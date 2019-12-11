Community National Bank: Community Banking At Its Finest

Today, we are going to take a look at another community bank to determine if it fits our "undervalued dividend growth stock" metrics. This bank has been around has labelled itself "Vermont's Community Bank," as the bank continues to provide banking and investment services to the state's residents. Let's take a deeper dive and review Community Bancorp (OTCQX:CMTV).

Community Bancorp is the name of the holding company. But customers and local residents know this bank by the name of Community National Bank. Community National Bank has a long history, having served their community for over 165 years. The bank currently has 12 retail offices and 2 loan production offices. Over the years, the bank has amassed a very nice footprint in Vermont.

As of September 30, 2019, the bank has over $729 million in assets. This publicly traded bank is in the sweet spot for community banks. They are under the $1 billion asset threshold that causes increased regulatory scrutiny but is still large enough to offer full suite services to their communities. That's why I love investing in smaller community banks. They provide traditional banking services without engaging in the complex transactions that their larger competitors do.

Their company filed their 9/30/19 10-Q in November and filed their last earnings release in October. The results for the first 9 months of 2019 were pretty strong. I'll dive into some of the highlights from the release and their balance sheet/income statement in the following paragraphs.

Let's start with earnings. Their nine months EPS grew to $1.23 per share from $1.20 per share during the same period last year. A larger driver of the increased net income was the bank's increased net interest income. This is where things became interesting. We included the 9-month income statement from the 10-Q here:

See what I mean about the interesting trend. The bank actually had increasing Interest Income and Interest Expense. Luckily, for Community National Bank, their interest on loans increased at a larger rate compared to deposits. Otherwise, we may have seen a decrease in net interest income.

The increase in interest expense shouldn't be that surprising, given the trend in interest rates. If you recall, interest rates really didn't begin increasing until the fourth quarter of 2018. While it was rumored forever that the Fed would cut interest rates, it took until the summer of 2019 for rates to be reduced. Savings rates for banks increased during this time period and put upward pressure on deposit interest rates. Most banks faced a similar trend as Community National Bank. Luckily, since interest rates have fallen, we should see the reverse trend in 2020 (assuming rates remain relatively stable).

Outside of the increased interest income and interest expense, the income statement was pretty stable compared to last year. There were not any other trends or changes worth noting. With that in mind, we will move over to the balance sheet.

Looking at the balance sheet, you can see that the bank was able to put their cash to use by originating loans. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $46.8m from $67.9m while loans increased to $604.1m from $578.4m. From a balance sheet perspective, this is the trend you like to see. The bank experienced its largest loan growth in the commercial and commercial real estate sectors. Now, these two categories combine for over 56% of the bank's loan portfolio (compared to 54% at 12/31/18). Interestingly, the bank saw a decrease in 1-4 family loans compared to last year.

When you see a large increase in loans, you also want to make sure the bank's credit quality maintains strong. Banks can grow lows quickly if they are willing to sacrifice credit quality; however, that is not the right way to grow your bank's loan portfolio. To understand this, we will review a few metrics from the bank's 10-Q, specifically related to credit quality:

Impaired loans increased to $9.1m at 9/30/19 compared from $7.6m at 9/30/18.

Non-accrual loans increased to $5.3m at 9/30/19 from $4.3m at 9/30/18.

Sure, there is a slight increase in the metrics above. However, remember, loans grew significantly compared to last year. So, the trends, in my opinion, grew in a proportional manner to the bank's overall loan growth. My guess is that the increases experienced above are most likely due to one or two large relationships rather than a trend in the bank's portfolio. Plus, remember, the numbers are pretty low from an industry perspective!

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed CMTV's recent performance, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - I calculated a P/E ratio of 9.91X for CMTV. This is much lower than the 13X mark set forth in my expectations above. Further, we have performed a lot of community bank stock analyses of late. Many of the banks have PE ratios between 11X and 13X. Thus, CMTV's P/E Ratio is far below some peers as well.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. Due to CMT's high dividend yield, I personally was expecting their payout ratio to be above 60%. Imagine my surprise when I calculated a payout ratio of 46%. So, there is PLENTY of room for CMTV to grow their dividend.

3. Dividend Yield - The current dividend yield is 4.68%. Above the 4.00% mark we outlined above. That's pretty freaking sweet if you ask me.

4. Dividend Growth History and Rate - CMTV has a history of increasing their dividend. While the bank won't be a Dividend Aristocrat anytime soon, due to the fact they did not increase their dividend in either 2013 or 2016, the long-term trend for their dividend is up. Their recent dividend increases have been in the mid-single digits as well. Overall, not bad for a high dividend yield stock.

Summary

So, what do I think of CMTV? There is a lot to like about this bank. The bank's operating results continue to remain strong. Assets, loans, and earnings continue to grow in a tough operating environment. This happened despite the fact that the bank's interest expense grew at a large pace. One other thing that I did not mention earlier is that the bank has very strong capital ratios. Not only is the bank's operating at a high level, but they have the capital to continue fueling growth for the bank and shareholders!

From a valuation perspective, the bank performed very well in our stock screener as well. They are currently trading at a very low multiple compared to other community banks. Plus, their dividend yield is very, very strong. The one downside is that I wish the bank had a more consistent track record of increasing their dividend. The overall trend is upward, but the break in increasing every 3-5 years is an interesting trend, although that con becomes a lot more reasonable when you realize the bank has a strong dividend yield and a strong dividend payout ratio.

CMTV is quickly moving up my watch list, and I am very long on the bank as a dividend growth stock. I may be adding CMTV to my portfolio soon as a result of this analysis today!

What are your thoughts about CMTV? Do you like the bank's strong dividend yield? Or would you prefer a higher growth rate and dividend yield combination?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.