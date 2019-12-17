Clear Path To 100% Upside: Macerich Is A Buy

Macerich (MAC) is a name that I have been wary of in the past due to their high leverage. The leverage hasn't gone away, but after much thought, I have become more comfortable with their financing plan moving forward. I think their dividend should be cut, but that's beside the point and shouldn't detract from the long-term thesis. I show a way for MAC to maintain their per-share dividend payout while also increasing retained cash flows. MAC is a buy for the long term.

(Broadway Plaza, Macerich)

Explaining the 90 Degree Turn

My decision to buy MAC wasn't exactly a "180," but it's a change of heart after stating that I only want to buy the best of breed in Simon Property Group (SPG). I have become impressed by MAC's financial performance compared with the other high-quality A-mall peer Taubman (TCO). I have always been bullish on the long-term viability of high-quality malls - the only thing holding me back from buying MAC was their comparable performance to SPG and their ability to fund their redevelopments moving forward. Now that I have become more comfortable on both of these points, I'm buying shares in this 11% dividend yield.

Why It's Cyclical For A-Malls

Malls across the board have seen financial results that varied greatly from the strong growth of the past. MAC has typically averaged same-store net operating income ('SS NOI') growth of 3% to 4%, but SS NOI growth is expected to be less than 1% this year. Is this the beginning of the end? I can't say for certain, but I see the current financial struggles as a temporary road bump.

MAC notes that bankruptcies have negatively impacted same-store net operating income by 175 to 200 basis points. Occupancy was 93.8%, down from 95.1% a year ago. Temporary occupancy is high at 6.4%. Both these factors negatively impact SS NOI by a wide margin until new long-term leases are signed. I am confident that MAC can quickly fix these near-term issues due to the following fact: 83% of MAC's NOI comes from properties with tenant sales psf of greater than $533, with an average of $960. All malls can be hit when select retailers go bankrupt, but trophy assets should have no problem finding new tenants for their high-traffic locations. It might take a while for all the struggling retailers to finish going bankrupt, but eventually, the bleeding should end.

Better Than Simon Property Group?

I have been sticking with SPG due to their best-in-class results overall. MAC is the only peer that is coming close.

Since 2013, MAC has maintained comparable SS NOI growth with SPG:

(2019 September Presentation)

This year, MAC is guiding for 0.5% to 1.0% SS NOI growth, much lower than the 2% SS NOI growth guidance from SPG. That said, as discussed above, the discrepancy in SS NOI growth appears to be significantly impacted by the difference in occupancy rates.

As stated earlier, MAC has seen occupancy dip from 95.1% to 93.8%. SPG, on the other hand, has seen occupancy dip from 95.5% to 94.7%. SPG has done a much better job of maintaining high occupancy rates, and it's showing in their SS NOI growth.

MAC is outperforming in other metrics. Average rents were up 3.5%, far exceeding the approximately 1% growth seen at SPG. Leasing spreads were a solid 8.3% - SPG no longer discloses leasing spreads for non-anchors. These are a far cry from the weak 3.3% spreads seen at TCO - and that's the number which is already adjusted not to include short-term leases. There is compelling evidence that MAC's struggles are primarily due to retail bankruptcies because they appear to be executing strongly on the rest of the portfolio as far as generating high leasing spreads and pushing their annual rent escalators.

What would their financials look like once the retail bankruptcies subside? MAC has shown a clear path for SS NOI growth of 2%-7% based on annual rent escalators, leasing spreads, occupancy improvements, and redevelopment projects:

(2019 September Presentation)

With bright lights at the end of the tunnel, the key to this thesis is whether or not MAC can survive until the end.

Cavalier Approach To Leverage

I previously wrote about the potential financing issues facing PREIT (PEI) and Washington Prime (WPG) arising from their debt covenants. Because MAC only uses secured debt (mortgages), it doesn't have any covenant restrictions. As a result, one could argue that MAC has significantly less balance sheet risk than WPG or PEI in this respect.

