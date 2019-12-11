Maran Capital Management LP - RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

RCM Technologies is a small and very far off the beaten path conglomerate, run by a sensible capital allocator with skin in the game (he and his partners own almost 25% of the company and have added materially to their position this year).

On the surface, the company is trading for around 7-8x EBITDA, which may not appear to be particularly compelling at first glance. But the company has a few "hidden" assets and attributes.

My blue-sky scenario is over $11/sh (~270% upside). I believe the risk of permanent capital loss is limited by the cheap valuation, aligned management team, strong balance sheet, and solid profitability of the business.