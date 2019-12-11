Investors Aren't Giving Dunkin' Brands Enough Credit

This is the classic Autozone formula for growing shareholder value. When done right, it's a beautiful sight indeed.

With all the excitement over the coffee market in China, and in particular the battle between Starbucks (SBUX), Luckin (LK), and other new entrants, the North American coffee market has seemingly gotten lost in the shuffle.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), famous for Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, is a top 10 American quick service restaurant group. Dunkin Donuts alone has almost 10,000 U.S. locations already. It intends to ultimately reach something close to 17,000 units in the U.S., and the combined entities should reach something like 30,000 total points of sale including international over the next decade. Yet, despite its already huge profile and significant ongoing growth opportunities, Dunkin hasn't been getting much attention and the stock has traded listlessly over the past six months.

However, investors should have the company on their radar. For one thing, the company has been highly successful in recent years, growing earnings by nearly 20% compounded lately - in fact, earnings per share have tripled since 2012. That will give anyone's portfolio a nice jolt.

International Expansion

One thing I suspect many U.S.-based investors underestimate is the strength of Dunkin's international franchise. Starbucks has been betting its future on its massive rollout of stores in China. That may well work for them, but I have my concerns. China is not a huge coffee-consuming culture traditionally, and in addition, many upstarts such as Luckin in that market are seeking to undercut Starbucks' position and pricing power.

On the other hand, Dunkin Donuts has built out its position in dozens of global markets with more diversity. In my travels throughout Latin America and Spain, I've frequently been surprised to run into Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins locations where there were few other U.S. fast food chains. As a traveler, I always get intrigued when I see that, for example, in a busy Colombian bus station, the only two international brands present are Subway and Dunkin Donuts.

Overall, Dunkin is strongest in developed Asia, with more than 2,000 combined Dunkin and Baskin-Robbins locations in South Korea, and more than a thousand in Japan.

In any case, at the end of 2018, Dunkin Donuts had 3,452 international locations placed in 45 different countries. Baskin-Robbins, by contrast, had more than 5,000 across more than 50 countries. Put together, these brands generated more than $2 billion in international system-wide sales, with Baskin-Robbins accounting for roughly two-thirds of the split. Both Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins have increased their location counts overseas by at least 50% since 2007, and the international segment now accounts for 19% of overall sales.

Now, you could fairly argue the international segment still doesn't move the needle that much. But consider that Dunkin has a lot of presence in rapidly growing countries, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Over the years, these store locations, which are already building the company's brands, should be able to generate a lot more traffic and raise prices faster than will occur in already saturated markets like the U.S. On top of that, consider that the U.S. Dollar has been very strong since 2014. Whenever it weakens, that will significantly lift the amount of earnings Dunkin is bringing in off its widely-diversified international portfolio.

Not As Expensive As It Looks

Dunkin Brands probably looks expensive to most investors on a first glance basis. At 26x trailing and 23x forward earnings, the stock certainly doesn't seem to provide much obvious value at this price. But I think there are a couple of things to consider that make this price level, if not compelling, at least reasonable to an investor today.

For one, the company has managed rather impressive earnings growth in recent years, running consistent compounded earnings growth around the 15%/year mark. I don't think that rate of earnings growth is sustainable for all that long, but if Dunkin is able to keep up even a 10% compounded earnings growth rate, the stock will work out great for its long-term shareholders.

Also, if you view the investing world from a compounder stock sort of filter, Dunkin looks like an ideal candidate. As Morningstar notes, there's a ton of unrealized potential here that could drive truly massive margin gains in coming years:

Franchisees own all Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins locations, providing an annuity-like royalty stream with few capital requirements. This stability, coupled with strong unit growth prospects (our model calls for more than 27,800 global points of distribution by 2028), inroads into the CPG channel, and supply-chain improvements, could drive 1,000 basis points of operating margin expansion over the next 10 years, implying operating margins in the low 40s by 2028 (adjusted for franchisee fee and advertising fund accounting changes), with ROIC excluding goodwill exceeding 40%.

We'll see if things play out as favorable as Morningstar suggests. If you're familiar with the universe of compounder stocks currently available, Dunkin at 23x forward earnings with the ability to grow EPS in the double-digits and earn a 40% ROIC is rather mouth-watering indeed. These huge returns are funded, in significant part, with leverage, however. That leads to the main bearish point on DNKN stock.

What About The Debt?

For many potential investors in Dunkin stock, the company's elevated debt level is a show-stopping concern. Read through the latest articles here at Seeking Alpha or elsewhere on the web, and many authors show concern about the Dunkin's high debt levels.

And to be sure, this is worth taking into consideration. There's no quicker way to run into trouble in a recession than having your cash flows dip when you have a debt maturity coming up.

Much of the discussion around Dunkin's debt situation seems to miss a key bit of nuance though. You can run a lot more debt when your cash flows are extremely stable. Since Dunkin doesn't run its actual restaurants, the franchisees are taking the real operating risk, not the corporate parent. If results dip a bit, it's no big deal to Dunkin, as it would just hit the franchisees' profits to a degree.

