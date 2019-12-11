Henkel: No Turnaround In Sight Yet

First, I use a technical perspective and second, a fundamental perspective that takes into account the latest quarterly figures.

In this article I would like to analyze whether Henkel has reversed the trend or not.

Henkel's share price performance from 2010 to 2017 is extremely good. It was not until mid-2017 that the share price fell slowly but steadily.

Introduction

Like I said in my first analysis about Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF/OTCPK:HENKY/OTCPK:HENOY), I am a big fan of the company. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, I think the product portfolio is very diversified. Furthermore, the long-term perspective of the management is a reason for the investment. The fact that the company is also a family business increases management's incentive to act as long-term and carefully as possible. This may be at the cost of absolute returns, but at the same time it also protects against risk.

In this article I would like to look at Henkel from two perspectives. First, I use a technical perspective and second, a fundamental perspective that takes into account the latest quarterly figures.

Technical perspective

Henkel's share price performance from 2010 to 2017 is extremely good. It was not until mid-2017 that the share price fell slowly but steadily:

Data by YCharts

In the course of this time I have built up a first position and bought again and again with the falling prices. Accordingly, slightly more than two percents of my private portfolio consists of Henkel shares. Recently, it almost looked as if Henkel was preparing for a turnaround, at least from a technical point of view:

One can see that the share price is forming higher and higher lows. This is an indication that the stock is in an upward trend. However, this can also only be a bear trap. This could also be supported, for example, by the fact that Henkel only follows the overall market.

There is also a crazy correlation between the Henkel share price and the 3M (MMM) share price. This can be observed in several time periods.

Data by YCharts

The next picture is particularly exciting. Do you remember the market reaction, after 3M reported the results for the first quarter back in April 2019? That was the stock’s worst day in more than three decades. After missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook, the stock price plunged 8 percents. On the chart, you can see exactly how investors mispriced 3M. After the fall in prices, both share prices of the companies more or less equalled each other again. From the perspective it even looks almost as if Henkel would either fall back to 3M, or as if 3M could catch up to Henkel:

Data by YCharts

However, since you always know such things in retrospect, I'm not a big fan of such technical perspectives. Especially the last comparison with 3M is rather a technical gimmick without any empirical evidence (although I find the developments of both share prices funny and interesting). The statistics also agree with me that hardly any investor manages to time the market. For me as a long-term investor, precise timing doesn't matter too much either. For me, fundamental considerations are more decisive. I also have the impression that this applies to the majority of my readers here at Seeking Alpha.

Fundamental perspective

Henkel recently published its quarterly figures, appropriately. I would therefore like to use this analysis to check whether the quarterly figures also indicate a fundamental upward trend or not. As always, I will hand out the highlights of the last quarter at first:

Sales in the third quarter 2019 rose by 0.8 percent.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed a slightly negative development of -0.3 percent.

Adjusted EBIT decreased by -8.2 percent from EUR 926 million in the third quarter 2018 to 850 million euros.

Adjusted return on sales reached 16.7 percent, -1.7 percentage points below the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EPS (preferred) decreased by -9.5 percent from 1.58 euros in the third quarter 2018 to EUR 1.43.

Net working capital as a percentage of sales improved to 5.7 percent (third quarter 2018: 6.6 percent).

Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 was higher (EUR 823 million vs. EUR 484 million).

The Beauty Care business is particularly disappointing. There, sales were organically -2.2 percent below the level of the prior-year quarter. Competitors like Beiersdorf AG (OTCPK:BDRFF) performs much better here. The new CEO must therefore take countermeasures.

Less worrisome is that the Adhesive Technologies business unit reported a negative organic development in sales of -2.4 percent. This is due to the declining cyclical situation in the automobile market.

For the fiscal year 2019, Henkel confirmed its outlook (at least). Henkel continues to expect an organic sales growth of 0 to 2 percent for the Group. For Adhesive Technologies, Henkel expects an organic sales growth of -1 to 1 percent. For Beauty Care, Henkel anticipates an organic sales development of -2 to 0 percent. For Laundry & Home Care, Henkel continues to expect organic growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

All in all, it emerges that there can be no real talk of a trend reversal even from a fundamental point of view. Only the Laundry business, which makes 32 percent of total Henkel sales, is growing (4 per cent). This is a continuation of the development of the past quarters and shows that a reversal has not just occurred. Nevertheless, I believe that Henkel will return to success in the long term. Henkel will lift investment spending by 300m EUR to capture growth opportunities. Management plans to strengthen Henkel's position by accelerating the launch of new brands and innovations, increasing the marketing investments and driving digitization even further. Of course, this will hurt EPS and FCF in the short term. However, I like it, when companies are facing the need to growth and to modernize the business. To be fair, one must nevertheless say that Henkel is, from a fundamental point of view, only fairly valued at this point.

Nevertheless, investors can continue to look forward to dividends that Henkel pays out once a year (in April or May). Given the commitment of having a payout ratio between 30 and 40 percent, I expect a dividend between 1.90 and 2 EUR and a yield around 2.1/2.2 percent. This is not huge and could reflect a slight overvaluation. But even though Henkel is not a dividend aristocrat, dividend growth is still impressive. Furthermore, the low payout ratio and strong cash flow keeps the dividend safe.

Investors takeaway

(Source: Brands & Businesses)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Henkel

With investing in future growth, a low payout ratio and low PE, Henkel is still worth a long term investment. Due to the higher dividend yield, I recommend the ordinary shares.

Henkel invests in future growth.

Global economy slowdown should be priced in.

The company will have to struggle with its own and global problems for some time to come.

Henkel is part of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Note: Henkel trades in ordinary shares which have voting rights and preferred shares. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares, they are entirely in free float. While the preferred shares are traded in the German Stock Index, the ordinary shares are nearly 10 percent cheaper. Therefore, they have a higher yield too. In the USA, investors are able to acquire Henkel ordinary and preferred shares by the way of stock ownership certificates obtained through the Sponsored Level I ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HENKY, HELKF, MMM, HENOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.