Is this true? MAC is using $750 million of its unsecured credit facility, which does have covenants. It was difficult to find these covenants because they are not listed in any of MAC's supplemental, annual filings, or quarterly reports. After some digging, I was able to find them in the credit facility SEC filings. We can see the financial covenants of their revolving credit facility back from 2016 below:

(2016 8-K)

In the same document as above, "gross asset value" is defined as NOI divided by 6% - or in other words, a 6% cap rate. The most strict covenant is the "secured debt to gross asset value" because MAC primarily uses secured debt. As of the latest quarter, MAC had $7.23 billion in secured debt and $909.5 million in trailing NOI for gross asset value of $15.2 billion. Secured debt to gross asset value was thus an estimated 47.6%, which is high but still comfortably below the 52.5% restriction. Unlike PEI or WPG, which I expect to face serious covenant issues in the event of another wave of retail bankruptcies, I see MAC as having relatively greater liquidity due to their being able to refinance loans on their trophy assets. I have contacted investor relations in hopes that they could start including their balance sheet metrics relative to the covenants in their quarterly filings like peers.

MAC has repeatedly emphasized "loan to value" instead of debt to EBITDA as how they prefer to measure leverage. MAC had a debt to EBITDA multiple of 9.3 times as of the latest quarter, which is high by the more traditional standards (and astronomically high as compared to the approximately 5.5 times EBITDA at SPG). Just check out this exchange on the conference call.

Nick Yulico

But if you don't do them - if you don't pursue the JVs, should we assume that you are willing to take your debt-to-EBITDA up as a company?

Tom O'Hern

Well, we look at a lot of things when it relates to the balance sheet. It's not just one metric. For example, if you look at the interest coverage ratio, it's a very healthy 3.3 times. If you look at the maturity schedule, it's layered out very nicely at 5.2. If you were to use a more traditional leverage metric like loan-to-value, even using the consensus estimate for NAV, that would put loan-to-value at about 45% and that's not a level we are uncomfortable with. (2019 Q2 Earnings Call Transcript)

It is mildly amusing that this 45% number differs from the 50% figure disclosed in their investor presentation released just in September:

(2019 September Presentation)

Based on the "consensus NAV" cited above, I estimate the "consensus cap rate" to be around 5.6% based on trailing NOI of $910 million. Perhaps CEO O'Hern was using a 5.1% cap rate to arrive at his 45% number - this all goes to show how volatile "gross asset value" is based on its dependence on consensus cap rates.

Management noted that they typically borrow at a 55% to 60% loan-to-value. This would suggest that they may still have access to capital since their loan-to-value stands at somewhere around 45% to 50%. This doesn't mean that their balance sheet isn't highly leveraged - it does suggest that MAC does have the capacity to take on more debt. The risk is that their access to capital is thus at the mercy of A mall valuations, which are not under their control (while not a perfect comparison, just look at their stock price). If the capital markets were to suddenly see cap rates expand for A-malls, then MAC may struggle to get cash from refinancing. This may be possible if MAC's stock continues to trade at a 7.5% implied cap rate. SPG, on the other hand, is measuring their leverage based on debt to EBITDA, which is inherently more conservative because EBITDA is much less volatile than consensus cap rates. In an environment where A-mall sentiment turns sour, I expect SPG to maintain strong liquidity, whereas it is difficult to know what may happen to MAC. At the same time, the possibility of A-mall sentiment turning sour seems very unlikely, especially in this low-interest-rate environment.

Don't Fear A Dividend Cut

MAC has guided for between $150 million and $200 million in capital requirements annually over the next three years. How much of that is being funded by free cash flow?

MAC generated $388.8 million in funds from operations ('FFO') this year. At first glance, this is covering their $359.4 million in dividends. However, after subtracting $12.4 million in straight-line rents and $26.4 million in recurring capital expenditures, the dividend is not fully covered, but the most important takeaway is that there is no free cash flow to fund redevelopment projects. In my view, this dividend may provide a low-risk cost of capital in relation/in conjunction with continuing to lever up the balance sheet. Can this dividend be cut?

MAC has noted that taxable income typically makes up 60% of their dividend, but they've had to maintain their payout due to taxable income generated from JV sales (a joint venture is where MAC sells partial ownership of their properties).

Quick note: a dividend cut would not impair the fundamental thesis. It would make me more bullish on the company because it would mean that they would be funding their redevelopment projects with cash flow instead of adding debt to their balance sheet. The stock price might fall in response to a dividend cut, but I would view such news as a reason to buy.

