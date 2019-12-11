BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Presents at 2019 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference Transcript

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) 2019 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference December 11, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Gary Shedlin - CFO

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Alexander Blostein

Great, good morning everybody. Welcome, welcome back. For our first presentation of the day I would like to welcome Gary Shedlin, BlackRock CFO. In 2019 BlackRock differentiated model continue to drive solid results with about $300 billion of net flows for the first three quarters of the year with particular strength in iShares, fixed income and cash management capabilities. In addition to BlackRock's technology solutions for both institutional and wealth management clients remains a true differentiator which we expect to drive further on correlated growth and asset flows over time. We'll spend some time with Gary this morning on BlackRock's growth initiatives along with trends shaping the asset management industry broadly. So thank you and welcome.

Gary Shedlin

Thanks for having us.

Q - Alexander Blostein

Great, so the first question I have for you is really around the organic growth algorithm that you guys talked about in the past. Over the last 12 months BlackRock organic fee growth has been running at around 3%, an improvement certainly from where we were in the beginning of the year and then parts of last year but it's at a little lower end of kind of the mid single-digit growth that you talked about in the past. Help us kind of unpack this a little bit and talk how you guys are going to get back to the sort of middle of the range that you've outlined in the past?

Gary Shedlin

Well thanks for having us here Alex. I'm not sure I would totally call it an algorithm. I wish it would be -- if it could be an algorithm that be pretty good for us but we are -- we definitely are -- believe that 5% still is for us an aspirational long-term growth target. We've kind of really migrated that towards organic fee growth in terms of the 5%. And if you think about how we've done over the last five years I think we've done okay. We have basically got to about 4% on average over the last five years. In three of those five years we've actually exceeded it. We've been closer to 6% plus. And then two of those years primarily 2016 and 2018 we were in the low single-digits. But importantly still positive in an industry I think that has clearly been struggling. And it's really hard for us to basically either predict or achieve specific organic growth in any specific quarter or frankly sometimes any particular year because of the fact that so much of this is in our control.

Clearly we've got to deliver alpha, we've got to have the right products at the right time, we've got to optimize distribution technology but at the same time we know that flows in any given period of time are impacted both by the macro environment that we're in and also the risk preference declines are expressing at any particular time. And you mentioned it read in your introduction, I mean if you think about the last 12-months or even frankly the last nine months. But the last 12 months we've done about $350 billion of flows which again is right about 5% organic growth. But the yield from those flows in terms of organic fee growth has been less and it's been closer to 3%. And the reason for that at least in this particular 12-month period is really two-fold. One is that as you mentioned there has been a very specific preference for both fixed income and cash. In fact about 85% of those flows over the last 12 months have been in fixed income and cash which tend to be lower, lower fee product.

But importantly also when we do see whether it's volatile markets where we do see divergency and the returns of certain markets like emerging markets or Asia in this particular year. But a big chunk of our iShares business today is still driven by what we call these precision exposures and more importantly these liquidity-driven instruments. So think in this context things like EEM, emerging markets, fees at Europe. And when you look at volatile months or even longer hopefully it's just a month but this year it was both May and August that kind of hit us a little bit. We've got about $20 billion of outflows just in those liquidity-oriented ETFs.

Now the good news is when risk is on clients choose to express preference to put risk-on, they're going to use the iShare. But importantly also when risk is off they're also going to choose to use the iShare and we can talk more about that. This year we've got about $20 billion of outflows in those particular liquidity oriented instruments and those obviously cost us more organic fee growth than we would like because they tend to be the higher fee iShares. Growth going forward is really going to be driven by the end of the barbell. So roughly 50% of our fees today are both in our iShares business as well as our liquid alts and we can talk more about that but we feel really comfortable for different reasons that those are going to grow in excess of 5% over the next few years.

So the real answer in any particular point in time is going to come down to what I would call that traditional active middle. So whether it's fixed income, whether it's equity, whether it's bundled multi-asset, and I think that it's hard to predict where the industry is going. You've covered the industry so you probably have a view on that. I would say that right now it's negative in the industry but we are positive. And I think if you think about what we've done over the last 12 months or the year in particular we generated about 4% organic growth in our traditional active business less so on again for the same reasons less so because of the fixed income and fees closer to 2%. So that compares to an industry that's basically been negative low single-digit something like that.

