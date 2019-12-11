American States Water: A Bubble That's Bound To Burst

At my target yield of 2.5%, American States Water offers the same 6% earnings growth and 0.4% annual multiple expansion, for annual total returns of 8.9% over the next decade.

Unfortunately, American States Water is the epitome of an excellent business trading at such a ridiculous premium that total return potential will struggle to even keep up with inflation.

The services that American States Water provides are necessary to the functioning of society, the company possesses an excellent balance sheet, and a capable management team.

Having raised its dividend for the past 65 years, American States Water is the Dividend King that is able to claim the title of longest dividend growth streak.

While it's been over two months since I last wrote about a utility via Southern Company (SO), there's one particular utility that I haven't yet initiated coverage in that is arguably the most overvalued utility and Dividend King out there.

Although American States Water (hereafter referred to as AWR) (AWR) is trading about 10% off of its all-time high of $96.00 a share that was set back in October, the company's stock clearly has a long way to fall in order for it to revert to its mean valuation as I'll get into in more detail later in the article.

In addition to discussing the valuation aspect of an investment in AWR, I will also be discussing the dividend safety and growth prospects, AWR's operating fundamentals, and the risks associated with an investment in the company.

From that point, I'll provide an estimate of AWR's annual total return potential over the next decade from both its current price and my target entry point.

An Unmatched Dividend Growth Streak With Mid-Single Digit Dividend Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, one of the most important considerations for me is the safety and growth potential of a company's dividend.

In order for me to determine the safety of AWR's dividend, I'll be examining the company's EPS payout ratios.

While I typically examine the FCF payout ratios of most companies, I make exceptions to certain companies such as insurance companies and utilities because it's less useful to measure these metrics.

In the case of utilities, many usually have negative FCF or very little FCF because they are constantly making capital intensive investments and covering their funding shortfalls by issuing debt and equity. Fortunately, the predictable business model of regulated utilities due to allowed rates of return on investment often makes this funding gap a non-issue.

In FY 2018, AWR generated diluted EPS of $1.72 against dividends per share of $1.06 during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 61.6%.

For the current fiscal year, Yahoo Finance is projecting diluted EPS of $2.11. Against the $1.16 in dividends per share slated to be paid out this year, which equates to a diluted EPS payout ratio of 55.0%.

When I factor in the strength of AWR's balance sheet (more on that later) and the fact that its dividend is arguably the most sustainable in its industry, it should come as no surprise that I rate AWR's dividend as very safe for the foreseeable future.

Given my analysis above, I agree with Simply Safe Dividends that AWR's dividend is among the safest in its industry with a dividend safety score of 98.

Now that I've arrived at a determination on the safety of AWR's dividend, I will be discussing my expectations for dividend growth over the long-term.

When I take into consideration that AWR's payout ratio is currently in an ideal range for a relatively conservative income investor such as myself, I expect the company's long-term DGR to closely mirror whatever earnings growth AWR can deliver over the long-term.

Given that Yahoo Finance is projecting 6.0% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe it is reasonable to expect a 7.0% long-term DGR. After all, AWR's current dividend policy is to achieve at least a 6% CAGR in the dividend over the long-term, and AWR has a reliable history of delivering on its promises to investors.

Now that I have outlined my expectations for AWR's dividend growth going forward, I'll be examining the operating fundamentals of AWR, which will ultimately be what allows the company to deliver upon its long-term dividend growth target.

An Essential Service, Strong Balance Sheet, And Experienced Management Team

AWR is a regulated utility that provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States.

AWR is divided into the following business segments:

Water: Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company or GSWC, AWR provides water service to 261,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California. According to page 28 of AWR's most recent 10-K, the Water segment accounted for 69.2% of AWR's diluted EPS in 2018, excluding the one-time gain on sale of its Ojai water system.

Contracted Services: Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services or ASUS, AWR provides operations, maintenance, and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities for military bases located throughout the U.S. under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. The Contracted Services segment contributed to 24.4% of AWR's diluted EPS in 2018.

Electric: The company also distributes electricity to 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The Electric segment comprised the remaining 6.4% of AWR's diluted EPS in 2018.

Now that I have discussed the basics of AWR's business, I'll be delving into the company's operating fundamentals.

Image Source: AWR Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call Presentation

AWR reported impressive results in Q3 2019 across the board. The company's 23% YOY increase in Q3 2019 earnings compared to Q3 2018 earnings was driven by several factors. Excluding the impact of $0.07 in retroactive diluted EPS (more on that in a bit), AWR posted a still impressive 11% YOY increase in Q3 2019 earnings.

Most notably, AWR's Water segment diluted EPS of $0.53 compared to last year's figure of $0.47 was largely as a result of the water general rate case (as mentioned in AWR's most recent earnings call), which established new rates for 2019.

The Electric segment's diluted EPS of $0.03 compared to last year's figure of $0.02 (this is excluding the impact of the $0.07 related to the period prior to the third quarter, otherwise the figure is $0.10) came as a result of a new electric rate, partially offset by a higher effective income tax rate resulting from flow-through taxes.

