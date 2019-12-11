Maran Capital Management LP - RCM Technologies Inc.
RCM Technologies is a small and very far off the beaten path conglomerate, run by a sensible capital allocator with skin in the game (he and his partners own almost 25% of the company and have added materially to their position this year).
On the surface, the company is trading for around 7-8x EBITDA, which may not appear to be particularly compelling at first glance. But the company has a few "hidden" assets and attributes.
My blue-sky scenario is over $11/sh (~270% upside). I believe the risk of permanent capital loss is limited by the cheap valuation, aligned management team, strong balance sheet, and solid profitability of the business.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
