Why I Am Still Bearish On The Gap

I have been bearish on a number of apparel stocks. Most of the time, the reasons were similar as many companies suffer from falling margins on top of weakening sales. The Gap (GPS) is one of these companies. I have been bearish for a while now as this San Francisco, CA-based apparel retailer fails to deliver sound arguments as to why investors should be long this stock. Even after the latest quarterly data has been released, I am not changing my mind and think it is best if investors and traders continue to stay away. This company needs a major turnaround, and I am not seeing one in the midterm.

Still No Recovery In Sight

Without looking at any details, I like to start by assessing how well (or bad) earnings have been doing. In case of The Gap, I do not think I am breaking any news when I say that things have been tough. In 2018, it seemed like the company was able to recover somewhat after an ugly contraction prior to Q4 of 2017. Unfortunately, this has ended as investors had to witness three negative quarters since the start of this year. All 2019 quarters (so far) had adjusted EPS down by double digits. In case of the just-released third quarter, EPS came in at $0.53. This is more or less what analysts were looking for but 23% below the prior-year quarter.

Unfortunately, for The Gap and its investors, this is not the result of margins offsetting sales gains. It started ugly right at the very top as same-store sales show (source).

Old Navy Global: Negative 4% versus positive 4% last year

Gap Global: Negative 7% versus negative 7% last year

Banana Republic Global: Negative 3% versus positive 2% last year

In other words, not only did weak brands continue to struggle, we are seeing that Old Navy Global and Banana Republic Global are down now as well resulting in total comparable store sales contraction of 4%.

As a result, net sales totaled $4.0 billion, which is a decline of 2% compared to the prior-year quarter. The translation of foreign currencies to US dollars turned out to be a headwind of about $12 million. The difference between same-store sales and total sales is caused by new store openings at Old Navy and Athleta and non-comparable Janie and Jack sales. These tailwinds are partially offset by Gap store closures. The Gap closed a total of 21 Gap brand stores - most of them in North America. The Gap expects 15 net store closures in the year as management has decided to accelerate the pace of openings in Athleta and Gap outlets in China.

Unfortunately, the problems do not stop there. Gross margin was down 70 basis points to 39%. This was in line with company expectations and an improvement from the first half trend. Merchandise margin was down 50 basis points as a result of Old Navy and Banana Republic, partially offset by Gap brand and Athleta. SG&A as a percentage of sales deleveraged 70 basis points.

Total inventory, excluding the acquisition of Janie and Jack was down 1% in line with the company's expectations.

Other than that, the company ran into problems as marketing became too dependent on messaging around discounting instead of the bigger picture brand messaging focus to stimulate product and value of Old Navy customers. Measures like a new Holiday TV campaign featuring Neil Patrick Harris should turn this around. So far, the company is eager that this is working indeed. In addition to that, the company is hoping to get three major benefits from the separation of Old Navy and The Gap.

First of all, it will enable both companies to serve their distinct customers and offer an operating model tailored to these needs. The second point is a catalyst to drive cost efficiency as organizational structure and operating models of both companies will (likely) significantly lower costs as a percentage of sales. The third point is a combination of the first two points as the company hopes to create an opportunity to grow mature brands while enhancing profitability.

However, for now, the company's troubles are expected to continue as 2019 total sales are expected to be down low-single digits. Comparable sales are expected to be down mid-single digits (source).

In other words, the very reason why I am avoiding most apparel retailers continues to persist. And that's the development of sales, margins and net income. The bigger picture shows how falling sales in times of already declining margins is hurting the company's bottom line.

It is therefore no surprise that The Gap is trading at 7.3x earnings and 9.7x next year's (expected) earnings. What seems to be cheap is just the absence of traders willing to give the company a higher valuation as the outlook continues to be bad. What this company needs is pretty much a miracle. I understand that the separation of brands will create room to enhance margins, but I doubt this will change the bigger picture. Apparel retail is fiercely competitive and at this point, I am not sure why one should buy its clothing at The Gap instead of any other store offering affordable clothing.

What this company needs is a huge turnaround. I am not writing this article to give management advice, but most retailers that are successful after a turnaround are the ones that were able to reinvent themselves. That's a tough thing to do in apparel, and I hope the company will provide us with more info regarding a possible turnaround. I do not at all see the point of being long The Gap. And no, bankruptcy is not at all an issue as debt/equity is at 0.34 while liquidity (current ratio) is at 1.4.

From a technical point of view, it seems the stock is building some support above $15 after being down almost 37% year-to-date. Nonetheless, it does not seem to be sustainable support for a rebound as the absence of any upside momentum (compared to the S&P 500) is a bad sign on top of everything else I have mentioned. I am not betting on it, but I am not ruling out a further breakdown at this point.

I only see one way to play this stock and that is by staying on the sidelines. I am looking forward to the way management is going to handle things as pressure is increasing. I think a radical turnaround will be able to boost expectations (stock price) and I hope we will get more info in 2020.

