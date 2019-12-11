A Weak Short-Term Guidance Undermines Exterran's Valuation

The balance sheet is leveraged, and the free cash flow is negative; both of which can be concerning for the investors.

Exterran Has Many Short-Term Concerns

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) serves the natural gas processing and the midstream infrastructure business in the energy sector. It also provides aftermarket parts and services. While a low natural gas price may keep its stock price under pressure in the short-term, I think it will produce steady returns in the medium-to-long term due to increased demand for natural gas processing and related services, including midstream infrastructure.

The company’s Product Sales segment growth and backlog fell significantly in the past three quarters. Although the Contract Operations segment backlog has remained steady, in the short-term, the margin will remain under pressure. In the long-run, the company aims to become a complete solution provider focused on water management business. It is also looking at various options related to the exit of the U.S. compression fabrications business. Its leverage is higher than many of its peers.

The Evolving Strategy

For the past few quarters, Exterran has been working towards reducing its reliance on the business of fabricating oil and gas equipment. In consonance with that policy, it exited the Belleli EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) in the North America PEQ (production equipment assets) business. In June 2018, the company sold the PEQ assets. The company believes that its stand-alone fabrication product in North America is dilutive to the product margins. Instead, it has been trying to establish the business of providing complete systems and process solutions in energy and industrial applications. It aims to focus on the water business along with the legacy ECO (Exterran Contract Operations), AMS (Aftermarket Sales), and processing product lines operations. The management believes that taking these steps would lead to achieving higher-margin, higher-returns, and less-cyclical business. With that policy, the company has consolidated two facilities in Houston and is weighing various options for its U.S. compression fabrication business.

Pursuing High-Margin Projects

Much of the company’s new projects are in the water services business. EXTN provides throughput and recovery efficiencies in its water management solutions by retrofitting an existing facility. It can upgrade existing tanks with older and less efficient technology, which uses enhanced oil recovery and require thorough treatment of produced water. Recently, it won an order for brownfield facility in the Middle East, which brought orders in this business to over $50 million for 2019. Plus, it signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Antelope Water Management in the United States. In this long-term contract, the company will build a 100,000 barrel per day water treatment facility.

The company has been trying to introduce new technologies, including spec water and CFU (Compact Flotation Unit), which is a highly specified induced gas flotation system. Exterran’s CFU can handle between 50 and 150,000 barrels. It may have great potential use in the midstream water management system in the unconventional onshore shales. A larger-barrel version of the same technology can be used in the Middle East energy shales as well. However, the adoption may take time, and the benefits will only be realized in the medium-term.

Exterran’s ECO business, too, saw some projects adding to its tally. It began operations in a large compressor station in Latin America in Q3. However, its business in Latin America will continue to be susceptible to the political changes and uncertainties in the policy set up. In Argentina, for example, the Vaca Muerta unconventional shales provide robust opportunities, but there can be downsides in the operations due to factors that are outside of the company’s control.

Drivers: Natural Gas Price And Production

EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. During Q3 2019, the average natural gas price (futures) declined by 7.8% compared to Q2. Since then, the price has steadied (5% up) until December 1. Higher natural gas prices can affect Exterran positively in Q4 2019. For November and December of 2019, EIA now revised up its estimates to $2.73/MMBtu from the previous month’s estimates. The revised estimate is ~12% higher compared to the current price.

In 2020, the natural gas estimate for spot prices would average $2.48/MMBtu, which would be similar to the current price, due to a decline in U.S. natural gas demand and slowing U.S. natural gas export growth. However, according to the EIA, total dry natural gas production is estimated to increase significantly (by 47% from 2018 through 2050), which will increase the need for natural gas compression, thereby increasing the requirement for gas compression and related products and services. While a higher production would be positive for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN in the medium-to-long-term, the reduced price estimate is a concern in the short-to-medium-term.

Analyzing Current Drivers And Product Sales Segment Backlog

Let us see how the company performed in Q3 2019 despite the pressure on natural gas prices. In Q3, Exterran Corporation’s top line fell compared to Q2 2019. Notably, the Product Sales segments accounted for the entire revenue loss in Q3, while the Contract Operations and the Aftermarket Services segments witnessed 7% and 16% sequential rise in the top line, respectively.

The critical factor for the Q3 decline was a weakness in the order execution in the Product Sales segment. As of September 30, 2019, the company’s Product Sales segment backlog reduced by 15% compared to a quarter ago and more than halved compared to the beginning of the year. The lower backlog can affect the company’s FY2020 revenue and margin adversely. Gross margin, however, was relatively steady at 10.7% compared to 11.2% in Q2.

The company’s management expects orders in Q4 to remain at levels similar to the first nine months of 2019. The early customer surveys done by the oilfield services companies indicate that the upstream customers are likely to decline their FY2020 drilling capex. Despite such negative vibes, EXTN’s management expects some of the critical projects to see the end of the tunnel and start and begin operations in 2020. In Q4, the company’s management expects a significant (23% down) fall in revenues compared to Q3 in the segment.