And I think if you look at what the reason for that is again scale, globality whether it's distribution or investment capability, access to things like BII, technology, scale all of those things we think gives us a differentiated approach in that active sector. And we think that'll hopefully really help us achieve that 5%. So continuing to invest in things like iShares and liquids technology to basically drive portfolio construction solutions which bring the active business to the front and we're sticking by the 5% organic fever.

Alexander Blostein

That makes sense. Let's impact some of the some of the drivers here and I want to spend a couple of minutes talking about iShares. Clearly very powerful franchise and important growth driver. It has been an important growth driver, it is likely to be an important growth driver for BlackRock. Year-to-date I think about a $160 billion plus of flows so far this year again sort of high single-digit to 10% organic growth. Again quite consistent as we've seen over the last few years. As you look out into the future two to three years out where do you see the incremental demand for ETFs and iShares specifically coming in?

Gary Shedlin

Strong fourth quarter. We are I think a little over 50 billion. I'm looking to Sam [ph] is not in your head which is always we tend to see a strong end to the year which I think is really great and setting us up well for next year. So in terms of growth we again are reaffirming -- we believe that we will see low double-digit growth in assets over the next five years. Again that kind of amounts to let's call it the doubling overall of the industry and we are pretty convinced and I will go through the reasons why that we think that will again yield in excess of 5% organic fee growth for us. There's clearly going to be a difference in terms of the asset growth and the fee growth and things like iShares because of some of the uniqueness of the mix which we can talk about.

I think we think about the business in three segments. Each one is about a third but we can talk about it. But the growth in terms of fees and assets really is going to be really driven by two of those three segments which is the core segment and what we're really calling the strategic segment. We've kind of resegmented our shares kind of at every Investor Day. We've got an Investor Day coming up in June so we'll probably do it again so don't hold me to it but for the moment we're thinking about three segments. If you think about the core segment that's a little over 700 billion today, roughly a third of the business. Think about these as the building blocks of an individual investors portfolio. So these are kind of the core elements of what anyone would think about an asset allocation model. And importantly while the core is about one third of the assets it's really only about 10% of the base fees because these tend to be lower fee products.

So think high single-digits where price is really a very significant determinant of the end-users decision to buy the core iShares. They are lower but importantly they are much stickier. And so this is where you've seen historically for us in the last few years, this is where we've been focusing most of our pricing investments, a lot of money in motion for different reasons. Regulatory importantly among -- significant amongst then where we think we can basically grab those assets. And even though we're basically reducing a little bit of the backbook we think they will be more than made up for volume going forward.

As we think about the strategic side this is kind of more of a new category that we've thought about. Think about four important elements there fixed income, factors, sustainable and what we're calling mega trends which is more of a thematic kind of smart beta if you will construct. This represents again about 600 plus billion so roughly 30% of the book. But importantly these carry higher fees. So these are low 20s and a very significant portion of growth. So the 160 billion that you've talked about this year 90 billion of that growth has basically come from this strategic sector that's roughly a 25% organic growth rate this year. Let's just talk about each one of them. So fixed income again we went over 500 billion as a franchise, incredibly strong growth in the fixed income sector. 40% annualized organic growth this year. We obviously have a very significant share close to 50% this year I think something like that. And we're going to continue to see huge growth in fixed income ETFs. Again just think about modern modernization of the bond market overall and that's going to drive a huge amount of growth.

In terms of factors we're right around the $160 billion of ETF assets and factors. We have about 260 billion overall factors at BlackRock. When you combine them together we're the number one player in factors. Again in the ETF range alone something like 25% organic growth this year. And when you look at the single biggest grower in terms of aggregate assets amongst the iShares family today, it's a factor funds and involve something like $18 billion of year-to-date flows. And then sustainable which is really pretty small today, something like 40 billion. We expect that to potentially multiply by ten times over the next decade. So huge amount of growth. I think everyone is familiar with some of the demand dynamics of ESP [ph] more broadly. Again number one player in a sustainable and our ESG leaders iShare has over billion dollars to close this year.

