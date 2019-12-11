Jinko Solar Defies Skeptics With A Solid Q3 2019 Earnings Report

Jinko Solar's discounted valuation of 7x current year and 5x next year's earnings offers more upside than downside for investors in a market where average valuations are more than double.

If one group of investors had a legitimate reason to cry foul, it would be investors of solar companies. As with any emerging industry, investors have had to endure numerous periods of growing pains when times were bad. Even during good times, solar investors were often plagued with ongoing skepticism by Wall Street analysts. After indications of weak Chinese solar demand in the first three quarters of 2019 hit the market, bears started to pounce on US listed solar module manufacturers. During the months of September and October, Jinko Solar (JKS) lost over a third of its market value. While negative sentiment depressed Jinko's share price, the company's third quarter earnings not only disproved bearish arguments for the preceding quarter, but also projected positive outlooks for both the current quarter and the following year.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Recap

For the third quarter 2019, Jinko posted $0.86 in non-GAAP EPS on $1.05 billion in revenues. While these results only marginally beat Wall Street expectations for $0.80 in EPS on $1.02 billion in revenues, shares rallied as much as 19% at one point post earnings. The fundamental premise of contracting margins on lower demand which shaved a third of JKS's value did not materialize.

Adjustments For Non-operating Items

It should be noted Jinko's third quarter earnings contained a number of non-operating items which need to be adjusted for in order to accurately evaluate the strength of its core business. After adjusting for US import duty reversals and equipment impairment charges, operating income would have been reduced to $65.6 million compared to the $89.4 million GAAP figure. Assuming these adjustments would have been subject to the same tax rate Jinko reported in the quarter, net income would have been $19.1 million lower.

On the other side of the spectrum, Jinko also reported significant negative balance sheet adjustments due to the change in fair value of financial instruments. Eliminating these non-operational fluctuations on held assets and liabilities, GAAP net income would have increased by $11.5 million. Thus if we only look at Jinko's core business operation in the quarter, adjusted net income would have been $7.6 million lower than GAAP figures, or $43.4 million. True non-GAAP operating EPS would have been $0.90 after share based compensation of $0.9 million were excluded.

While this reevaluated non-GAAP EPS is only slightly higher than Jinko's reconciled $0.86 figure, an argument could be made real net income was much higher. Many Asian solar exporters to the US are subject to “Countervailing Duty and Anti-dumping Duty[CVD/ADD]” duties in an effort to prevent solar products from being sold into the US at a manufacturing loss. As the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world with a low cost structure, Jinko has consistently operated at healthy positive margins. As a result, these prepaid duties are normally reversed at a later date.

CVD/ADD reversal benefits were $29.7 million in Q3 2019 and $30.5 million for fiscal 2018. Adjusted for shipment volume, average CVD/ADD was $0.003/watt for the first three quarters of 2019 and $0.005/watt for fiscal 2018. If this reversal was reapplied back to each quarter based on quarterly shipments, third quarter gross profit would have been increased by $10.1 million and net income would have been $8.1 million higher after tax at the same quarterly effective tax rate. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS after this duty reversal would have been $1.07 per share. As I argued in a recent Canadian Solar (CSIQ) article, duty reversals should not be excluded from non-GAAP results because it represents real prepaid expenses on prior revenues that should not have been applied in the first place.

Reported Figures vs. Expectations

Although Jinko's adjusted non-GAAP net income of $44.3 million as detailed above was close to my $44 million estimate, non-core adjustments varied greatly from my estimates. As I mentioned in my previous article, these non-operating figures are almost impossible to accurately estimate without having deep insight on the company's books. For this reason I argued Jinko should exclude these results for its reconciled non-GAAP number. On an adjusted non-GAAP EPS level of $0.90, Jinko still missed my $1.00 estimate due to a much higher diluted share count which may have resulted from the dilution of newly issued convertible bonds I had not take into account.

On an operational level, Jinko's results were also weaker than I had expected. Shipments of 3326 MW came in at the low end of the company's 3300-3500 MW guidance range. This broke a string of shipments surpassing even the high guidance range in the recent quarters. Obviously the late China feed-in-tariff announcement which may result in total Chinese demand falling as much as 40-50% annually played a part. I had estimated third quarter shipments of 3500 MW based on Jinko's conservative guidance history.

