Canopy Growth: BC Tweed Buyout Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Canopy Growth (CGC) has made many deals in its short history to become the de facto leader in the global cannabis industry. However, despite the great success it has had and our positive long-term view of the company, we found evidence that some of its transactions appear to be overvalued. Given its $15 billion market cap and loyal following among investors, these deals are unlikely to derail its global dominance but we think investors need to understand the risks of a write-off relating to this expensive deal. If a write-off were to materialize, we think there could a significant impact on Canopy's share price.

(All amounts in C$)

Beginning of BC Tweed JV

On October 11, 2017, Canopy announced a joint venture with SunSelect Produce to establish a 3 million square feet growing facility in British Columbia with an initial size of 1.3 million square feet with plans to eventually license the entire facility. Initially, Canopy owned 67% of the JV with a B.C.-based produce greenhouse operator SunSelect owning the other 33%. SunSelect was backed by Canadian investors Avrio Capital and InvestEco Capital.

As part of the initial consideration, Canopy paid 310,316 shares in addition to $2.75 million worth of shares. Canopy closed at C$12.83 on October 10, 2017, the day before the announcement, so Canopy paid a total of $6.75 million in stock to the JV partner for its initial stake in the BC Tweed.

Acquiring Remaining Stake

On May 14, 2018, Canopy announced that it is acquiring the remaining 33% stake of BC Tweed for $495 million in stock which will be released over four years based on certain milestones. Canopy will issue another $20 million for certain infrastructure from SunSelect. Let's do the math to see how much more Canopy had to pay for the last one-third of this business.

(Source: Company Filings)

When Canopy acquired the initial two-thirds of the joint venture in October 2017, it only had to pay $7 million which implies a total valuation of $10 million for BC Tweed. However, when Canopy acquired the remaining one-third of the business, it chose to pay $495 million which implies a total valuation of $1.5 billion. The 150x increase in the valuation is truly appalling as Canopy's own share price only increased around 5x since October 2017. What happened during the two years that cost Canopy hundreds of millions more and did Canopy make a bad deal?

How Did That Happen?

First of all, there have been several developments at BC Tweed but nothing has changed the business fundamentally.

400,000 sq ft total licensed in February 2018

840,000 sq ft total licensed in April 2018

BC Tweed comprises two facilities and the first facility (1.3 million sq ft) appears to be fully licensed and in the production phase. The company is working on licensing the entirety of the second facility (1.7 million sq ft).

(Source: Straight)

Why did Canopy pay $495 million for the remaining 33% stake in its BC Tweed joint venture? We think the price seems way out of line after considering how much its peers are spending on similar facilities and how Canopy's own accounting only priced the acquired stake at $72 million.

First of all, SunSelect already had a put option to sell its 33% interest to Canopy which has been valued at $72.6 million at fair value by Canopy. We think the $72.6 million figure sounds much more reasonable given it would imply a total valuation of $218 million. However, for some reason, Canopy ended up paying $423 million over the fair value of SunSelect's stake.

(Source: Company Filings)

The closest comparable for the BC Tweed greenhouses is the Aurora Sky facility that is currently being built by Aurora (ACB). The company increased the price tag for this 800,000 sq ft facility to $150 million last year. Assuming straight-line calculation we would get an implied valuation of $243 million for a 1.3 million sq ft facility that is similar to Aurora Sky. We think Canopy primarily paid for the 1.3 million sq ft facility given the second 1.7 million sq ft facility was just starting to get converted at the time of the deal, indicating limited value and importance to Canopy. In any case, there is no scenario where one would value a 3 million sq ft facility at $1.5 billion.

(Source: MjBizDaily)

Implications for Canopy Investors?

As we demonstrated above, Canopy most likely significantly overpaid for the 33% stake of BC Tweed owned by SunSelect Produce. We think there are two potential scenarios where Canopy ended up paying this outrageous price. First of all, the company might have done a bad job negotiating with SunSelect and its private equity investors. It is possible that Canopy was forced to pay such a steep price after the JV partner threatened to sell the remaining 33% to other parties which could undermine Canopy's strategy and control over the all-important cultivation assets. Another scenario could be that there are multiple bidders for the assets and Canopy was willing to pay such a steep price to consolidate this strategically important asset. Either case, we think Canopy was facing certain pressure and was forced to shell out a huge sum for a small stake in the BC Tweed business.

For investors, the risk of a write-off has risen significantly in 2019 due to two factors. First of all, there have been several publicly announced acquisitions of cultivation assets which could force auditors to take a look at the deal more closely. For example, Tilray (TLRY) acquired a 662,000 sq ft greenhouse facility for only $70 million including $35 million of earn-out. The drastically lower purchase price obtained by Tilray is a clear contrast to Canopy's purchase.

Another aspect of the potential write-off argument is that Canopy most likely utilized a cash flow model in its fair value calculation for the asset. As a result, we expect the auditor and the company to review its assumptions as 2019 goes by. While nothing was recorded in the fiscal 2019 Q4 period, we think there are heightened risks because the Canadian cannabis market has so far failed to meet the industry's high growth expectation.

Conclusion

We previously analyzed another expensive deal by Canopy to acquire Hiku, the BC Tweed acquisition was another deal where it appears to have overpaid for the assets. We certainly understand the strategic importance of this asset to the overall Canopy strategy, however, paying a valuation $1.5 billion for 3 million sq ft of greenhouse space seems excessive. Tilray acquired a large greenhouse for only $70 million including $35 million in earn-outs.

For investors, it is important to stay critical of Canopy's dealmaking in the past and pay close attention to its future acquisitions. It is also notable that Canopy carries a goodwill balance of $1.5 billion on its balance sheet which means that an underperforming Canadian cannabis market could result in significant pressure on its goodwill calculation. U.S. cannabis company TILT announced a $500 million impairment which highlighted the risk for companies that are active on the M&A front. Canopy remains the largest cannabis company in the world and is leading the sector on many fronts. However, we believe our analysis of two expensive acquisitions shed a light on the questionable track record of M&A for Canopy. We remain Neutral on Canopy but will be watching carefully on the Canadian market. If the current oversupply persists into late 2020, we believe a write-off becomes a real possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.