So we think that strategic sector along with core is really going to drive growth which then leads to the third category which is what we call back to the first question, these precision exposures which if you think about precision exposures again that 700 billion the highest fee of all 35 basis points and why is it the highest fee of all is because frankly investors don't look at the value proposition there driven by fee. They're looking at liquidity, they're looking at tracking there, they're looking at the quality of the index. They're looking at the ecosystem surrounding the products so whether options market, lending market, and so we're able to charge a higher fee because of that in that respect.

I think those country funds, commodity funds, sector funds our investors are using these again they tactfully allocate around those core exposures that we talked about right upfront includes the market-driven that I talked about the EEMs and -- and again the good news higher fee, the bad news is we are going to see more volatility on this. And it's harder to predict what's going to happen to the precision exposures especially the market-driven because so much of that is driven by the macro environment that we're in. But we think no matter what happens there again sector, I am sorry, a strategic and the core basically are going to be growing at such a rate that again we feel pretty comfortable with that and iShares is going higher than 5%.

Alexander Blostein

Great, that makes sense. Thanks for that. So thinking about some of the recent changes that took place on the distribution side of the ledger, is your commission model for ETF trading offered by I guess all the major e-brokers now, the consensus view is generally that that's a long-term positive for further asset gathering and growth in ETF space. So curious how are you thinking about that and BlackRock's competitive position within that part of the market and especially as competition evolves both in the kind of direct-to-consumer channel and [indiscernible]?

Gary Shedlin

Yeah so, zero commission. I mean look I think overall we think this is going to be positive for us. I know there's a lot of debate. I don't think it's been positive for everybody. But I think it's going to be broadly positive for those people who are market leaders, who are scaled players, who have a brand and who have the technology that basically leverage their existing franchise. At the end of day less friction is just good for clients. And if it's good for clients we've always taken the position if it is good for clients it is good for BlackRock. So if it's good for clients we think less friction means more clients than ever before going to have access to ETFs. And if they're going to have more access to ETFs as the market leader with a scaled business, with brand new technology we think that's ultimately going to be good for us.

What do the numbers say, I mean our share on the e-broker platforms has actually gone up since the advent of some of this new pricing and just again to put it in perspective we've got about a quarter of our U.S. iShares franchise that are roughly about 400 billion of ETFs sitting on these platforms. And we think that will again only continue. The entire U.S., well the industry has basically been transformed by e-brokerage more broadly and I think as we start to see this new pricing dynamic it's only going to accelerate that growth. And frankly if you think about the two fastest-growing sectors whether it's the RIA channel or the direct that you mentioned something like $12 trillion of assets growing at double-digits, we think that it's going to continue to grow and again that is going to continue to drive shares of growth in ETFs more broadly especially around models, especially around things like portfolio construction and our ability to participate in that we feel is going to be a huge opportunity. Brand, breadth of our product, investor education, technology all of those things that really differentiate the iShares franchise we think will help us basically piggyback on that growth.

Alexander Blostein

You mentioned obviously the eBrokers and Schwab Ameritrade merger is definitely top of mind I think for a lot of investors. So I was hoping to get your thoughts on the implications from that deal on the distribution ecosystem broadly and obviously on BlackRock?

Gary Shedlin

Yes, I mean it doesn't surprise us that people are emerging to gain scale. We kind of learned that lesson a bunch of years ago and I think we were a little bit ahead between Merrill and BGI. We think that scale is a strong benefit but it has to be used as a virtue to basically help not only your clients but also your shareholders. And so I think scale is critical. Scale allows -- gives us a number of very specific advantages where we generate more stable cash flow which most importantly than anything else allows us to continually invest for growth going forward without kind of the stop-start, stop-start mentality. And I think in many respects that's especially in technology which I think will be a huge part of the expense efficiencies we're seeing that in banking as well in terms of just trying to fund that.

So if we think about what those scale benefits brings for us again I think there will be a narrowing of the product providers. I think those product providers effectively on a more level playing field will seek points of differentiation again that we just talked about. So again back to diversity of product, back to brand recognition, back to having a more efficient scaled sales force especially to cover the IRAs. I think the brand really speaks more to the direct sales force and the technology more to the IRAs to cover them more efficiently, to bring products and services that are unique and differentiated to help them scale and make their practices much more productive. So, again I think it kind of goes back to the pricing model. I think scale will ultimately benefit.