Gross margin was also lower than my expectations. After factoring out CVD/ADD benefits, third quarter gross margin was 18.5% compared to my 19.6% estimate. While average selling prices[ASP] were inline with my expectations, costs inched up sequentially. During Jinko's third quarter earnings conference call, management noted utilization for its newly activated plant was only 20-30%. This slower than expected ramping of new capacity combined with a tight market for mono-crystalline wafers and cells resulted in higher degrees margin compression during the quarter.

As a result, adjusted operating income of $65.6 million missed my $75 million estimate. In general Jinko's operating results were below metrics management had guided in the prior quarter. Had it not been for the lump sum CVD/ADD reversal benefit which the company did not factor out of its non-GAAP reconciliation, headline numbers would have also missed Wall Street expectations.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

Despite as much as 15% of total global demand in 2019 potentially being pushed into early 2020, Jinko expects business to accelerate in the fourth quarter. This may have been in part a driver for the stock's post earnings rally considering how much negative sentiment was lingering in the industry especially for Chinese solar companies. Negative indications out of China also brought out from hibernation the industry's perma-bear Gordon Johnson.

In reality Jinko expects fourth quarter shipments to increase as much as 32% sequentially to 4200-4400 GW from 3326 GW posted in the third quarter. In addition, gross margin is also expected to expand by 100 basis points at the midpoint guidance from the adjusted 18.5% level recorded in Q3 2019. Using these midpoint guidance figures, Jinko's fourth quarter earnings may be as follows.

Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate

Module Shipments: 4.3 GW

Revenues: $1200 million

Gross Profit: $234 million

Gross Margin: 19.5%

Operating Expenses: $140 million

Operating Profit: $94 million

Net Interest Expense: $14 million

Tax (20%): $16 million

Non-GAAP Net Income: $65 million

Diluted Share Count: 49.2 million

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.32

The above estimates are non-GAAP and exclude all non-operating items which should mostly be comprised of balance sheet adjustments linked to unrealized gains/losses on financial instruments. Share based compensation has also excluded but has normally minor in magnitude for Jinko. Since the Chinese RMB has been relatively stable vs the USD so far during this quarter, currency related items should be minimal. In addition interest rates have also stabilized which should negate if not reverse some recent losses due to interest rate swaps. Lastly due to how Jinko accounts for its recently issued convertible bonds and the capped calls issued in conjunction, unrealized losses might be posted in the fourth quarter if JKS ends the quarter with a positive stock gain.

Current Wall Street expectations call for $1.23 in non-GAAP EPS on $1.21 billion in revenues which has already been revised up by over 10% since Jinko posted third quarter earnings. Analysts' estimates are not far from my estimates and apparently also revolve around the midpoint of company's guidance range.

It should be noted management took the top end range for annual shipments down by 800 MW or over 5% from guidance issued on their second quarter earnings. This may in large part be due to a significant portion of China's 2019 intended installations being pushed into early 2020. This extreme downward revision should also make it easier for the company to match at least its midpoint guidance for the fourth quarter.

Notable Company Specific Operating Metrics

As I noted in my previous JKS article, Jinko's shift to a higher end mono-crystalline product line could beneficially affect its P&L. The most noticeable positive effect has been increasing gross margin which could top 20% in the final quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin is further magnified by the higher ASPs commanded by higher efficiency mono-crystalline solar panels since more per watt gross profit can be generated.

For example in the third quarter, JKS's module ASPs by my calculation were almost 30% higher than its direct US listed peer CSIQ. Even though CSIQ's module segment gross margin of over 22% were significantly higher than JKS's 18.5%, JKS still generated more gross profit per watt shipped since its modules sold at a large premium over CSIQ's mainstream multi-crystalline modules. This factor helped Jinko post a higher gross profit purely on module sales despite lacking a downstream systems business which has historically been a more profitable segment for the industry.

While the industry's shift to higher efficiency mono-crystalline products will likely continue, the benefit Jinko enjoyed from a recent supply/demand imbalance may diminish moving forward. Jinko's management made the correct call by concentrating on the mono-crystalline product segment several years ago and this strategic shift has paid off this year. Mono-crystalline product pricing within the entire vertical food chain have remained strong while its multi-crystalline counterpart has seen a total collapse in pricing in the past couple of months.

