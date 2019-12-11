XRT: Retail's Valuation Looks Tempting, But Don't Let That Fool You

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) as an investment option at its current market price. With a strong jobs report, low unemployment, and modestly rising wages, consumer spending has held up quite well considering the on-going trade disputes around the globe and the implementation of tariffs. Further, the sector's valuation is noticeably below the broader market, which could entice value-oriented investors.

However, my concerns prevent me from getting bullish on this sector. While sales have been growing month over month for most of the year, the gains have been modest, and show signs of slowing in the short-term. This is surprising given the latest consumer sentiment reading, which suggests consumer sentiment is not directly translating in to sales. Furthermore, the uptick in online sales is driving competition in the retail space, which is limiting margin and profit growth. As the percentage of online sales has grown throughout 2019, this is also pressuring the value of retail property prices, which is another negative development in the sector.

Background

First, a little about XRT. The fund's objective is "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $44.76/share and has an annual yield of 1.51%. This is my first review of XRT, and has come about because we are in the middle of the all important holiday shopping season, so I wanted to give my outlook for the retail sector as a whole. Given the run-up in equity prices over 2019, it is getting increasingly hard to find "value", and XRT caught my eye because it tracks a sector that is trading markedly below the valuation of the broader market. However, after review, I am not optimistic on this sector, despite its below-average price, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation: Large Discount To Market

I want to open the article up with a look at XRT's valuation, because this is a metric that may be drawing investor interest at the moment. With equity indices sitting near all-time highs, coupled with the strong gains in the fixed-income corner, investors are challenged when looking for value right now. With limited options out there, the retail sector may begin to look interesting, because it is trading at a notable discount to the broader market, even with its recent climb. To gauge how wide the spread is, see the chart below:

XRT Current P/E S&P 500 Current P/E XRT Valuation Discount to the S&P 500 15.6 23.6 34%

Sources: State Street, Multpl.com

Clearly, XRT looks like a relative value play, when we consider the valuation of the S&P, so it could pique investor interest. While I too am looking for value options, I am being especially critical of any stocks, funds, or sectors that are trading at discounted market levels. I want value, yes, but I don't want the proverbial "dog", which isn't going to deliver an attractive total return. With that mindset, I would caution investors away from viewing this "value" opportunity favorably, for the reasons I will discuss below.

Consumer Sentiment Is High, But Not Driving Sales

My first point on why I am not bullish on retail right now has to do with the backdrop of the American consumer. As the bull market rolls on, unemployment sits near a record low, and the latest jobs report bested expectations, one would imagine the consumer is quite confident right now. In fairness, consumer sentiment does sit at a historically high level. While sentiment had come down off its highs from earlier in the year, it has ticked up recently, according to the monthly survey from the University of Michigan, as shown below:

Source: University of Michigan

As you can see, despite an ongoing U.S. trade dispute with China and an impeachment inquiry, the American consumer appears resilient and confident. With households likely supported by rising equity and home prices, Americans are justified in their upbeat attitudes.

So, what is the problem? With a high consumer sentiment reading and a strong jobs market, it would stand to reason that I would be bullish on the retail sector. However, the problem is sentiment has not been translating in to actual sales. As the above graph showed, sentiment has been on the upswing in the back half of 2019, yet retail sales have been slowing in the short-term. In fact, September was the second weakest month of the year for sales (based on month over month growth), with October seeing only modest improvement, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is, while consumers say they are confident, it is not showing up in actual sales data. While sales numbers are not "bad" by any means, they are showing signs of slowing down. Considering this is occurring while sentiment is sitting near a high level, this does not instill much confidence in future sales if sentiment heads lower. Therefore, I see justification to a more "neutral" outlook for retail based on this backdrop.

Online Sales Accelerating, Bad News For Traditional Retail

Another concern I have for the retail sector broadly, is the growing percentage of sales that are occurring online. Of course, for retailers that have a strong online presence, this is not necessarily a bad thing, if they are still capturing consumer purchases through their own website. However, many retailers are losing share to online only retailers, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Ebay (EBAY), among many others. This consumer behavior trend towards buying online has been ongoing for a while, but it is pressuring different sectors of retail much differently. While all-purpose companies like Walmart (WMT) are making great progress adapting, many major department and apparel stores are struggling. In fact, 2019 saw a number of bankruptcies among retailers, including iconic names like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and apparel companies such as Diesel, Payless, and The Limited, among dozens of others. This is important for XRT, because the fund is heavily exposed to sub-sectors like apparel and departments stores, as shown below:

Source: State Street

While some companies are adapting and surviving, my concern is this is going to be an on-going, growing problem, likely for the foreseeable future. This will pressure sales and profits for retail for quite some time. Specifically, this trend is accelerating, with non-store retail sales eclipsing the 20% mark, as a percentage of total retail sales, for the first time in history, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Of course, these sales are still "retail sales", so one could view this positively for the retail sector. In truth, it is hurting more traditional, department stores retailers more, and XRT holds both types of retailers. However, this trend is also pressuring prices, and margins, across the board. It has super-charged competition, and has also made comparison shopping much less time-sensitive for consumers. With consumers very price and value conscious right now, coupled with accessibility to shop among many retailers from the click of a mouse, it is going to be difficult for retailers to gain the upper-hand in pricing power. Considering the speed at which the online share is growing, I am not optimistic on XRT's chances to out-perform.

Retail Property Values Are Showing Little Growth

My final point concerns property values, specifically the annual price gains within the different sub-sectors of the market. Throughout the U.S., commercial and residential prices have been rising this year, which is generally great news for investors. However, when we consider the retail sector, this is an area that has been a laggard for some time, and that story continues today. While the retail sector has seen some modest price gains, the gains are well below the average "All Property Index", and sit comfortably in last place in terms of year-over-year price gains, as shown below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

My point here is to illustrate that the weakness in the retail sector is apparent when looking at multiple metrics, and that should concern investors. With sales growth slowing and online pressure mounting, the collective value of retail properties is not rising much. This is especially concerning because it is coming at a time when other types of commercial properties are seeing healthy gains. With more and more spending going online, I would imagine this is going to be a long-term story investors will have to contend with.

Bottom-line

Finding value these days is tough, but it is especially relevant as the market sits near all-time high levels. With this backdrop, investors may be tempted to bottom-feed a bit, buying up beaten down sectors because of their relative valuation discount. This could undoubtedly lead investors to the retail sector, as this area has been facing challenging headwinds for quite some time. From tariffs, the online shopping trend, to price conscious consumers, the retail industry is facing pressure from multiple angles. The good news is this has kept the valuation of the sector reasonable, which could pique investor interest. The bad news is, I don't see these headwinds abating any time soon, which means I would not expect the valuation to move markedly higher from here. This tells me the total return for funds like XRT going forward will probably lag the broader market, especially if we do not see progress on the U.S. - China trade dispute by the December 15th deadline. Therefore, I am reluctant to recommend XRT, despite its below-market price, and would advise investors think carefully on their outlook for the retail sector before initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.