Finally, the Contracted Services segment's diluted EPS of $0.12 compared to last year's figure of $0.13 was mostly due to differences in timing of construction work performed in 2019 versus 2018.

Image Source: AWR Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call Presentation

Although AWR's operating cash flows declined from $108.4 million through Q3 2018 to $84.3 million, this was because of not just a decrease in water customer usage, but delays in the water and electric general rate cases.

With investments of $115-$125 million expected for 2019 (significant for a company with a market cap of $3.2 billion), AWR is poised to continue upon its history of strong investment to generate revenue and earnings growth.

Image Source: AWR Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call Presentation

Aside from strong investment generating growth for AWR in the years ahead, AWR's growth story also includes general rate cases.

AWR's potential future revenue increases of $9.1 and $12.0 million for 2020 and 2021, respectively, would be material increases for a company that generated operating revenues of $436.8 million in 2018.

In addition, AWR is working on a water general rate case to be filed in July 2020 that will be a boost to its revenue, if approved.

AWR's electric gross margin will increase $1.2 million in 2019 and 2020 as a result of the final decision on its electric general rate case approved in November 2018.

Based upon my analysis of AWR's operating results and fundamentals going forward, AWR appears to possess moderate growth potential going forward.

Aside from the necessity of AWR's services and its growth prospects, the company also boasts a balance sheet that is reasonably strong.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As illustrated above, AWR's debt metrics are fundamentally sound.

First off, AWR's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.22 over the last 12 months is well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 5.5 or lower for water utility companies.

Secondly, AWR's net debt to capital ratio of 0.47 over the last 12 months is once again below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 0.6 for water utility companies.

Finally, AWR's interest coverage ratio of 5.21 over the last 12 months is above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of at least 3 for water utility companies.

The final strength of AWR from a fundamentals perspective is the fact that the company employs an experienced and capable management team.

Leading AWR is President and CEO, Robert Sprowls. Mr. Sprowls has served in his current roles since 2009. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Sprowls was CFO for 4 years. Mr. Sprowls has held the aforementioned executive positions since he joined the company in 2004.

Prior to joining AWR, Mr. Sprowls spent 21 years at CILCORP Inc., a public utility holding company, whose largest subsidiary, Central Illinois Light Company, served roughly a quarter million gas and electric utility customers. Mr. Sprowls held a variety of executive positions during his time with CILCORP, including as President, Business Unit Leader - Energy Delivery, CFO and Treasurer of Central Illinois Light Company, and VP and Treasurer of CILCORP.

Simply put, Mr. Sprowls possesses nearly 4 decades of industry experience, which he is able to draw upon to the benefit of AWR.

CFO Eva Tang began her career with AWR at GSWC in 1996 and has held various accounting and finance positions throughout that time, including as Assistant Secretary for AWR, VP of Finance, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary for GSWC, and Treasurer and Assistant Secretary for all the other subsidiaries of AWR from October 2002 to November 2008.

Similar to Mr. Sprowls, Ms. Tang possesses decades of industry experience, which will guide her decision making processes to benefit AWR.

When I take into consideration the necessity of AWR's services to its customers, its stable operating fundamentals, strong balance sheet, and experienced management team, it's clear that AWR is capable of being a great investment over the long-term, if acquired at a fair price.

Risks To Consider:

Although AWR is what I consider to be a SWAN utility, I feel it is important that I discuss what I believe to be the key risks associated with a potential investment in AWR. Because there were no significant changes in AWR's risk factors from its most recent 10-K to its most recent 10-Q as indicated on page 59, I will be referring to the 10-K for the intent of this discussion.

The first risk facing AWR is that as a regulated utility, AWR can be significantly impacted by the decisions by regulatory agencies, which could adversely affect its financial results (page 8 of AWR's most recent 10-K).

GSWC's revenues are substantially dependent on the rates and fees it charges its customers and the ability to recover its costs on a timely basis. Any delays or outright rejections by the California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC in granting rate relief to AWR could adversely affect AWR's financial performance through lower than anticipated rates of return on AWR's projects via its GSWC subsidiary.

If AWR is found to have not complied with laws or regulations applicable to its businesses, AWR could be liable for significant fines and penalties imposed as a result.

Most of the same risks apply to AWR's ASUS subsidiary.

One noteworthy risk to AWR via ASUS is that certain risks apply that differ from its public utility operations (pages 13-14 of AWR's most recent 10-K).

The contracts that AWR has entered into via ASUS with the U.S. government to provide water and/or wastewater services at military bases under 50 year contracts are subject to termination for the convenience of the U.S. government.

The U.S. government could stop work under the terms of one or more of its contracts, delay performance of AWR's obligations under the contract, or modify the contracts at its convenience.

Because certain payments under these contracts are also subject to appropriations by Congress, AWR could also experience delays in receiving payment or delays in price adjustments due to canceled or delayed appropriations specific to its projects.