Other than the near 30% ASP gap between Jinko and Canadian Solar in the third quarter, upstream pricing for wafers and cells have also shown noteworthy trends recently. First mono-crystalline wafer pricing has remained fairly stable since the start of the fourth quarter while multi-crystalline wafer prices have dropped by almost 20% during the same period. Further downstream, mono-crystalline cells actually witnessed a price hike in the past month while its multi-crystalline counterpart saw declines exceeding 12%.

Multi-crystalline Cell Mono-crystalline PERC Cell 11/13/19 $0.089 /watt $0.116 /watt 11/20/19 $0.085 /watt $0.12 /watt 11/27/19 $0.08 /watt $0.123 /watt 12/04/19 $0.078 /watt $0.123 /watt

(Data from PVinsights. All dollar figures in USD.)

These individual pricing trends between verticals tells us that the mono-crystalline segment lacks sufficient capacity to meet current demand. While Jinko has built ingot/wafer capacity to levels near its module capacity, internal cell capacity has intentionally been planned to lag module capacity by half in 2020. The company is betting the industry will remain constrained for mono-crystalline wafers next year but expects sufficient cell capacity to fulfill the balance required to meet their end module capacity. If the recent strength in cell pricing continues as it has in the past month, this could potentially put pressure on Jinko's margins.

(Data taken from JKS's third quarter earnings presentation.)

The outsourcing of manufacturing due to an unbalanced vertical manufacturing platform may have contributed to gross margin falling below my expectations in the third quarter. With the company expecting module shipments to exceed 14 GW but having less than 10 GW cell capacity throughout most of 2019, it is obvious Jinko has had to source a big portion of its cell requirements externally. There are logical reasons for Jinko's expansion planning but if they do not play out as expected next year, some hit to earnings could occur.

Unlike ingot and wafer capacity which are fixed to the product they are designed to manufacture, cell capacity is much more flexible. All silicon based solar cells use the same core wafer input but differ by how the wafer is processed. The recent collapse in multi-crystalline wafer pricing has been largely due an oversupply of capacity that cannot be converted to produce anything other than multi-crystalline wafers. While the industry still has a lot of multi-crystalline cell capacity, this capacity could potentially be converted to mono-crystalline. Jinko is betting OEM cell manufacturers will have the capital and expertise to complete this conversion to satisfy the company's requirements next year.

Final Thoughts

If my $1.32 non-GAAP EPS estimate for the fourth quarter is accurate, Jinko Solar could end up earnings around $3.00 in annual non-GAAP earnings this year which was my most recent prediction even prior to news of major installation delays in China. At slightly under $20 per share, JKS is trading under 7x current year earnings. With increased capacity to potentially ship 50% more volume in 2020, Jinko's earnings power should increase next year. Current Wall Street expectations are for $3.79 in non-GAAP EPS for 2020 which would put its forward multiple almost at 5x earnings.

Relative to the current market and to historical valuations for even a mature commodity manufacturer, JKS would be considered discounted to fair value. Part of the cause for the continued relative undervaluation of solar stocks especially US listed Chinese names like JKS has been Wall Street's pessimistic view of the industry.

As noted above, long time perma-bear Gordon Johnson's negative statements might have contributed to Jinko's weakness in the past couple of months. Solar investors should keep in mind Johnson has been bearish on the solar industry for over a decade often citing over-capacity and demand weakness. While the solar industry has of course endured some periods of cyclical corrections, global annual demand has increased twenty-fold since 2009.

Other firms have also been negative on JKS. Goldman Sachs' (GS) solar analyst recently hiked JKS's price target to $13 last June although the stock was already above $23 at that time. The firm kept a sell rating on JKS however after initially setting a $9 price target in early January when Jinko traded below $10.

My point after twelve years of covering the solar sector is that skepticism from Wall Street has been a recurring theme. As a result, a relatively cheap or undervalued solar stock like JKS could remain that way as long as pessimistic viewpoints dominate the headlines. As JKS has shown this year, end results do matter and the company's ability to deliver increasing earnings has negated pessimism from some of Wall Street's most influential firms and vocal solar bears. Even though the coming year still looks very bright for Jinko, investors should keep these points in mind and not get overly aggressive or bullish as to get over-exposed to any stock in a sector that has been historically downplayed by financial analysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.