Alexander Blostein

Let's talk about pricing a little bit. So if we look at the sort of blended fee rate on the iShares platform it's come down but it really wasn't so much a function of lower pricing right, not explicit price customer we've seen over the last couple of years, really been more a function of the mixture that you talked about. Sitting here today how are you guys thinking about pricing for iShares, any incremental risks that you see that could drive pricing further down in any of the buckets that you have?

Gary Shedlin

I mean there's always incremental risk because you're hoping, you are always assuming people are rational in their thinking. And I think we've seen general rationality in terms of pricing. But more broadly nothing has really changed. I mean I go back to what we laid out at our last Investor Day 18 months ago nothing has really changed in terms of pricing around iShares. We're trying to be incredibly disciplined, it has to basically meet three criteria if you think about it. The category itself has to be done quickly within iShares. The category itself has to be responsive to price change and the pricing change ultimately has to make sense not only to the clients but also to their shareholders. We have no interest at all in chasing market share just for market share's sake. We believe that where we are making pricing decisions there's always an ultimate return.

In terms of incremental volume we talked about the stickiness of a lot of those assets, excuse me, where we think we can recoup and then make more money going forward. Since 2016 which is really where was the first time we started it beyond when we established the core back in 2013, we've been reinvesting what I would say about 1.5% to 2.5% of iShares revenue back into what I would call pricing investments. Keep in mind that's a roughly a $4.5 billion franchise today in terms of overall revenue. And the business itself since that time has grown by something like 25% plus. So we think that that's been a really good return not only for the clients but also for the BlackRock shareholders.

If you look at this year again it's hard to break anything up in 12-month period of time but this year in terms of 2019 our pricing investments have been closer to the lower end of that range. And again specific reasons people are doing things, we're looking at what they're doing, we're trying to understand the specific products and frankly where it makes sense or not. This year we concluded it was at the lower end of the range. But I would anticipate if I put on a look through the crystal ball I would say that next year and maybe for the year or two after that the pricing will probably more at the higher end of that range to 2.5%. But importantly again remember price is only a determinant in a sub-sector of those areas. Most of the pricing has basically been -- changes have been in core and then around fixed income and if you think about the revenue that those are affording us where we're starting to change the price it really only represents 10% to 15% of that overall book of business.

There is no reason for us to basically use price to drive growth in those areas where price is simply not part of the value proposition. And so again back to the issue of liquidity tracking our index ecosystem we talked about those precision exposures that's not where we're going to basically be using our reinvestment because it just simply doesn't make sense. So pretty much status quo on pricing.

Alexander Blostein

Yes, got it. Great, let's switch gears a little bit. I want to talk about the alternatives business for BlackRock, obviously another really important growth driver and as you articulated earlier clearly one of the big building blocks as you think about this 5%ish organic fee growth. So looking into markets, private markets have grown really rapidly over the last couple of years. Can you talk a little bit about the competitive positioning of BlackRock relative to maybe some of the pure-play players in the kind of this part of the market so the [indiscernible] world and as you think about growth from this business organically or inorganically where are you putting the emphasis on…?

Gary Shedlin

So our alts business this is one we're constantly redefining because people ask us that question a lot which is compared to the pure-plays. It's important to note that if we compare to the pure-plays the business is actually much bigger than the business we talk about through our publicly public financial statements. So if you think about it, if you basically include liquid alternatives so when I say liquid alternatives I am talking about single strategy hedge funds and fund of hedge funds. And you include liquid credit and you include illiquid which is kind of if you think about the way the pure-play is kind of talked about themselves. We've got a $225 billion alternative business, that breaks down into that 90 billion of liquids. And so thinking about the big four their real estate infrastructure, fund to private equity and private credit. We have about $55 billion of liquid alternatives, think about that as single strategy hedge funds and funded private fund of hedge funds. And we've got about a 70 plus $1 billion liquid credit business.

