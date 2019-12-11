Nike: A Bullish Case That's Fully Justified

We believe that double digit top line growth is sustainable next year, driven by 1) stronger-than-company-average international business and new products in footwear and apparel, among other factors.

With Nike continuing to hit all-time highs, we wanted to reaffirm out support for valuation and the overall growth story of the stock.

About the Company:

NIKE is known as an athletic footwear company that also sells apparel, equipment, and various accessories. Most of the company's revenue comes from North America, around 43%, followed by EMEA at 26%, 17% from Greater China, and the remaining 14% from Asia-Pacific / Latin America. In terms of distribution, the company is at 68% wholesale and 32% direct. Finally, footwear contributes about 65% to total revenue, apparel about 31%, and equipment only 4%.

Valuation:

We apply EV/EBITDA multiple of 22x to our 2020 EBITDA estimate of $7.8 billion, which takes us to the target price of $121. We believe that the 22x multiple remains warranted, given the excellent cost management the company undertook in recent years. In addition, we list a number of reasons below for remaining bullish both on the top and bottom line.

Why We Remain Bullish:

See 12% Y/Y Revenue Growth in 2020: We believe that double digit top line growth is sustainable next year, driven by 1) stronger-than-company-average international business; 2) women's business; 3) new products in footwear and apparel; and 4) 40%+ revenue growth from the digital segment. While we make assumptions very conservative in our model, we still come up with 12.3% Y/Y revenue growth in 2020 (note: calendar, not fiscal), which, in our view, justifies the bullish run the stock recently had, consistently closing at new highs.

Jordan Brand on the Rise: Recall that for FY19 the Jordan brand generated $3+ billion in revenue and can, in our view, achieve $4 billion (in annual revenue) by FY21, given consistent double-digit growth, including at least 15% growth in North America. As management noted, "[w]e're growing at an accelerated pace in new areas like performance basketball, women's, international and apparel and the Air Jordan 1 franchise continues to create incredible demand all over the world."

Celect Stands Out Among Recent Acquisitions: A retailer, like Nike, cannot survive without doing tuck-ins, which, however, may or may not turn out to be successful. As a business that serves digital needs, Celect, in our view, was a complete success, particularly its unique models that leverage machine learning and help drive the overall digital demand by accurately predicting demand, supply, product allocation, and appropriate pricing.

Solid Case for Margin Expansion: The 2019 example below is also quite illustrative for 2020: since Nike brand product costs are expected to go down by 10-20 bps, while Nike brand average selling price may actually increase by 30 bps. As a result, we may get at least 100, possibly 120 bps of margin expansion. Of course, much will depend on the FX traction.

Source: Company documents

Integrating Base Case for Tariffs and China: Our conservatism in part stems from assuming the full-blown effect of tariffs in 2020. While the company maintains a solid presence in Beijing and Shanghai, as well as in the provinces, trade war can certainly place a dent on Nike's exposure. We believe that a revenue growth deceleration of as much as 400 bps is entirely possible, though we still expect the company to maintain at least 15% Y/Y revenue growth in China (note: it grew 27% during the last quarter). Should the trade war get resolved or at the very least mitigated, then our bullish thesis will become all the more stronger.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Infrastructure risks: Nike needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in Nike's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect Nike's business.

Reputational risks: Nike cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.