AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry

Company overview

AutoZone (AZO) is the largest US automotive aftermarket parts retailer. The company operates a total of 6411 stores distributed as follows: 5772 stores in the US, 604 stores in Mexico and 35 stores in Brazil. The company serves retail clients (Do-It-Yourself customers account for roughly 80% of sales) and professionals (Do-It-For-Me clients account for circa 20% of revenue). The DIY channel consists of parts sold to retail customers that want to fix their cars by themselves while the DIFM channel consists of parts sold to professionals which make repairs on the behalf of their clients.

Industry overview

A) A very large market

The US automotive aftermarket spare parts industry benefits from the 278.3M vehicles in operation, which need to be maintained and repaired on an ongoing basis. According to Genuine Parts (GPC), more than 70% of the US vehicle fleet is more than 6 years old. The total auto aftermarket industry is estimated at roughly $ 300B. Within this market, auto parts account for approximately $ 172B.

B) A resilient market

The auto spare parts industry is counter-cyclical as highlighted by the consistent positive same store sales growth across the economic cycle (even during the global financial crisis). In addition to benefiting from an inelastic demand, consumers are somehow price-insensitive. Indeed, during periods of economic turmoil, consumers tend to delay new car purchases and keep driving their older cars which need more maintenance and repairs than brand new ones. Besides, cars are usually needed on a daily basis (driving to work, picking-up kids at school…); therefore auto maintenance and repairs are non-discretionary expenses that need to be done quickly (reduce the opportunity to compare different providers).

Historically, price competition has been very rational as suggested by the steady increase in gross profit margin (NB: Advance Auto parts faced company-specific issues following the acquisition of General Parts International in 2014).

Furthermore, auto parts retailers are one of the few retail business categories protected from e-commerce disruption. Indeed, they benefit from two competitive advantages that keep online competition at bay.

Foremost, auto parts retailers are faster to make deliveries. Most of customers need to get parts immediately in order to repair their cars (given that not having the car for several days can be very inconvenient). The speed of delivery is even more important for professionals, requiring spare parts in 15-30 minutes, because an immobilized car on a service bay prevents mechanics to use it for the next work. Then, they leverage their store network to offer convenience and high level of services to customers. Indeed, choosing the right part among a broad and complex offering is a daunting task for most consumers, that is where a trained sales force, able to offer real advice and valuable services such as diagnosis and tool loan programs, become a real competitive advantage. Besides, brick-and-mortar shops provide easy return options, which are very valuable for consumer given that auto parts category has the highest return rate among retail categories.

C) A growing market

The main growth drivers are the total number of vehicles in operation, the average age of the fleet and the number of miles driven.

Vehicles in operations

In 2019, there were some 278M vehicles on US roads. This number has grown ≈1.3% CAGR over almost 30 years.

Unfortunately, the growth of the US car fleet is more than limited going forward given the US market is mature. Indeed, the motorization rate is one of the highest in the world and close to 100%, meaning that, in average, almost all US inhabitants own a motor vehicle. Besides, the US population is expected to grow by only 0.6% CAGR by 2060. Assuming that this forecast is correct and the motorization rate will increase to 95% by 2060, the implied growth of vehicles in operation would be only 0.9% per year.

Average age of the fleet

The average age of vehicles in operation has steadily increased over more than 40 years and has now reached 11.8 years.

Ageing cars are a blessing for the aftermarket auto parts industry as older cars need more maintenance and repairs. Vehicles over 6 years old are considered as the industry sweet spot as they are not covered by warranties any more and more expensive maintenance start to be needed (as suggested by the increasing yearly spending from $ 555 for a 1- to 5-year-old car to $ 829 for a 6- to 12-year-old one). A significant number of vehicles will enter in that category in the coming years.

Yearly auto sales averaged 16.8M units until 2007, before averaging only 11.8M units in the years following the financial crisis and bouncing back to 15M units from 2012. As a result, a unusual small number of cars entered into the sweet spot category between 2014 and 2017. From 2018, the trend did reverse because the number of 6-year-old cars entering into the sweet spot category has re-accelerated, following the strong US car sales recovery started in 2012.

From today to 2024, we expect that an aggregate of 87M units will enter in the 6- to 10-year-old category while a total of 73M will exit that category (but will probably remain in operation). As a result, the 6- to 10-year-old category should grow by roughly 5% CAGR over that period.

IHS Markit, a global information provider, confirms our analysis and suggests that the new-to 5 year-old cars and the 6- to 11-year-old vehicles will grow by 2% (0.4% CAGR) and 27% (4.9% CAGR), respectively.

Consolidation

Auto parts retailers have benefited for years of sector consolidation. Indeed, these companies enjoy several competitive advantages that allow them to gain market share over independents or regional chains. Large national chains can leverage their existing distribution network and their national brands.

For instance, they can offer rapid delivery of slow-moving stock-keeping units while independents cannot. Those components are stored in distribution centers which give full access to their inventories to covered stores, whereas independents would not purchase those items because it would take too much time before being sold. Furthermore, they have developed a strong digital offering in order to better serve consumers. Going forward, independents should still have tough times to compete with large national chains, which should lead to further market consolidation and market share gains for listed players.

Among the two end-markets, the DIY market is more consolidated than the professional market. The four largest national chains account for 33% and 16% of the DIY and DIFM markets, respectively.