However you define it that makes us a top-10 player in the alts plan and arguably a top five player when you think about guys like KKR and Carlyle around that $200 million number. So we do have scale in this business although we're in more recent entrant to it. It is absolutely a strategic priority primarily as a result of the bar belling that you talked about in terms of those 50% of our fees that are growing significantly more rapidly. And we are continuing to invest. We're doing it organically meaning that we're continuing to hire people, we will continue to hire support to help build the operational infrastructure of that business. So whether it's people around tax or capital markets to help sourcing we're continuing to allocate seats and co-invest capital to help grow those products. We're doing some new launches.

We've talked about LTPC in terms of direct private equity but we're also doing it inorganically and I think importantly that's going to be very tactical. We have no interest in buying out diverse alternative players. We're really looking for those people who want to buy in what we think we can offer at BlackRock which is a more solutions oriented multi-product illiquid platform. And we've done that. You've seen us do a couple of targeted deals in infrastructure. First Reserve has been incredibly important. We actually just did one of the single largest private raises post the acquisition of First Reserve GPIP3 [ph] which is about $4 billion. We've done some things in private credit around Tennenbaum. And importantly we're also trying to expand that to technology through our recent acquisition of eFront to really create a whole portfolio solution on the technology side both liquid and illiquid.

What differentiates us, as you think about it I mean I think we are -- we have brought exposure over a number of asset classes. I think we have very robust sourcing capabilities. I think we bring a strong technology bend to the table and importantly we really bring this concept to offer our clients solutions whether it's technologically or just for the portfolio which is to be able to not have a solutions outcome just in alternatives which is a big business for us but actually to take the liquid and illiquid and bring it together into a single portfolio together. And so I think where's the proof, I mean look we've raised $50 billion over the last few years. That's with Scottsville $20 billion plus of dry powder that represents and again it's an important difference for us that we're not making money on some of that money that's not in the ground yet. So let me get that money in the ground which is obviously critical from the sourcing standpoint. That's another a $150 million of base fees for us.

And obviously just by virtue of the fact that we are a more recent entrant we are into that J curve on performance fees which frankly we won't -- we don't book until we actually recognize them as opposed to marking those to market. So I think the returns are good for us there and we're still trying to get it up to the core margin for the rest of the business. But as we hit that run rate over the next few years and get to that scale level I think we will be there.

Alexander Blostein

That makes sense. You mentioned technology a couple of times, it is a good segue to my next line of questions here. So if you look at the capital market landscape today technological advances are rapidly changing. Both the asset management industry and the wealth management industry from everything from kind of data collection to trade processing to execution etcetera. Obviously BlackRock has made a lot of investments in this area so just a couple of minutes on which parts of the capital markets ecosystem and maybe the asset management industry is typically most likely to be disrupted by tech over the next couple of years, is it likely to come from some of the existing players or some of the sort of new entrants to some of the FinTech firms that are out there and ultimately how's BlackRock both leading the change and potentially responding to that change?

Gary Shedlin

Yes, so great question. So we are seeing a tremendous amount of change in that area. I know you had the benefit of joining us earlier this week. This week or last week to basically see a demonstration of some of the technology that we've got. Look there is several factors that are really driving the need for more holistic, flexible technology systems at companies. Clients want to basically have an end-to-end solution. They want to streamline their front, their middle, and their back together. And why do they want that. I mean they want it for a number of obvious reasons which was look they're trying to reduce errors, they are trying to reduce costs, they are trying to reduce vendors whether it's OMS, EMS, risk in terms of that. They want to maintain optionality with their counterparty relationships. They want to increase straight-through processing that we talked about. And Aladdin actually allows them to replace a number of internal or legacy system really to come up with a single fully integrated tech technology platforms.

So what differentiates Aladdin in terms of why it's so appealing to them obviously it brings world-class portfolio management and risk analytic capabilities right to the forefront. It brings trade execution, it brings post-trade confirmation and settlement, it allows clients in worst-cases when potentially there's other blips to calculate their own NAVs as a backup system if they need to do that. Importantly today we allow them to communicate and integrate with their custodians to things like provider of Aladdin which obviously increases efficiency, again reduces errors. We're now allowing customization through third-party APIs that they can build on top of Aladdin to basically make Aladdin really customized to their own liking. And importantly post eFront we have this concept of the whole portfolio of solution. So we can bring both liquid and illiquid together in one place that you can do all of the risks and portfolio analytics that you need to do now both on a whole portfolio basis.

