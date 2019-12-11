Do Dividend Stocks Outperform?

In a popular recent article entitled The Tanger Lesson, I detailed the curious case that has led outlet mall operator, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), to become a battleground in the war between active and passive flows. A large dividend ETF, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), has become so large that its yield focused asset allocation has seen the fund's ownership grow to a whopping 22% of the retail REIT. As passive flows have come into Tanger, active investors are betting against the stock with short interest nearing 50% of the total float.

Why are passive funds hunting a relatively small stock that active investors are betting so aggressively against? The answer is found in Tanger's long history of dividend growth, which dates to its 1993 initial public offering. A segment of investing community - a large and vocal one on Seeking Alpha - favors dividend-paying stocks. This article will seek to answer the question of whether they should. In the pursuit of future dividend income, do income investors sacrifice capital appreciation? This article will examine the very long-run risk-return relationship of dividend-paying stocks versus non-dividend-paying stocks.

The longest available dataset that I used for U.S. stocks comes from famed Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. A subset of that data contains capitalization-weighted monthly returns for dividend-paying stocks and non-dividend paying stocks for a very broad swath of the list U.S. equity market. Below is a 90-plus year history of the performance of dividend payers versus non-dividend payers on both a linear and log scale. This cumulative performance is total returns of both series, including the impact of dividends.

Portfolios in this dataset are formed each June. A company that became a dividend payer later in its corporate life would then appear in both return series. For example, from its 1986 IPO until its first dividend in 2003, Microsoft (MSFT) would have appeared in the non-dividend payers. Since 2003, it has appeared in the dividend payers. The opposite is, of course, true as well. There are companies that have been in the dividend paying return series that were forced to cancel their dividend payout given balance sheet pressures. Few firms fail while currently distributing cash flow to shareholders, and I suspect that the higher failure rate among non-dividend payers contributed meaningfully to their lower total return and higher variability.

Over this very long-time interval, the dividend-paying stocks accumulated roughly 3.4x as much money as compared to the non-dividend payers. As shown in the table below, this translates into a 1.44% total return advantage each year. This return advantage is generated with meaningfully less risk as measured by the standard deviation of monthly returns. Higher returns with lower risk - that is the structural alpha we are collectively seeking - and dividend payers have generated nearly twice as much return per unit of risk over this long-run study. Dividend payers were also more likely to generate positive monthly returns and outperformed non-dividend payers in the majority of months.

While dividend-paying stocks have outperformed on average over time, they have not outperformed in all market environments. In the chart below, I show rolling ten year returns for dividend-paying stocks and non-dividend paying stocks. We know that cumulatively dividend-paying stocks have produced higher returns with lower volatility, but that has not been the case in all market environments.

In the 1990s, as high-flying tech stocks with limited earnings commanded premium multiples, non-dividend-paying stocks meaningfully outperformed, besting dividend payers by nearly 5% per annum. That trend reversed for much of the 2000s as the tech bubble burst and non-dividend payers produced more negative returns. The Great Recession marked the third negative annualized 10-year returns posted by non-dividend-paying stocks in the sample period, following the stagflationary mid-1970s bust and the Great Depression. This underperformance of non-dividend payers was likely a qualitative screen in these stressed market environment. The largest outperformance for dividend-paying stocks happened in the 1980s to early 1990s as the Volcker-led disinflationary monetary policy ultimately gave way to lower interest rates, which likely favored dividend payers.

What does this historical relationship mean for the current market environment? Dividend payers are certainly benefiting from the drop in interest rates as dividend yields have largely moved above the yield on even long-duration government bonds. Companies that do not pay dividends often believe that they have business prospects that justify the reinvestment of cash flow back into their business instead of sending payments to shareholders. Not surprisingly, non-dividend payers tend to do best amidst periods of strong economic growth. With subdued economic growth and limited inflationary pressures that could drive interest rates higher, it would seem that divided payers would continue to outperform on a relative risk-adjusted basis. Some investors may counter that these factors have contributed to elevated multiples on dividend stocks that will lower relative forward returns, but paying for non-dividend payers, which have historically been more volatile, may also be undesirable in a maturing business cycle.

There are certainly outlying examples of non-dividend payers that have generated tremendous long-run performance. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL) are among the most prominent examples of companies that have opted to re-direct operating cash flow instead of returning it directly to shareholders. This long data series features tens of thousands of U.S. companies. While our availability bias highlights some market leaders that are non-dividend payers, there are many, many more who were not such great capital allocators.

A focus on returning cash to shareholders is a form of discipline for corporate managers, and this has likely contributed to the outperformance of dividend payers over time. A focus on dividend growth and/or a tilt towards low volatility might also tilt investors towards dividend-payers likely to compound returns over long-time intervals. The ProShares series of Dividend Grower ETFs in the small-cap (SMDV), mid-cap (REGL), and large-cap space (NOBL) equal-weight dividend growth constituents and have outperformed their broader capitalization-weighted benchmarks. A combination of low volatility and dividend payers like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (SPHD) might also be an effective vehicle to capture higher returns with lower realized volatility.

For those with a long-term view, dividend stocks have produced higher pre-tax returns with less variability of returns. If I can write this article again in the distant future with another 90-year sample period recorded, I suspect that dividend stocks will again have produced both higher absolute returns with lower variability of returns.

