do more and more, it’s not huge, but it’s the idea of having the ability to personalize certain garments whenever is possible and it’s something that our customers appreciate very much.

It is not going to be huge in terms of volumes, but it’s very, I would say, quality -- from a qualitative point of view is something that our customers appreciate very much and is an area in which we will continue having initiatives with Zara, with Massimo Dutti and with different brands. And it is very, very well received by our customers this possibility of personalization in certain type of garments.

The next question comes from Richard Chamberlain from RBC. Richard, please go ahead.

Richard Chamberlain

Thank you. Good morning. Question please on space contribution, can you confirm that you are on track to meet estimates of around 3% space contribution for the full year. I think that had dropped to about 2%, had net for the first half, looks to have accelerated again in the third quarter I think. But can you can just confirm the full year estimate of around, I think, it’s around 3% for space contribution? Thanks.

Pablo Isla

Basically, as you know, Richard, we have guided to 5% to 6% gross space growth. Obviously, the absorptions are something which are very important and we have some examples in the presentation, because the optimization of our stores is a key issue for us.

A store network is leaving being and you have to act on it all the time. This is why, probably, the net space growth will be around 4% and with the usual commercial rates, you would see space contribution, probably, similar to the one you are referring, yes.

The next question comes from Simon Irwin from Credit Suisse. Simon, please go ahead.

Simon Irwin

Good morning, gentlemen. Could you just talk a little bit more about the impact of FX in terms of translation and transactional impacts during the quarter?

Ignacio Fernández

Well, during the quarter, we were saying that we have a slight positive impact on sales and then regarding the gross margin, we have a slight negative impact coming from the dollar. So, globally, I would say, not significant forex impact.

The evolution of the gross margin, well, with the -- with all what we are doing in terms of full price sales, in terms of our global strategy, the evolution of the gross margin is positive even having this slightly negative dollar impact.

For the year, we are expecting a slightly positive impact on sales. So globally this year in terms of currencies, I would say, is very, very neutral. That is globally, combining things once something and others is adhering which we are not having any significant currency impact.

So as I was -- we are saying in the note, sales growth in the nine months is 7.5%, currencies represent 0.5% of that. You are seeing that in the third quarter, we will have a very strong evolution of sales, 9% sales growth.

While the season remains -- the trends remain very healthy during the season. That is why we continue saying that we are -- we confirm this guidance about 4% to 6% like-for-like sales growth for the year.

So regarding currencies this year, there is nothing really very relevant to say. It has all -- it is related with the execution of our business model, with all the initiatives that we are taking, with the differentiation of our stores, of our product more and more than with anything else.

Thank you very much. We are now finished with the telephone Q&A session to address the questions received through the webcast platform.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you. We have had a number of questions on the webcast platform today. The first which is, can you talk a bit about your enlargements in Dubai and Barcelona, and how this fits into your overall strategy, please.

Pablo Isla

Well, it’s a very -- both the stores are a very relevant example of our global strategy. Of course, we used to have a store in Dubai -- in Dubai Mall. But we have enlarged, refurbished, say, twice the -- this is one of our super top global flagships in the world and the saying we can say about Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, quality of the store, quality of the product, the way you see the product, the customer experience, fully integrated approach between stores and online, the silos for Click&Collect, full stock integration.

So what we are trying, as I was saying before, is the differentiation, differentiation, differentiation, and all this strategy that we have been talking about during the last few years is becoming more and more evident for us, the right strategy and the right approach in order to develop our business.

I was also mentioning during the presentation also in Dubai in the other big shopping mall, in Mall of the Emirates also the enlargement and refurbishment of the Massimo Dutti store with the personalization we were talking before with a complete new image also for Massimo Dutti very well received by our customers. So this is the global strategy of the Group and we believe very much in the strategy going forward.

Marcos Lopez

The second question on the webcast platform is, could you give us an update on the rollout of RFID in the younger concepts, please?

Pablo Isla

Well, we are very advanced. It’s completely rolled out in Zara, Massimo Dutti and Uterque. We continue rolling out in Pull&Bear, Bershka, Oysho, Stradivarius and Zara Home, and only to confirm to you that our -- we expect RFID to be fully rolled out across all our concepts by the end of 2020.

This is a key element also of our strategy. It allows us to have this full stock integration between stores and online. It helps very much in terms of managing the store. It liberates our staff of many duties, so they can dedicate their time to customer service. It’s very, very relevant and the way we are rolling out RFID is very unique and it is helping a lot and it’s a key part of our strategy also going forward.

Marcos Lopez

I know we had a question earlier from Rebecca from Santander on inventory, but there has been quite a lot of questions on the webcast platform regarding inventory. Why is your inventory down 5% and how much further lower can your inventory go?

Pablo Isla

Well, I was answering this question. It was Rebecca. I think, it’s -- our business model has always been based in very low inventories because the way we continue taking decisions during the season. We have very low level of commitment at any point in time.

And thanks to RFID, thanks to full stock integration, we are being able even to run the company with less inventories for the first time, in the first half, at the end of the first half, we were seeing minus 5% inventory position.

Now at the end of the nine months, we continue to see minus 5% inventory position and it is very remarkable to talk about minus 5% inventory position and plus 9% sales growth. So it has to do with the execution of the business model and now with the support of technology, we are being able to run our business even in a more efficient way from the point of view of the inventory, from the point of view of the working capital evolution.

And it also, of course, has to do with the store optimization plan. I have mentioned before and -- for example, there is a very clear example, which is Bilbao in Spain. We used to have four Zara stores in the city center and now we have one big flagship, the existing store, the current store.

We are selling more than with the other four combined. Our space is more or less the same as we used to have with the other four stores and we are running the operation with 20% less inventory. So it has to do, of course, with RFID, stock integration and it also has to do with the store optimization plan and this idea of having a more relevant and better store worldwide.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you very much, Pablo. We are now finished with the questions received through the webcast.

Thank you very much. This concludes today's Q&A session. Now, please let me hand over to Pablo for the closing remarks.

Pablo Isla

Thank you to all of you for participating in this presentation. And of course, for any additional questions you may have, we will continue in touch through our Capital Markets Department and we will welcome you back in March for the fiscal year 2019 results. Thank you very much.