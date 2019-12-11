Health Insurance Innovations: $2M Fine Highlights A Series Of Compliance Concerns

I remain concerned that HIIQ lacks the internal controls and compliance capabilities necessary to convince those large Medicare Advantage carriers to directly contract with them.

Compliance is a critical function when selling insurance in the US, especially when attempting to convince major carriers (UNH and HUM) to allow your company to directly broker their Medicare Advantage products.

A Texas complaint filed in Sept of 2019 highlights the extent that senior Sales and Marketing personnel from disgraced broker "Simple Health" continue to be important to HIIQ.

This may put the global settlement with the states ($3.4m fine announced on 12/8/18) at risk due to the company's pledge to maintain compliance as a part of the settlement.

The State of Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner has proposed a ~$2M fine against Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) for its behavior between 2016-2018.

In my previous two articles on HIIQ I highlighted concerns associated with the company's ability to convert from a lead generation business to a direct brokerage of Medicare Advantage "MA" plans. The concerns highlighted thus far have been two fold:

What I perceive as an inflated perception of the company's development of "Direct Brokers" vs "BPO" relationships (LINK), which implies that HIIQ remains a "lead generation" shop. That the company seems to remain very aggressive in terms of compliance - even going as far as hiring Robert Kneeter as a consultant, the former head of marketing for one of Steven Dorfman's entities that was charged as part of the action taken by the FTC against "Simple Health" (LINK).

This week a new chapter of compliance concerns was opened when a FOIA reveled that the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner (WAOIC) had issued a proposed consent order requesting a $2,000,000.00 fine from HIIQ.

Figure 1: WAOIC Proposed Consent Order

Source: FOIA Proposed_Consent_Order__002_.pdf

But HIIQ Already Settled With The States?

The violations in this case occurred between Jan 1, 2016 and Oct 1, 2018 (according to the document). You may recall that the multi-state settlement for $3.4M that was publicly released on December 12th 2018 (LINK) had an examination scope of business conducted between March 23, 2010 and December 31, 2016.

Somewhat incredibly in the 19 months after that examination date the WAOIC found an additional $2M worth of violations, roughly 58% of the previous multi-state fine.

As a signatory on the multi-state settlement (Also referred to as an "RSA) the WAOIC had some choice words for the outcome:

According to The Capitol Forum Tyler Robbins, the Investigations Manager for the Washington Insurance Commissioner's Regulatory Investigations unit referred to the multi-state settlement as, "a fairly impotent response" - Vol 7. No 436 December 9th, 2019

Washington state has 7.4 million residents - roughly 2.3% of the 330 million residents in the US. Thus the $2 million fine implies a $87M in fines should other states take the same approach and find similar violations.

Are Any Other States Investigating?

Although I have not yet had time to conduct an exhaustive FOIA review of all 50 states the State of Pennsylvania has responded to a FOIA with the following response:

Figure 2: State of PA Response Page 1

Source: FOIA

Figure 3: State of PA Response Page 2

Source: FOIA

Additional work in the State of Texas has yielded an additional consumer complaint of note.

Figure 4: State of Texas Complaint

Source: FOIA

This complaint is particularly interesting because it is from September of 2019 and hold HIIQ responsible for the sales tactics of one of its marketing partners "Health Option(S) One" (aka Insurance Care Direct). Specifically, the complaint highlights accusations of an unlicensed agent selling an insurance product issued by AdventHealth STM (Advent is part of "Agile Health Insurance" which is owned by HIIQ).

Insurance Care Direct Raises Additional Concerns Regarding Compliance

After reading the complaint I spent some time looking through HIIQ's outsourced broker "Insurance Care Direct" and shockingly they employ a former "Simple Health" sales supervisor... IN COMPLIANCE.

Figure 5: Daniel Hamm Linked In Profile

Source: LinkedIn

Conclusion

A fundamental underpinning of the long thesis in HIIQ is that the State regulatory issues are behind the company. The simple population math suggests that the fine should be roughly $87m if all 50 states followed WAOIC's lead.

However that math fails to take into account that possibility that the State of Washington was either over or under represented as a percentage of sales. Thankfully HIIQ provided "premium equivalents" and "submitted applications" in their financial disclosures for the period in question.

WAOIC found that 34,351 citizens were sold policies during the new examination period (roughly 1.88% of the total reported by HIIQ over the period)

WAOIC found that $24,445,341.38 was collected by HIIQ from Washington citizens during the new examination period (roughly 2.36% of the total reported by HIIQ over the period)

Figure 7: Premium Equivalents and Subscriptions Over The Examination Period And Implied Fine

Source: SEC filings and WAOIC FOIA

The implied 50 state total ranges between $107M and $85M given this more accurate math.

Finally, given the Texas complaint and possible PA investigation, we need to examine the language in the multi-state settlement. There is a "default" section that could open up the examination to further action:

Figure 8: Default Section of RSA

Source: Exhibit of 8k

Company’s failure to comply with any provision of this Agreement deemed material by the Lead States, together with any determination by a Lead State that Company has made a misrepresentation in this Agreement or in the conduct of the Examination, shall constitute a breach of this Agreement, a violation of an order of the Settling Jurisdictions and a violation of Company’s agreement with the Settling Jurisdictions, and shall subject Company to such administrative and enforcement actions and penalties as each Settling Jurisdiction deems appropriate, consistent with each Settling Jurisdiction’s respective laws, rules, and regulations.

To be fair the Washington State examination period ended before this agreement was signed and thus the violations they found do not impact the agreement. The WAOIC has stated in the proposed consent that they found violations right up to the date of the agreement. Investors need to believe this behavior stopped on a dime or there is risk that that behavior extended beyond the date of the agreement and has yet to be fully investigated.

Figure 9: HIIQ Consolidated Balance Sheet

Source: SEC filings

HIIQ only has $9m in unrestricted cash available as of Sept 30th, 2019. The company does have some debt capacity left under their revolver, however paying fines on core business operations may prove to be difficult via revolver.

Finally, HIIQ is trying to gain the favor of the like of HUM and UNH in order to directly sell a highly regulated product in Medicare Advantage. I continue to believe that those institutions hold compliance in extremely high regards as the federal authorities will act against them as carriers should their broker networks be found to be non-compliant. I do not believe the sell side fully understands the difficulty of such a transition given the historical compliance issues. The immediacy of the Texas complaint (September 30th, 2019) suggests that HIIQ might not either.