AMS Segment Drivers Are Weak

Exterran’s Aftermarket Services (or AMS) segment is essential to the company’s business model. It typically tries to maintain a long-term relationship with the customers because such a link provides a basis for the operability of its plants, which in turn provides insight into the ECO and product sales business. The other advantage of the business is that it typically has low overhead, working capital, and capex requirements. In Q3, revenues in this segment increased by 16% compared to Q2, while gross margin contracted, from 30% to 25%.

In Q4, the company expects the segment revenue to decrease (14% down), which would also be lower than Q4 2018. The gross margin is expected to remain unchanged in Q4.

ECO segment: Analyzing Drivers And Outlook

Exterran Contract Operations segment’s 7% higher quarter-over-quarter revenues were primarily due to the commencement of operations for a facility in Latin America. From Q2 to Q3, the gross margin declined marginally to 64%.

EXTN had $1.21 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of September 30, 2019, in the Contract Operations segment, which can also be termed as its backlog. Typically, the compressor equipment backlog has a 12-months lag before delivery, while for the processing and treating equipment backlog, the period ranges from six months to two years.

In Q4, the company expects revenues in this segment to remain nearly unchanged compared to Q3, while the gross margin can stay at a mid-60% range. There is one caveat, though. A couple of ECO projects can see a transfer of asset ownership to the customer by the end of 2019. The change in ownership can bring down the company’s revenues in 2020.

On the other hand, the order rate in the water business is twice the annualized revenues, which would bode well in offsetting the potential revenue loss from project ownership transfers. On top of that, the company has been lowering its SG&A (selling, general & administrative) costs over the past quarters. It will continue to reduce costs in 2020, which can keep the margin resilient in the next year.

Share Repurchase

In February 2019, the company initiated a $100 million share repurchase program, which is set to complete in February 2022. As of September 30, 2019, approximately $61 million of the plan remains due for repurchase. During Q3, it repurchased shares at an average price of $12.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at $5.38. So, the company’s management values its stock higher than the market.

FCF And Debt

Despite generating positive cash flow from operations (or CFO), EXTN’s quarterly free cash flow (or FCF) has not been steady. Its CFO increased by 36% in 9M 2019 compared to a year ago, led by marginally higher revenues and improvement in working capital due to a decrease in accounts payable and a fall in contract liabilities. Despite the rise in CFO, capex exceeded it, leading to negative free cash flow in 9M 2019. In 9M 2019, capex increased by 13% over a year ago due to higher expenditure on contract operations services contracts in the Latin America region. In FY2020, capex can increase by $40 million to $50 million because of the strong requirement to invest in the ECO and water management projects.

As of September 30, 2019, EXTN’s capacity to borrow under the revolving credit facility was $551 million while its cash & equivalents were $22 million. It has $126 million of debt repayment due in 2023, while the bulk of its debt repayment ($375 million) would be due in 2025. So, the company does not have any near-term financial risks.

EXTN’s debt-to-equity (1.0x) is higher than many of its peers, including Newpark Resources (NR) (0.29x). Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has nearly zero debt, while RPC, Inc. (RES) has no debt. Although there are no short-term debt repayment risks, given increasing capex funding, share repurchase plans, and the negative FCF, we might see its leverage rising over the medium-to-long-term. Else, the company might want to reduce capex in the coming year to avoid further strain on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.6x. Between FY2016 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

Exterran Corporation’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which implies the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 6.6x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated EXTN a “buy” in November (includes “very bullish”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $18.8, which at the current price, yields ~217% returns. However, I think the stock does not drivers robust enough to support such high upside potential. There are limitations in the company’s ECO projects, and the company is still not insulated from the energy price volatility. I think the sell-side analysts are overestimating the returns potential.

What’s The Take On EXTN?

The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services, including midstream infrastructure. The Product Sales segment growth and backlog fell significantly in the past couple of quarters, which can become a concern, primarily because some of the projects were transferred to the customers. To mitigate the energy price cyclicality risks, the company has been positioning itself as a complete solution provider focused on water management business. Strategically, it also looks to move away from the U.S. compression fabrications business.

There is pressure on the ECO segment operating margin because of excess capacity in the natural gas compression market. However, segment backlog has remained steady, which suggests revenue visibility in the coming quarters. EXTN has taken various steps to reduce costs. However, in the short-term, the effects of such measures may not be adequate to improve the margin.

Although the company’s leverage is on the higher side, it has no debt repayment risks in the short-term. It is not uncommon for a smaller player like EXTN to be FCF negative or having a higher leverage ratio. While a low natural gas price may keep its stock price under pressure in the short-term, I think it will produce steady returns in the medium-to-long term if the company can effectively transform the business. But the success of the strategy is unwarranted at this point, and so, I think investors should keep a watch instead of jumping in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.