It appears, for whatever reason, that MAC does not wish to cut the dividend - perhaps they are very confident that the recent struggles are short term and a dividend cut will prove unnecessary. I now present a way to cut the total dividend paid out, preserving cash to fund redevelopment projects, while maintaining the same dividend payout per share.

Preferred Stock Exchange

Is it possible for MAC to cut their dividend by 40% (to $1.80 per share) and not see their stock crater? Probably not, but some financial engineering may help. One possibility is for MAC to issue low-yielding preferred stock to buy back common stock. With their stock trading at an outsized 11% dividend yield, this maneuver is possible.

Let's say MAC can issue preferred stock at a 5.5% yield to buy back common stock at a 10% dividend yield (much lower than the current 11% yield). This would be a 4.5% yield spread, so for example, $1 billion spent on this preferred stock buyback would lead to $45 million in potential savings on the dividend, assuming they kept the per-share payout consistent. (If they maintained the same nominal dividend payout, then the dividend per share would increase to $3.38.)

$2 billion spent would lead to $90 million in potential savings, which comes very close to funding their redevelopment expenses. It seems to make a lot of sense to sell as much preferred stock at low-interest rates to buy as much common stock at a high dividend yield because of the significant potential influx of free cash flow.

Why It's Not That Easy

Issuing preferred stock would, in my opinion, be a conservative method to drive shareholder value and increased retained cash flows as the only drawback is that the preferred dividend acts like an interest obligation. Even if they issued $1 billion in preferred stock, that'd be only $55 million in preferred dividends that must be paid out annually. Considering that MAC seems determined to make it through the next few years without cutting the $3.00 dividend, it goes beyond saying that they shouldn't have a problem with a $0.36 guaranteed payout.

If you're wondering if this would make sense assuming that MAC still has excess taxable income from ongoing JV sales, I note that MAC could maintain the common dividend at $3 per share, then pay out a special dividend at the end of the year if needed. No matter what, MAC would still likely be able to retain significant amounts of cash flow.

It may not be so easy to execute on $1 billion for this buyback, considering that MAC currently has a market cap of around $4 billion. MAC would need to perform the buyback in small iterations, but I note that every common stock exchanged with a preferred stock would save MAC in cash flow. Even if MAC can only exchange $200 million in common stock with preferred stock, this operation would have still been worthwhile on a cash flow basis.

MAC might not choose to do this operation if they fear that it makes it easier for activists to gain control of the company due to the lower float. I do hope the company explores this route as (assuming $1 billion is exchanged) $45 million in free cash flow would significantly reduce the amount of cash needed through refinancing their mortgages. The greater portion of redevelopment spend that MAC can fund with free cash flow, the less reliance MAC has on prevailing A-mall cap rates. It's also possible that this operation may succeed in driving up the share price, leading for A-mall cap rates to compress in lockstep, meaning that this operation would ironically help their current financing strategy.

Valuation And Price Target

MAC trades at an 11% dividend yield, which is very close to their free cash flow yield since free cash flow before redevelopment spend is very close to their dividend. That is dirt cheap considering the quality of their portfolio, but their high and increasing leverage amplifies the risk and may imply that MAC will need to direct future cash flows towards paying down debt. MAC trades around a 7.5% cap rate, which looks too cheap if they can return to 3%-4% SS NOI growth. My fair value estimate is a 5% cap rate or $67 per share. That's over 100% upside even before considering the dividend. I, however, don't have a timetable for when this share price could be reached - I expect shares to remain depressed until SS NOI growth returns, which would be the ultimate proof that this latest wave of retail bankruptcies is over.

Conclusion

MAC isn't a perfect package due to having significant reliance on A-mall cap rates. Whereas SPG could care less if valuations plummeted across the board, MAC needs cap rates to stay low so that they can continue to borrow against their trophy asset portfolio. Cap rates, however, may be expanding in some part due to their crumbling share price. My proposal of a preferred stock-fueled share buyback would not only allow MAC to retain free cash flow but may also help bring stability to A-mall cap rates. I rate MAC a buy, but I note that I'm willing to wait many years for this thesis to play out - and am willing to even hold through a dividend cut.

(Tipranks: Buy MAC)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.