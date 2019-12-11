Dunkin' Brands Group Still Has Room To Grow

Given the EPS expectations for 2020, our target price for Dunkin' is around $90.

The company is set to keep growing internationally and has shown it can adapt to a changing market.

Thesis Summary

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) operates franchises worldwide under the Dunkin' Brand. Since going public in 2011, the stock has produced good returns for customers both in the form of dividends and capital appreciation. However, many investors have now pointed out that the company seems overvalued.

Our analysis, based on recent performance, valuation metrics, and growth catalysts lead us to believe the stock still has room to grow in 2020, and we have set a target price of $90.

Company Overview

Dunkin' together with its subsidiaries develops, franchises, and licenses quick-service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

The Dunkin' restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee.

As of March 30, 2019, the company boasted 12,900 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

The company operates internationally but receives most of its revenues domestically, here we can see a breakdown from the Q3 investor presentation.

Recent performance and price action

Dunkin' has achieved a substantial price appreciation in 2019. The price in January was around $60 and currently, sits at around $75. This change in valuation can be attributed to a couple of factors. Firstly, Dunkin' has presented positive growth and profit reports throughout the last 12 months. The last quarter has been no exception.

Since 2017, the company has increased its revenue from $1.2 billion in 2016 to just over $1.3 billion as of writing this.

It is undeniable that the company has offered investors plenty of returns both in the form of dividends and price appreciation, which have also been aided be substantial buybacks. However, with the stock currently trading at above industry average P/E, is the company still a buy?

Dunkin': The Bad

In the section below, we will outline some of the weak points and threats for Dunkin'.

Debt:

As is obvious from a simple look at the balance sheet, Dunkin' carries a substantial amount of debt under its belt. This seems quite baffling since the company operates a 100% franchise model.

As we can see, since 2009, Dunkin' has practically doubled its long-term debt. Interestingly, despite this, the coverage ratio has maintained itself steady at around 3.24, while interest expenses as a percentage of revenue have decreased from 21.45% in 2009 to 9.5% in 2019.

The thing is, as we know, Dunkin' doesn't need to be so indebted. Its business model is based on franchises, which means that the debt acquisitions have been used in great part to give value back to shareholders through share buybacks, which does indeed have tax advantages.

To sum up, while Dunkin' can easily sustain its debt level given recent growth, the high level of financial leverage makes the company more susceptible to a downturn and add unnecessary risk.

Competition and Market outlook:

Dunkin' operates in an already crowded market, dominated by huge brands such as McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). To this extent, Dunkin' lies somewhere in between these two companies as a middle-of-the-road option, not commanding as higher premium as Starbucks but with a slight mark-up to MCD.

Furthermore, as this business becomes increasingly streamlined and technologized, Dunkin' will have to compete against these companies, both of which have much deeper pockets than DNKN. Having said this, Dunkin' seems to at least be on the right track to reinvent itself given the rise in deliveries and changing consumer preferences

The Good

In the section below, we will analyze the strengths and opportunities for Dunkin'.

International expansion:

As shown in the financial highlights from the third quarter of 2019, Dunkin' achieved international revenue growth quarter to quarter of 7.9%.

Source: 10-Q

Right now, international revenues represent only 17% of Dunkin's total revenues. The international market has a lot of room to grow, and Dunkin' has a proven and profitable business model that can easily expand through the franchise system. There is plenty of room for Dunkin' to grow in this regard, and I don't believe investors are factoring this in.

Technology and value proposition:

Dunkin' has made clear what their idea for the business is and how they are going to achieve growth in the changing market. 2019 has been proof that Dunkin' is ready to adapt to the new times. To this effect, Dunkin' has made clear how it is going to improve profitability and growth in the following ways:

1. Leveraging technology:

Dunkin' is using technology to leverage its operations both in-store and out-store. Dunkin's "next-gen" store concept includes an area dedicated to mobile pick-ups, taps for serving cold brews, and enhanced software to maximize speed and convenience.

2. Customer Loyalty:

Again, through the use of technology, Dunkin' is increasing customer loyalty and retention thanks to its multi-tender program, which allows customers to accumulate points on all their Dunkin' purchases.

3. Delivery and CPG:

Since June this year, DNKN is officially partnering with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), the nation's largest delivery platform, to begin to roll out its own Dunkin' Delivery initiative. Furthermore, Dunkin' is not only changing the way it serves its products, but it is also increasing its products by offering Consumer Packaged Goods both in stores and at select locations or through delivery. In 2019, CPG sales amounted to around $700 million. This initiative not only increases revenue but also helps to set Dunkin' apart from competitors and increases brand loyalty.

Valuation

Looking at Dunkin' purely on valuation, we can see that the stock is trading below its historical valuation.

The company is trading just below its 5-year average both in P/E and P/S. In terms of peer comparison, DNKN fair quite well.

DNKN DPZ WEN SBUX P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 24.47 30.41 36.15 28.36 Price/Sales (TTM) 4.68 3.31 3.72 3.98 EV/Sales (TTM) 6.86 4.32 6.14 4.17 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 19.81 23.75 20.53 20.58

The above table compares DNKN to some of its main competitors - Starbucks, Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), and The Wendy's Company (WEN). As we can see, DNKN trades at P/E significantly below its competitors. The same can be said in terms of EV/EBITDA. Looking at the valuation based on sales, one might conclude that Dunkin' is indeed overvalued, but this higher valuation can be explained by DNKN's superior profitability both in gross margin and net income.

How much could DNKN be worth in 2020?

At the current price of ~$75, Dunkin' seems to be on the lower side of fair value. According to census forecasts for Dunkin's EPS, 2020 could produce $3.3 and EPS could be $3.5 by 2021. Applying what I would say is a fairer ratio and more in line with the industry of 28, we could expect the share price to reach ~$90 in 2020.

Takeaway

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. offers a clear value proposition, is an established brand, and has room to grow. While many investors feel the company is trading at a lofty valuation, I feel there is still plenty of room to grow in 2020. A buy-in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.