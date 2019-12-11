Call It A Comeback: Express Still Looks Undervalued As Risk Declines

Increasing confidence in the new management team actually led me to add to my position.

Shares of Express are up over 50% over the past week after the company posted stronger than expected results and guidance.

Shares of Express (EXPR) have surged over 50% since the company posted a better than anticipated third quarter loss last week. With the company clearing out stale inventory and a new management team quickly rebuilding the strategy to reinvigorate the brand, I have become an even bigger believer in Express. I believe shares are worth at least $10. Let’s a quick look at quarterly results, but more importantly the strategic elements that are making a difference for Express.

Q3 – Intentional Bleeding Cleans Express Up

Sales in Q3 dropped 5% y/y to $488.5 million, which was slightly better than anticipated. Management ramped up discounting throughout the quarter, particularly in women’s, in order to clear stale inventory that is not in-line with the company’s strategy going forward. Comp sales declined 5% y/y on top of a flat comp in the third quarter of 2018, making for a 5% 2-year stack decline, which is about the same as it was in Q2 and slightly better than the 2-year trend in Q1 of -6%.

With the company taking heavy discounts, merchandise margin contracted 140 basis points y/y. Coupled with sales occupancy deleverage, gross margin fell a total of 250 basis points y/y to 28.2% of sales. This was a more dramatic contraction than in Q2’19, but Q3 typically has a higher base than Q2, making it easier for margins to contract.

SG&A jumped 70 basis points y/y to 29.5% of sales, though it should be noted that total SG&A spending actually declined by $4 million, a decline of 3%. Management remains focused on reducing Express’ cost structure, and I am pleased to see data points confirming this focus.

Overall, the company lost three cents per share on an adjusted basis, which is better than Express had guided to previously. In fact, YTD the company has generated $12.3 million in free cash flow, supporting my original thesis that the company would be able to generate plenty of free cash flow due to its high depreciation charges.

With $12.3 million of free cash flow generated through the first three quarters of the year, Express repurchased $8.7 million worth of stock during the quarter, retiring 2.8 million shares for an average price of $3.10, and management noted that after the quarter end, the company bought back another 0.6 million shares for $2 million. The company has plenty of cash on its balance sheet, and the repurchases currently exceed the stock-based compensation issued in 2019, making it value-accretive activity for shareholders.

To cap it all off, management guided to comps declining 1-3% in Q4’19 on top of Q4’18’s 6% decline. Knowing that management has been conservative in guiding lately, I suspect Express may even comp flat in Q4, positioning the company to begin a turnaround in early 2020.

Strategic Improvements Increase My Confidence

Express’ full-blown strategy will be unveiled at the company’s analyst day on January 22nd at the New York Stock Exchange. However, we continue to get nuggets from CEO Tim Baxter, and the new management team that continue to bolster my confidence in the company’s destiny.

One change the company has already made is simply changing its merchandise display strategy. Express went from a highly segmented way of displaying inventory with one section for work, one for formal occasions, and one for other events to a more intertwined way of displaying merchandise that fits the modern shopper.

Management also candidly admitted that Express has been in the habit of holding onto trends longer than they last over the past few years. New Chief Merchandising Officer Malissa Akay, said specifically:

The brand was what I would call up now for decades. So I thought about what to change and for the last several years, Express has really held on to trends and ideas past their points of relevance and appeal for the assortment felt tired and outdated.”

I greatly appreciate Akay’s candor about the company, and importantly, that she has already identified the issue quickly. In order to address this issue, the company is also improving its merchandising speed-to-market and is chasing current trends in order to generate some new sales growth in the women’s category.

President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Moellering also noted that the company had identified operational improvements in its brick and mortar stores, saying:

The biggest opportunity in our brick-and-mortar store performance is to meaningfully improve our conversion rate. Today, we have a lot of variance in conversion across the store fleet and to address this, we will be rolling out a new customer experience model this spring that will allow our sales associate to spend more time with customers and less time on non-selling activities. And through improve store scheduling, we will be able to maximize every hour of sales associate works and also staff more precisely, so we have the right coverage at the right time.

In my recent visits, stores seem optimized for profitability; however, the lack of attention from sales associates stands out. I am anxious to see what will happen going forward.

Further, management sprinkled that the company was rethinking its real estate strategy, saying:

On our second quarter earnings call, we expected that our store count would be 624 at year end, which can be used for Q4 modeling purposes. This does not reflect the details of our fleet rationalization plans that will be provided on January 22nd.

Overall, I like the tangible steps the company is taking, identifying areas to improve its operations. The team is moving quickly, and I believe management is addressing the right issues that will help the company recover.

With Increased Confidence, I Added to My Position

Rarely does it feel comfortable to add to a position where the stock price is surging, but my increased confidence in the management team has made me even more assured that the company well positioned to recover. I believe my prior base case fair value of $10 looks attainable, and I would not hesitate to increase my position given the inflection in the business, strong balance sheet, and motivated management team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.