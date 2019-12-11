AutoZone: Meaningful Tailwinds, Yet Remain Neutral Largely On Valuation

There was a lot to like in the quarter, though some catch-up effect was present.

About the Company

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of car replacement parts and accessories, operating through the Auto Parts Locations segment. Among its core segments are ALLDATA, which sells diagnostic and repair information software, and e-commerce, which includes direct sales through AutoZone.com. Autozone operates in the US, Mexico, and Brazil.

Valuation

Despite solid quarter results, we continue to believe that the company's performance and its outlook for 2020-21 are already reflected in the 19x PE multiple. When applied to our 2020 EPS estimate of $68.20, we get the target price of $1,296.

A Number of Encouraging Tailwinds

A lot to like in the quarter, thought some catch-up effect present: AutoZone beat consensus estimates by 56 cents, coming in at $14.30, with DIFM comps trending well above expectations and comps overall, at 3.4% Y/Y, beating the Street by as much as 90 bps. We see a meaningful top-line improvement for the company, with some of it a clear catch-up effect, however.

Commercial sales remain solid, growing in double digits: Though traction for some states was wobbly, overall commercial growth approximated 14% Y/Y, with weekly sales per average program improving and greater sense of optimism among the company's top clients.

Stores remain on track: Domestic store count rose by about 2% Y/Y, albeit we were expecting around 3.5%, as the company opened fewer (18) stores than we expected. However, cumulatively we still see the store activity remaining on track, because both Mexico and Brazil show meaningful improvements, growing the total count at 40 and 15, respectively. At this point, we are more concerned about maintaining the international presence rather than massively expanding US stores.

Retail growth remains core focus: Among other things, management plans to focus on 1) improved parts coverage; 2) AutoZoner training and retention; 3) greater inventory efficiency. We note that astute SG&A management should be at the core of any retail focus; however, we also believe that much of the bottom line "medicine" has already been absorbed by AZO, hence, we should expect at least two-three quarters of similar EPS beats over the coming year. In our view, this is long overdue and could also contribute to some multiple expansion.

What are we watching for over the next 3-6 months: 1) margin traction is crucial, particularly given some lukewarm performance this time around and the overall noise around termination and pension expenses.; 2) inventory improvements across various stores and geographic locations; 3) overall omnichannel efforts and incremental impact on the top-line and in-store system improvements 4) online presence and the targeting of new customers, as opposed to cannibalization of old ones. Overall, we are confident in AZO's continued ability to execute, but at the same time we are actively looking for incremental reasons for justify multiple expansion.

Risks to the Thesis

Macro risks: There is always economic slowdown risk that could potentially harm AZO's incremental business.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which AZO may struggle to recover.

Weather risks: Inclement weather may reduce the flow of AZO's customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.