The next risk to AWR is that as a result of its significant presence in California, the company could adversely be affected by wildfires (pages 8-9 of AWR's most recent 10-K).

AWR's liquidity, earnings and operations could be significantly impacted by wildfires in its electric service territory. AWR could be required to absorb greater costs to relocate lines or trim more trees and plants near its electric facilities to avoid wildfires, and to bear the costs of damages to property and injuries to the public if determined that AWR's power lines or equipment were responsible for such damages or injuries (as highlighted in another risk on page 9 of its 10-K, AWR could also be held responsible for damages and injuries even if not found negligent under California law).

It's also worth mentioning that any losses incurred by insurance companies as a result of wildfires could lead to insurance coverage for wildfire risks becoming much more expensive to the point of possibly being unavailable at reasonable terms.

Another risk to AWR is that the company's liquidity and earnings may be adversely affected by its conservation efforts (pages 11-12 of AWR's most recent 10-K).

AWR's water utility business is dependent upon rates charged to customers based on the volume of water used. Declining water usage as a result of drought conditions resulting in additional water conservation, the use of more efficient household fixtures and appliances to save water, recycling of water, or mandated water-use restrictions could result in long-term operating revenue headwinds if AWR is unable to secure rate increases or grow its customer base enough to offset per-customer usage declines.

While I've discussed what I believe to be the key risks facing an investment in AWR, I haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in AWR. For a more complete discussion of all the risks facing AWR, I would refer interested readers to pages 8-19 of AWR's most recent 10-K.

A Great Business Trading At A Bubble-Like Valuation

Now that I've arrived at the conclusion that AWR is a great business that is worthy of consideration for dividend growth investors at the right price, I will be examining the primary factor that is responsible for my hold rating on AWR, which is of course AWR's absurd overvaluation.

The first valuation metric that I'll use to arrive at a fair value for shares of AWR is the 10 year median yield courtesy of I Prefer Income.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

As illustrated above, AWR's forward dividend yield of 1.41% is well below its 10 year median yield of 2.46%.

Assuming a reversion to the 10 year median yield of 2.46% and a fair value of $49.59 a share, shares of AWR are priced at a 74.6% premium to fair value and pose 42.7% downside from the current price of $86.58 a share (as of December 8, 2019).

As a brief side note, one specific feature of I Prefer Income's programs that I especially find value in aside from its ability to group stocks by asset class and further by sub-industry is the fact that all dividend stocks include ex-dividend dates within the REITs, Dividend Diamonds 25+, and MLP/Midstream programs, which can aid investors that are interested in picking up a particular dividend stock in time to receive its dividend.

The next valuation metric that I'll use to determine the fair value of shares of AWR is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, AWR's TTM PE ratio of 39.35 is significantly higher than its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 23.95.

Assuming a reversion in AWR's TTM PE ratio to 23.95 and a fair value of $52.70 a share, shares of AWR are trading at a 64.3% premium to fair value and pose 39.1% downside from the current price.

The third and final valuation metric that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of AWR is the 13 year median Shiller PE ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, AWR's Shiller PE ratio of 52.47 is well above its 13 year median Shiller PE ratio of 30.05.

Assuming a reversion in AWR's Shiller PE ratio to 30.05 and a fair value of $49.59 a share, AWR is priced again at a 74.6% premium to fair value and poses 42.7% downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values calculated above, I arrive at a fair value of $50.63 a share for AWR.

This implies that shares of AWR are trading at a 71.0% premium to fair value and pose 41.5% downside from the current price.

Summary: The Most Grossly Overvalued Dividend King Unsurprisingly Comes With The Worst Total Return Potential

With 65 consecutive years of dividend increases, AWR has managed to increase its dividend every year since the Eisenhower Administration. These dividend increases have occurred in spite of numerous military conflicts, economic recessions, the real estate bubble, numerous changes in tax code, and varying interest rate environments. This level of consistency on the part of AWR has earned it the longest active dividend growth streak among the Dividend Kings.

And given that AWR's operating fundamentals remain intact while the balance sheet is strong, this streak shows no signs of ending any time soon.

Unfortunately, AWR's status as a SWAN has attracted quite a bit of interest in the stock, leading to its bubble-like valuation.

As my analysis of AWR's valuation through the use of I Prefer Income and Gurufocus has shown, AWR is trading at a 71.0% premium to fair value and poses 41.5% downside from the current price.

Between the 1.4% yield, 6% earnings growth, and 5.2% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of American States Water are likely to generate a measly 2.2% annual total return potential over.

At a more reasonable yield of 2.5% and entry point of ~$49 a share, shares of AWR offer much more attractive annual total return potential of 8.9% over the next decade.

For a company of AWR's overall quality, 9% annual total return potential over the next decade is a far more attractive return profile than the 2.2% potential from the current price, which would be enough for me to rate the company a buy whenever AWR reaches a yield of 2.5%.

