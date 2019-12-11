Looking Into Apollo's Successful Financial Progress

Employing the same spirit as General Electric (GE) with its famous slogan, "Progress is our most important product," we dive into Apollo Investment's (OTC:AINV) last report gauging its progress toward a higher leveraged, lower risk investment business development company (NYSE:BDC). On November 9, Apollo reported net income of $0.53, $0.13 above analysts expectations, and net asset of $18.69 down $0.31 quarter over quarter. Weakness in energy holdings dropped the net asset value by $0.22. Repurchasing a long-term higher interest bond early made up most of the balance. The company announced a $0.45 dividend payable in January. Average net leverage was 1.13x up from 0.93x in the previous quarter.

The Goal and Results

In 2016, Apollo begin a major restructuring of its investment approach. The direction involves investing in lower risk 1st lien investments with floating rate terms. To compensate for the lower rate of return on the loans, the company's model calls for increased leverage from highs near 80% to averages near 150%. Apollo included a slide from its November quarterly conference outlining its progress for critical measurements.

The company achieved its goal for 100% floating rate debt three quarters previously. It is slowly marching toward other significant goals including higher percentages of 1st lien investments and 100% in core investments. Apollo stills carries a significant percentage of its assets in the energy sector. Progress toward reduction of these assets are shown in the next slide.

Evaluating December Quarterly Earnings

Looking at future dividends and net investment income changes, in our view the most important exercise, requires a peak into Fed Funds rate change plus average investment yield and leverage.

Since essentially all of the Apollo's investments are floating interest rate types, understanding future income must includes Federal rate changes. During the last part of the September quarter and at the end of the October, the Federal Reserve cut rates a 1/4% each. Although the two most recent rate cuts will have significant impacts on the December quarter, the Fed's cut in July of 1/4% effected most the September quarter. When comparing September with December quarters, December will be negatively effected by an addition cut.

At the same conference call, Apollo included a slide with interest rate affects on net investment earnings at roughly $0.03 per quarter per 1/4 rate cut.

We expect the one additional cut to lower December earnings by $0.03.

Figuring increased earnings through higher leverage while increasing 1st lien investments is a muddy endeavor. Hoping to un-muddy the view, we included a table with five quarter summary illustrating movements within critical financial markers.

Apollo Financial Result History September 18 December 18 March 19 June 19 September19 Net Investment Income $0.45 $0.45 $0.47 $0.50 $0.53 Rate of Change 0 $0.02 $0.03 $0.03 Average Net Leverage 0.68 0.74 0.83 0.93 1.13 Rate of Change 0.06 0.09 0.10 0.20 1st/2nd Ratio 2.1 2.7 2.9 3.3 4.35 Total 1st & 2nd Lien % 84% 88% 88% 89% 91% Average Yield* 9.7% 9.6% 9.6% 9.2% 8.9%** Net Asset Value $19.40 $19.03 $19.06 $19 $18.7 Rate Cuts 1

* The decreased yield is from switching from 2nd liens to 1st liens.

** From the press release summary chart. It is lower than the reported number in the prepared remarks of 9.4% (returns excluding non-accruals)."

The above table seems to suggest that 0.10x changes minus the Fed rate changes yields approximately $0.05 in quarterly earnings. The December quarter opened at a leverage of 1.24x, 0.10x higher than last quarters average. The company plans additional leverage increases during December. Our analysis includes a table summarizing results suggests that even with significantly lower yield rates, the higher leverage should add at least $0.03 negating most of the negative effect from lower Fed rates. Although the additional negative factor, a higher percentage of 1st lien loans, is an unknown, the positive from higher leveraging muted by the additional rate cut and maybe a modest change in lower yields suggests that earnings this quarter will be generally neutral quarter over quarter.

Longer Range Estimating

In our view, estimating a longer range earnings is of most importance. A comment in the November conference call adds significant in sight into our calculation. The company expects "earnings power will continue to grow in excess of the impact of declining interest rates. ." The company continued that lower management fees are applied to all investments with the leverage ratio now above 1x.

When looking further into the future, yields, now at 8.9% or 9.4% excluding non-accruals, in their worse case can only drop another 0.4 percent the same as last quarter at a 100% 1st liens. The Fed commented at the most recent FOMC meeting that future cuts will only happen under a sharply slowing economy circumstance. We included a chart of recent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

To estimate the real affect of leverage, the actual change in earnings must be adjusted by removing the two major negative affects from one rate cut and the lower average investment percentage. Again, Apollo gave the approximate change for 1/4% at $0.03 per quarter. The affect from lower average investment interest rates can also be estimated. The calculation is $2.8 billon (investment value) times 0.4% divided by 4 quarters per year equals 3.0 million. In the June quarter, the company earned 37 million. The percentage decrease is $3.0 million divided by $40 million or 7.5%. The negative affect on last quarters earnings from one interest rate decrease and lower yields is shown below.

Apollo Quarterly Earnings Estimate Actual Earnings Affect from Interest Rate Affect from Lower Investment Yield Earnings Estimate Minus Negative Affects 2nd Quarter $0.53 -$0.03 -$0.53/0.925 - $0.53 =$0.04 $0.6 Affect of Leverage $0.6-$0.5 / 0.2 = 0.5 per 0.1 change in leverage

A future lowest estimate can again be calculated as follows: the negative affect with Fed interest rates cuts disappear at rates 1% or lower. With the Fed rates now at 1.5%, there are only two more cuts left. The total loss is now limited to 2 times $0.03 or $0.06. Apollo's 1st investments earn 9%. With the average rate now at 9.4%, the maximum negative effect from converting to all 1st lien invests is 0.4% or $0.04.

The company can still increase its leverage by 0.3x from 1.13 to 1.45. The 0.3x change in leverage is worth $0.15. The net, when combining leverage with rate cuts and investment grade improvements, is $0.15 minus $0.04 minus $0.06 or +$0.05. In reality, Apollo is building a model that in the worse case targets $0.6 per share per quarter.

But the worse case isn't the likely case. The Fed claims it is finished cutting rates adds back approximately $0.06. Under this situation, the likely earnings can be estimated at approximately $0.65.

Thus far, we excluded the LIBOR rate affect. It directly effects earnings for DBCs. Defined, "The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) is an interest rate based on the average interest rates at which a large number of international banks in London lend money to one another. ... The US dollar LIBOR rates can be considered as the interbank cost of borrowing funds in US dollars." The following is chart for recent rates.

The LIBOR rate is our wild card. Although it might be stabilizing as the chart above might illustrate, it has been much lower near 1% in the not to distance past. We aren't sure how to figure this affect on earnings, but we know further decreases in rates will lower earnings. We believe that this the most important risk for Apollo. The company believes that even in the worse case, it will continue to make an excess profit over its current $0.45 per share.

Accessing Future Stock Prices

If Apollo earns $0.65 per quarter, what does this mean for the stock price? First we believe that the dividend would increase toward $0.55 per quarter or a 20% increase. Under this situation, we might expect the stock price to increase toward $20 approximately 20% higher than the recent price of $17. In the past, competent BDCs traded at 8.5% yields or in this case $26 a share. A big problem, for valuing Apollo's stock price, is that the market has no real experience with companies above 100% leverage. How will it value Apollo? We believe that is ultimately be valued in between our calculations of $20 - $26. We believe it will much higher than the $17 price it now trades near.

