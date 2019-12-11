GasLog Partners: Inflammable

They also said that currently, the secondhand LNG ship market has zero liquidity.

GasLog Partners (GLOP), a Master Level Partnership controlled by its parent GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), is into LNG logistics. LNG is inflammable, and sure enough the stock’s price movement has inflamed most of its shareholders ever since it got listed in 2012. Only the investors who bought between late-2015 and 2016 have benefited somewhat, and all others have lost out on other profitable opportunities.

The consensus estimate by analysts at Zack’s too is a container-load of negative comments, and it forecasts a pessimistic performance by the company in 2020. Q4 2019 is expected to be decent though.

It makes sense to dig deeper into the LNG logistics industry to figure out what’s up:

The LNG Market

LNG prices in Asia have crashed from a high of $16/BTU in 2014 to $10/BTU in 2018 to $5.70/BTU in late 2019. The main reason for the price crash is that LNG projects that received investments in 2010, a time when emerging markets’ economies were boiling hot, have gotten commissioned in U.S., Australia and Russia.

Bloomberg opines that the LNG industry is currently (in late 2019) facing a problem of oversupply, which should continue until Q1 2020, after which the situation will normalize.

In times of LNG overcapacities and falling prices, it is but natural that importing countries will demand lower shipping costs. But the reverse has proven true! I’ll explain why a little later.

The Trade War Impact

The U.S.–China trade war is taking a toll on the LNG market. Beijing’s higher tariffs (25%) on U.S. LNG have ended up increasing Chinese importers' costs. Now, China is a big importer of LNG and if the trade war lingers on, Chinese importers may not enter into long-term arrangements with the U.S. producers. China’s LNG imports have already dropped 12%. The impact could roll over to LNG shippers, affecting GLOP.

LNG Freight Rates

The good news is that 2019 has been a solid year for spot charter rates, which have climbed from below $50k/day in 2017 to $130+k/ in late 2019. The surge was caused by U.S. sanctions on Cosco (OTCPK:CICOF), a Chinese shipping company, for violating Iranian oil sanctions.

Let’s start with the good news: The Company bought back $10 million worth common units at just under $20, and distributed $0.55 per unit after generating a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) of $0.72 for the third quarter. The company reported strong numbers for this quarter primarily because it acquired three vessels (two in 2018 and one in 2019) and because it benefitted from a market-linked charter. Most of its fleet is gainfully booked and the company says it is poised for growth. More LNG producers will get commissioned in the near future and the demand for long-term charters will remain robust per the company.

However, the management sounded a note of caution by stating that some of its ships will see their charter contracts ending over the next few years and the re-charter rates will be lower, thereby impacting profitability. This is why the company is repurchasing common units so that when re-charter rates fall, the earnings remain steady.

The other negative is vessel replacement. The company may have to liquidate some vessels over the next few years, and as per the management team, there is no liquidity for secondhand vessels. If this scenario continues, the company will be forced to scrap vessels and invest capital on acquiring new ones.

Summing Up

The U.S.–China trade war, new competition entering the waters in early 2020, repurchasing of common units to ensure earnings stability, a soft freight rate outlook – these are factors that suggest that an investor should explore opportunities other than GLOP.

Of course, the distribution and buybacks look really good on paper, but when you are in a risk-on environment, you’re actually hunting for capital growth, not yields. In my opinion, you should neither short- nor long-haul this stock unless you believe in fixed income no matter what.