And probably the biggest thing I would say that really differentiates Aladdin is we are the biggest user of it. So we know the pain points. We're constantly evolving Aladdin to support our own growth. And so in a world where costs are so -- there's so much cost pressure today in the world clients are able to rent our scale and basically learn and basically work with us to understand what drives our business and hopefully to do that. So we think institutional Aladdin is going to be a big driver of continued growth. But it's not the only piece. So we talked about Aladdin Wealth which is a more recent business. Many don't know but Aladdin Wealth literally came out of an internal hackathon about four or five years ago, it was just an idea, and we've now executed on it. And this is really an ability to bring the same institutional quality portfolio and risk analytics and the ability to create better portfolios in the wealth channel and we've talked about how important that is.

Remember we make money in technology from both a technology for fee which is really what you see on our P&L but we're also using it to distribute lots of our products primarily buy shares into that fast-growing wealth channel that we talked about and benefit through effectively the ecosystem around our asset management which brings them together so nicely. Today we've got about 13 Aladdin Wealth clients here in 11 countries so it's very global. There's 35,000 users there, if you think about those as your advisors. And we expect again continued growth that will flow through to our asset management line as we basically get these individuals up to speed and adopting all the things they can do with Aladdin Wealth and you saw some of those yourself.

What is it today with eFront, remember we only acquired that on a run-rate basis. We're roughly at about $1 billion of revenue in technology services today. Again that excludes the stuff that's coming from the models which is arguably 25% of the U.S. wealth business today and again growing very, very rapidly. We estimate that the entire industry is about $8 billion so think about that as roughly 12% share for us. And we continue to believe that we can grow that in the low-to-mid double-digits as we start to also see some synergies coming through bringing Aladdin together. So I think that your question was a little broader than that but in terms of how much is legacy system versus third-party we're displacing it's hard to say. But our goal is obviously clearly to be an end-to-end provider and basically sufficiently differentiated to maintain those growth rates.

Alexander Blostein

Shifting gears a little bit to maybe some of the financial items I wanted to hit on margins and kind of the expense outlook. So if you look at 2019 there is a couple of one-off expenses but overall you guys are targeting core G&A be roughly flat for the year. Wanted to ask if that's a sustainable trend that you think beyond 2019 and your latest kind of thoughts around the evolution of the kind of the leverage between comp and non-comp items starting next year?

Gary Shedlin

I mean flat is hard. Look I think that we -- remember we went into 2019 and we were just talking about it with probably the worst environment you could think of trying to budget in the fourth quarter of last year. We saw markets down 12% plus. When you think about that run rate impact on our P&L it's obviously very significant figure. We went into the year with a $750 million to $800 million hole relative to the prior year just because of the fourth quarter in terms of the top-line. But we went into last year thinking we really needed to tighten the reins and we needed to really focus hard to try and really make sure that we were keeping expenses as tight as possible while again continuing to invest. And you saw us take some action earlier this year in terms of kind of rightsizing the organization.

We're in a little bit of a different environment, obviously much better environment not only with linoleum payable to us but I think that we're going to and I would say that what you should take away from that is that we're constantly looking to basically optimize the model. We don't go in with a specific number, there's not going to be like less growth expenses X percent or Y percent or shrink them. We're looking at the constant outlook. We're trying to take a multi-year view. And the goal remains to really optimize organic growth in the most efficient way possible. We'll take opportunities to invest where we see potential subsidization from the market which we know the market gives and the market can take away but we'll try to basically have a multiyear view. So I think flat is probably a tough standard.

However that commitment to again constantly optimize the model, we know that the PE comes from our differentiated growth and we know that the PE today is roughly 50% to 60% relative to the traditionals that may not be the best comp universe. And we know that people are giving us that because we are putting up differentiated growth, we have a differential model and so we're very focused on maintaining that going forward. And we will continue to be really good stewards of the P&L for our clients, our employees, and our shareholders. Great, so margin aware.

Alexander Blostein

Margin aware. Great, well I think we're out of time Gary. Thanks so much for being with us, appreciate it. Thanks so much.