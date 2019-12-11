Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund: Time To Buy This ETF

ETF Overview

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) owns a portfolio of giant and large-cap U.S. stocks in the energy sector. The ETF invests in energy stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The fund’s top 10 stocks represent about 77% of the total portfolio and these stocks are trading at valuations below their historical averages. We believe the global economy should gradually improve in 2020, and this should lift the demand for energy stocks. Given the strong cash flow generation of these stocks, we think the current risk and reward profile is attractive. While XLE’s fund price can be volatile, we think investors willing to take on some risk will be rewarded in the long-term.

Fund Analysis

We like to highlight several points we think are important for readers to know about XLE. These points are as follows:

Energy sector is a highly cyclical sector

Energy sector is highly cyclical. Its profitability heavily depends on the supply and demand imbalance. When demand exceeds supply, we will usually see improving profitability among companies in the energy sector. On the other hand, when supply exceeds demand, energy price will decline especially when inventories increase.

Stock price volatility is a norm for energy companies. This is because the fluctuation in energy prices can impact these companies’ earnings. Therefore, investors should keep in mind that XLE’s fund price is also volatile. As can be seen from the chart below, XLE’s 30-day rolling volatility is nearly 20% (was nearly 40% in 2016). On the other hand, S&P 500 Index’s 30-day rolling volatility is only 9.2% (was about 25% in 2016). Volatility is actually a good thing for investors willing to take on some risks. This is because the rise and fall of the fund price can create good buying and selling opportunities.

Energy industry is not heading for a decline anytime soon

Since XLE's fund price has not performed well in the past year, in order to figure out whether XLE is worth investing, we need to examine several items. First, we will take a look at the fundamentals first. While oil demand growth is expected to be slower in the next decade due to alternative energy sources, global oil consumption is not heading for a decline anytime soon. In fact, International Energy Agency still expects oil demand to grow by nearly 1 million barrels per day (year over year) in 2024 (see chart below). According to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, peak demand for oil is unlikely to materialize over the next 15 years. Crude will remain important and will find more use as feedstock in the manufacture of chemicals and refined products. In addition, aviation industry will also continue to rely on fossil fuels.

XLE’s shares are mostly companies with competitive positions

Now that we are assured that demand for energy commodities should continue in the next few decades, we will need to see if stocks in XLE's portfolio are good stocks to own. In fact, XLE’s top-10 holdings are mostly companies with competitive positions. As can be seen from the table below, 8 out of the top-10 holdings in VDE’s portfolio receive narrow moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These 8 stocks represent about 70% of XLE’s portfolio. These are companies that have either economies of scale, or hold important key infrastructure assets (e.g. pipelines, storage facilities) that are difficult for its smaller peers to replicate.

as of 11/13/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Exxon Mobil (XOM) Narrow 22.12% Chevron (CVX) Narrow 21.74% Phillips 66 (PSX) Narrow 5.16% ConocoPhillips (COP) Narrow 4.59% Schlumberger (SLB) Narrow 4.29% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Narrow 4.11% EOG Resources (EOG) Narrow 4.09% Valero Energy (VLO) Narrow 4.03% Kinder Morgan (KMI) None 3.84% Occidental Petrolum (OXY) None 3.31% Total: 77.28%

Stocks in XLE’s portfolio are trading at significant discounts to its historical valuations

As we have discussed in our previous section, stocks in XLE's portfolio seems to be competitive enough to combat industry headwinds. Now, we will take a look at these stock's valuation. Energy sector has not done well in the past year. In fact, XLE’s fund price has declined by nearly 4% in 2019. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index has risen by nearly 24% in 2019. The worry of a global economic recession and weak demand forecast have weighed on crude prices globally. As a result, many of these energy stocks in XLE’s portfolio are trading at a significant discount to their historical averages. As can be seen from the table below, all of its top 10 stocks are trading at a lower P/E valuation than their 5-year averages.

as of 11/13/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Exxon Mobil (XOM) 17.42 19.33 22.12% Chevron (CVX) 17.39 23.37 21.74% Phillips 66 (PSX) 11.38 13.52 5.16% ConocoPhillips (COP) 13.97 16.26 4.59% Schlumberger (SLB) 19.88 31.25 4.29% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 9.2 12.39 4.11% EOG Resources (EOG) 13.16 18.93 4.09% Valero Energy (VLO) 10.34 12.05 4.03% Kinder Morgan (KMI) 19.19 24.87 3.84% Occidental Petrolum (OXY) 30.96 37.01 3.31% Weighted Average: 16.58 20.82

Despite its discount valuation, these stocks generate strong cash flow in the past year. In fact, stocks in XLE’s portfolio saw strong cash flow growth of about 30.5% in the past year. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 13.09%. XLE is also trading at a very low price to cash flow ratio of 5.19x. This is significantly lower than S&P 500 Index’s 9.60x. XLE’s price to sales ratio of 095x is also lower than S&P 500 Index’s 2.16x. Therefore, we believe XLE is currently trading at a significant discount.

XLE S&P 500 Index Cash Flow Growth 30.47% 13.09% Price/Cash Flow Ratio 5.19x 9.60x Price/Sales Ratio 0.95x 2.16x

Why we think this is the time to initiate a position

Finally, we will examine if demand outlook will improve. At the moment, demand outlook remains weak due to a slowdown in the global economy. However, we think demand outlook will gradually improve in 2020 as decline in global PMI appears to be stabilizing (see chart below). In addition, percentage of countries with PMI above 50 appears to be rebounding (back to over 60% in the latest report published). Although things could turn worse before it gets better, central banks around the world are either cutting rates or introducing some forms of monetary easing to help to stabilize the global economy. As the global economy stabilizes and the outlook improves, demand for energy commodities should gradually improve. Buy low and sell high is the better strategy for cyclical energy stocks. Therefore, we think the time may be right for investors to invest in XLE now.

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) represents about 44% of the total portfolio. Fortunately, these two companies are integrated oil & gas companies. They have operations that span the full energy supply chain and get to keep most of the profits that they would otherwise have to pay out to energy services companies or midstream companies. We also like the fact that both companies have solid balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings.

Investor Takeaway

While energy sector may not be fared well in the near-term due to negative market sentiment, we believe XLE is significantly undervalued based on our analysis especially consider the fact that these companies do generate strong cash flow. We see the current risk and reward profile as very attractive and believe it is a good time to invest in this ETF. As discussed in our article, we believe a re-acceleration of the global economy should help improve global energy demand. However, XLE’s fund price can be quite volatile as we have discussed. Therefore, this is most suitable for investors willing to take on some risk.