The professional segment is better positioned

The professional end-market has the highest growth profile because it benefits from the structural shift from DIY to professionals resulting from the increasing vehicle complexity. Indeed, new vehicles have more sophisticated electronic contents which require specific IT software to diagnose and reset the cars during repairs. As a result, DIY customers are shifting towards professionals who have the equipment as well as the expertise to handle such repairs. Besides, more complex parts deserve premium pricing which should support same store sales growth. Finally, the 6- to 11-year-old category(sweet-spot for the DIFM category) will grow at a faster rate than other categories as the number of new vehicles entering into the category will exceed the number of cars exiting the category.

A focus on AutoZone

The management team has a very good track-record as highlighted by the steady 6% revenue growth and 140 bps margin improvement during the last decade. Besides, ROIC has been very impressive over the full cycle, averaging more than 30%. The compensation policy of key executives, based on EBIT growth and ROIC targets, has probably something to do with end-results.

AutoZone has built its distribution network over decades to serve DIY motorists. As a result, the company has a leading position in the retail segment. The company now wants to develop its professional business in order to grow its existing business but also to adapt its business model to structural industry changes.

Unfortunately, the retail and commercial businesses face different customer needs and require different supply-chain organizations. For instance, mechanics expect very fast-speed delivery of a broad range of parts (they expect a delivery in 15/30 minutes) while DIY motorists value more in-store advices and are satisfied with a lower cadence delivery. In terms of product offering, consumers are more incline to use higher-margin private-label products while repair shops prefer branded ones...

In order to catch up with leading DIFM competitors, the company has tested and implemented several measures in the last few years. For example, it has implemented different initiatives to improve inventory assortments and replenishment frequency. However, all initiatives were not a success as highlighted by its decision to stop its three times a week delivery, as economics were not compelling.

This failure can probably be explained by the lack of distribution centers and logistic hubs in its distribution network. The difference between the different kind of warehouses finds below.

The company has only 10 distribution centers in the US while O’reilly (ORLY) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) run 54 and 27 distribution centers, respectively. As a result, transportation costs and delivery times of less frequent SKUs are more important. In order to close that gap, the company targets the opening of 70 to 90 mega-hubs from 35 currently (24 in 2018). These mega-hubs give access to their larger inventories to more than 90% of stores. According to the CEO, doubling the number of megahubs will not add a lot more stores to their coverage area but will shorten the lead times.

“Both our hubs and mega hubs are focused on making available additional coverage to the local markets, meaning, adding SKUs that would not have been available locally in our network before” “So absolutely as we open more and more mega hubs, we are increasing the same day service” (Source: Q2 2019 earning results)

Recent investments are starting to pay off as highlighted by the growth in commercial revenue. The company should be able to maintain mid-teens revenue growth for this business over the coming years, especially given its mega hubs opening ambitions and the increasing number of vehicles into the sweet spot category. For information, the commercial business has grown at 12.6% CAGR between 2010 and 2019.

The retail business should also benefit from the increasing numbers of vehicles over 6 years old, that’s why we expect at least 3% revenue growth. Overall, we believe that the business can grow revenue around 4%/5% over the coming years.

Margins have been very stable over time. Furthermore, they are impressive for a retail business and are close to best-in-class; that is why we expect margins deterioration, driven by negative business mix and slightly offset by management initiatives and the ramp-up of the unprofitable Brazilian business.

Indeed, the commercial business has lower margins because of more frequent deliveries, greater per client-volume and a lower penetration rate of higher-margin private label products. Besides, the company has been clear that they focus more on dollars growth than on margins.

“We are all about gross margin dollars and EBIT growth, and that’s our primary focus, and we’ll let the margin - we will continue to manage the margin hard and we’ll continue to look for opportunities to reduce costs” (Source: Q2 2019 earning results)

The company should be able to generate FCF approximately $ 1.5B per year which should be mostly used for share repurchase.

Valuation

Despite superior ROIC and more defensive operations, AutoZone’s valuation is slightly more expensive than the broader US equity index S&P 500. Indeed, the company trades at a P/E ratio of 18.5x while the S&P Index is trading at 17.8x. Despite being an excellent company and still relatively attractive from a relative valuation perspective, the 9% IRR does not offer enough margin of safety, especially considering that we consider a stable EV/EBITDA over the investment period which does not leave room for a contraction of valuation multiples.

Conclusion

The number of vehicle in operation and the average age of the fleet are both at record high, which offer good prospects for the industry. Besides, the industry is poised to grow in the coming years despite muted car sales growth as it will benefit from a disproportionate number of cars entering into the industry sweet spot. The industry offers also some other positive attributes: it deals with a resilient and price-insensitive demand, competition is disciplined and it is one of the best protected retail businesses from e-commerce disruption. The company is well managed and extremely cautious in its day-to-day operations which are likely the key to steady growth and impressive return on capital. Unfortunately, upside potential seems limited that is why we are waiting for a pullback instead of chasing the stock.

Risks

Car-sharing: It could reduce the number of cars in operation and miles driven per car which would lead to lower maintenance. Furthermore, repair and maintenance could be managed by third-parties or directly by manufacturers which could bypass auto parts retailers.

Increasing car complexity: It is a headwind for the DIY segment because most motorists do not have specific equipment or skills to deal with electronic components. Besides, new cars tend to be more reliable, reducing the frequency of repairs (even if repairs tend to be more expensive).

Demographic headwinds: Millennials are less incline to own cars because they prefer to spend their money for new experiences such as travels, leisure…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.