MoneyGram: Upgrading Ahead Of 2020

In the present note, we are upgrading MGI shares from Sell to Buy, with our valuation remaining largely unchanged. However, the stock took a turn for the worse since we last published and our Bearish thesis largely ran its course. As we look to 2020 (and having completed incremental research and channel checks), we believe that Buy is a more appropriate rating at this time, as the company has already largely taken its medicine.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

MoneyGram (MGI) provides money transfer services through an omnichannel network that delivers both physical, online, and mobile solutions in nearly every major country. The company mainly targets customers who are either unbanked or underbanked, thus positioning itself for a direct competition with Western Union. Similar to WU, MGI also offers bill payment services. The company has digital presence in 64 countries and at ~350,000 physical locations.

Valuation:

With money transfer showing tepid growth at MGI, we estimate just $0.22 (down from $0.23) in EPS next year, which at the 2020 PE multiple of 14x (unchanged) yields ~$3.10 (down from $3.20). While we are moderately decreasing our estimates and the multiple, MGI shares had such a significant move downward that we can still upgrade the shares, since much of it is valuation-driven. At the same time, we have to be cognizant not only of near-term tailwinds, but also of headwinds.

MGI: A Story of Headwinds and Tailwinds for 2020:

Market Share Pressures: Despite some recent inroads, we believe that MGI continues to face market share pressures from its core competitors: Western Union and Euronet Worldwide. Western Union mainly exerts pressures via its remarkable brand value, as well as the overall geographical outreach with the ubiquity of money transfer locations. Euronet-driven pressures are mainly on the pricing side, since the delta for offline transactions is as high as 600-850 bps between the two companies.

Online Pricing - a Partial Win: This brings us to the online pricing. MoneyGram had greater success than Western Union in 1) combating pressures of niche online providers, like Xoom (currently under PayPal's umbrella) and 2) preventing cannibalization of its offline sales. However, it must be noted that growth of the online segment has been fairly lukewarm for MoneyGram, in the vicinity of 10-20% Y/Y (low, relatively to industry standards), which could perhaps be explained by fairly modest marketing investments.

Expect Some New Traction from Partnerships: Recall, MGI has a partnership with Visa Direct, a real-time push payments platform from Visa, Inc., as well as with Walmart2World. When considered cumulatively, we are now seeing 40-45 bps of revenue growth acceleration for MGI in 2020, which is an improvement from the negative impact we saw in 2019 and about 15-20 bps above our earlier estimate.

Consumer to Consumer Segment Remains Strong: We believe that demand for MGI's traditional C2C business remains robust, with the following (outbound) corridors particularly strong: India, Pakistan, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. As long as world remittances can maintain growth above 4%, we should see C2C transaction growth for MoneyGram of at least 2.2%-2.5%.

Compliance Costs Usually a Wildcard: This industry is obviously very heavily regulated, which implies strong KYC (know your customer) investments, as well as other regulatory-related costs. At this point, we see MGI investing as much as 1.4% of total revenue in compliance; however, these numbers can definitely rise in the foreseeable future.

An Opportunity Missed is an Opportunity Gained! Overall, we see the failed sale of MoneyGram’s business to the Chinese vendor or Euronet as a meaningful opportunity missed, since the transaction could have taken place at 5-6x current pricing levels. Furthermore, the company’s customer base could have been preserved and perhaps expanded, had either acquisition taken place. At the same time, there is a clear message out there: MGI is for sale! The company is also much (!) cheaper today than a year or two ago. Therefore, even though our 14x multiple does not reflect the prospect of the acquisition, a prospective deal may potentially give a meaningful premium to MGI shares at some point. We note that whoever a potential acquirer is - it would most likely be from the domestic side.

Long-Term Risk Factors for MoneyGram:

We see the following business risks for MGI:

1. Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues.

2. Competition from both niche (largely, online or mobile) money transfer providers, as well as established players, such as Western Union and Euronet Worldwide.

3. Downturn in the global economy can further erode disposable income of MGI's customers and thus impact the volume of remittances.

4. Technology risks can have a direct impact on online and mobile money transfers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.