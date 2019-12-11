AT&T: Enough Already With Projected 5G Boost

Almost monthly, AT&T (T) executives parade out the same tired financial projections via a press release. My previous research highlighted the unlikely reality of the wireless giant reaching those relatively simple goals of achieving ~1-2% CAGR from 2020-2022. My price target values the stock at about $42.50 due to the likelihood of revenue declines causing the market to lose confidence in management.

Image Source: AT&T website

Constant Revenue Declines

Part of the problem with AT&T is that a couple of major mergers in the last few years makes historical data hard to analyze. One only has to look at the earnings history of the wireless and media giant to see that before and after the four quarters impacted by the inclusion of Time Warner revenues, the company had revenue declines. The company saw revenues dip 2.1% in Q2'18 before completing the merger and revenues were down 2.5% in the last quarter as AT&T lapsed the merger.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings

For the nearly two years prior to completing the merger, AT&T saw revenues decline. Prior to this period, the company closed the DirecTV deal were revenues were ramping as the move to 4G was driving wireless growth and T-Mobile (TMUS) wasn't a threat yet.

Clearly, AT&T has no recent history of growing revenues. One has to highly question how the company can promise an at least 350 basis point improvement from the recent negative 2.5% trend to reach 1% revenue growth.

AT&T generates about $44.6 billion in quarterly revenues. The company has to reverse what was a $1.15 billion loss in revenues into an at least $0.46 billion increase in revenues for a ~$1.6 billion quarterly trend change starting in 2020.

The company lists wireless, WarnerMedia and Mexico as the primary revenue growth drivers in 2020 due to 5G and HBO Max. The problem here is that HBO and Mexico only account for about $2.5 billion in combined annual revenues. The real driver of growth has to come from Mobility via 5G and the Entertainment Group is crushing the division due to cord cutting.

Source: AT&T Q3'19 presentation

First and foremost, one only needs to look at the above segment operating results where all of the categories including Mobility, Entertainment Group, Business Wireline, WarnerMedia and Latin America saw revenues decline. Only the Xandr segment (not included) saw revenues growing, though the unit is a mere $504 million of quarterly revenue or hardly 1% of the total business.

The problem here is that AT&T has to turn the ship on multiple divisions while overcoming the challenges in the Entertainment Group due to cord cutting and the Business Wireline segment as legacy revenues shift to other sources. The last two groups combined for $17.7 billion worth of revenues with a 3% decline rate likely to continue.

The below hypotheticals are the estimated growth rates assuming 5G boosts wireless revenues. These growth rates would hypothetically equal the Q3 revenues next year:

Mobility: $17.7B @ 1% growth = $17.9B

Entertainment: $11.2B @ (3)% decline = $10.9B

Business Wireline: $6.5B @ (3)% decline = $6.3B

WarnerMedia: $7.9B @ 0% = $7.9B

Latin America: $1.7B @ 0% = $1.7B

Xander: $0.5B @ 15% growth = $0.6B

Total: $44.6B ($0.9B eliminations) = $44.4B ($0.9B eliminations)

Even under a scenario where Mobility returns to 1% growth and WarnerMedia and Latin America rebound from revenue declines in 2019 to breakeven, AT&T still watches revenues decline due to the 3% declines from Entertainment and Wireline.

5G Disappoints

The business unit with the scale to turn AT&T around to growing revenues is Mobility and the promises of 5G. The problem here is that wireless carriers aren't charging for initial 5G services and the ability to charge more in the future has to be highly questioned.

AT&T is rolling out the 5G service with a requirement that users be on the $75 Unlimited Extra plan or the $85 Unlimited Elite plan. The only ability to generate more revenue is getting some consumers to upgrade from the $65 starter plan, but the early adopters of 5G are unlikely the consumers on the base plan.

Verizon Communications (VZ) already released a $10 plan that the company had to remove. Even T-Mobile unleashed their 5G network, but the service is hardly more than a minor upgrade the 4G LTE network at this point. The wireless industry is at the point of bungling the release of 5G service to the point that no ability to charge more in the future exists.

With no real distinguishable advantage or demand for a specific 5G network as 2019 comes to an end, one has to question how AT&T turns around the Mobility segment to generate growth. And especially the growth needed to meet the 1-2% CAGR rates presented my management on a regular basis when a couple of divisions are destined to see revenues decline.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock will have a difficult time rallying as the company misses revenue targets. The lack of revenue growth will leave AT&T with meager stock turns.

At $42.50, the stock would trade at about 10x my 2022 EPS target of slightly above $4 per share. When combined with the current dividend yield of 5.3%, AT&T would have a total return of about 16.5% over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.