Business would have to turn down dramatically and cause franchisees to start closing down entirely for it to have an impact on Dunkin's cash flow. And there's no sign of anything like that now. Dunkin continues to report strong same store sales, and units are opening at a healthy pace both in the U.S. and internationally. That means more recurring steady cash flow going forward, not less.

Also, Dunkin has kept its interest burden as a portion of profits steady in recent years. They're not blindly ramping up debt just to get the share price up or whatnot, they're strategically using a set level of leverage to juice returns as the market permits. You can disagree with the overall strategy, but Dunkin has stayed the course with it for years - they aren't taking on additional risk compared to their previous leverage usage.

Dunkin Stock Bottom Line

This is a high-quality company, and I believe investor concerns about the company's debtload run deeper than are warranted. It's hard to imagine a situation where Dunkin's overall growth trajectory remains on pace yet it runs into cash flow problems. Given the exceptionally asset-light model here, the franchisees would have to run into big problems before anything much worked its way back to Dunkin at a corporate parent level.

Look at a company like Brinker (EAT) - which operates Chili's. It's arguably been running too much debt for years to buy back stock and pay a chunky dividend. Unlike Dunkin, its same-store sales have been weak - generally in negative territory, often to a worrying degree. Short sellers have aggressively gone after the stock. Yet, the cash flow has been strong enough to keep things humming along, and produce decent returns for longs while leaving short sellers fuming.

Data by YCharts

Since at least 2016, people have been predicting that Brinker's excessive leverage would lead to its demise. Even despite weak operating results and a brutal set of headwinds of casual American dining chains like Chili's, EAT stock has still held up alright. Dine Brands (DIN) - the Applebee's franchiser - is another example of a seemingly lackluster heavily-leveraged business. But it is highly cash-flow generative and has repeatedly stymied the short sellers with its resilience even in the wake of weak same-store sales and margin pressures.

Now apply the same levered business model to something in a growing market - coffee and pastries - with better economics and far more viable new store locations and things get most interesting indeed.

If you take a nice hard look at Brinker and its debt profile and cash flow situation, it becomes really hard to take the debt concerns at Dunkin too seriously (I was long both Brinker and Dine for quite awhile so I've run the numbers here). Dunkin has consistently grown same-store sales. Its franchisees are very healthy; it's one of the better North American brands for franchise profitability. With rising sales and satisfied operating partners, Dunkin's cash flows will be stable going forward. If things do go off track, there would be plenty of time to observe weakening same-store sales trends before the company ran into difficulties managing its balance sheet position.

On the flip side, don't overlook just how amazing this sort of leveraged business model is when things go right. I made the case for buying AutoZone (AZO) on the dip in 2017 due to a brief decline in sales and the rise of Amazon (AMZN) worries. AutoZone, for those unfamiliar, borrows just about as much money as it can, and uses most of it to buy back their stock through thick and thin. This strategy has created massive shareholder value. Just since 2017, the AutoZone stake in my IMF portfolio is up a cool 127%.

Data by YCharts

Going back to 2000, AutoZone has bought back 75% of its then-outstanding stock (think about that, 3 out of every 4 shares are now eliminated from circulation), and the stock price is up 50x. Yes, AZO stock is up from $20 to $1,100 in just twenty years.

This, I'd remind you, in a business selling car parts - nothing too glamorous. Aggressive unrelenting share buybacks funded with debt if you have stable cash flows are one of the more promising methods to getting jaw-dropping stock price returns over time. Dunkin has extremely stable and growing cash flows, and is thus the perfect sort of candidate to lever up its balance sheet. You can say this is not sound policy, or that they are taking too much interest rate risk, or similar things. And that's a valid opinion.

The math, however, shows that Dunkin's strategy is wholly reasonable from a financial theory perspective, and offers investors good chances of a significantly above-average return over the long-haul.

Before leaving this topic, I'd also note that I find the Dunkin is paying too much in interest costs unconvincing. Other articles have noted that Dunkin is spending around 30% of its EBIT on interest. That's a fair point. But it's not like this is money wasted. For one thing, every time Dunkin buys back stock, they are earning a positive return on investment. Dunkin has a similar starting earnings yield to what they pay on their debt (around 4% in both cases). However, the earnings yield grows year after year, while the interest of each tranche of debt does not.

Additionally, since Dunkin pays a 2% dividend, buying back stock immediately saves them significantly in dividends that they no longer pay on the retired shares. Once you take tax implications into account as well, Dunkin is not giving up all that much cash flow in return for their leverage, meanwhile they've been able to drive astounding EPS growth from a core business that isn't growing anywhere near that quickly.

I personally am not buying DNKN stock just yet. While this is a high-quality business, the high level of leverage means that the stock will probably get hit hard during the next market correction, whenever that may be. Shares fell nearly as much as the market as a whole during the December 2018 slump, for example. So we might be able to get DNKN stock at $70 or even $65 on an opportunistic dip. That said, I expect Dunkin to deliver more steaming hot returns over the next decade, and I certainly wouldn't mind paying the current share price to own some.

