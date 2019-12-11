EQM Midstream Partners: Priced For Distributions Being Halved

Since it is more likely that their distributions would resume growing, this indicates their units are currently underpriced.

Based upon my discounted dividend model it appears as though their units are seemingly priced for their distributions being halved with zero subsequent future growth.

A more important question is whether an investment can still be justified even with bearish assumptions that foresee large reductions to these distributions.

Introduction

Thanks to the recent selloff across the Master Limited Partnership industry, there are many very high yielding investment options abound, one that stands out in particular is EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) that is now sporting an unthinkably high 21% distribution yield. Given their massive distribution yield, it is completely pointless to assess the value their units currently offer if these payments are maintained, as it is obvious to even a new investor that anything with a sustainable yield of this magnitude is undervalued. Instead it is more relevant to consider whether an investment could still be justified even if their distributions are reduced very significantly.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that they are capable of at least maintaining their current earnings indefinitely into the long term. Considering they are forecasting that their adjusted EBITDA will increase 30% from their new projects under construction, this does not seem to be an unreasonable assumption.

Valuation Scenario

The valuation scenario was based around a bearish future outlook that could eventuate from various underlying causes, ranging from restrictive future government regulations, disappointing future hydrocarbon production, counterparty risk or even simply just mismanagement. Whether any of these actually eventuate remains unknown and the purpose of this article is not to necessarily predict exactly what will occur, but rather to demonstrate that even with bearish future expectations it is still quite possible to justify an investment in their units. The scenario foresees their quarterly distributions being halved and then remaining unchanged at $0.575 per unit or $2.30 per unit on an annual basis perpetually into the future.

Valuation Techniques

The valuation scenario used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 6.71% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.85% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 0.81 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $34.28, which is 56.82% higher than their current unit price of $21.86 as of the time of writing. This indicates that investors still stand to receive attractive returns even if their distributions are halved and remain the same perpetually into the future.

The observant reader will likely notice that their cost of equity is quite low at only 6.71%, which is largely due to their surprisingly low beta of only 0.81. Simply stated this seems too low and thus to further prove my point, I will increase their beta to the same as Energy Transfer Partners at 1.52, which is the highest within their group of peers. This dramatically increases their cost of equity and hence discount rate to a much more realistic sounding 10.44%.

After rerunning the valuation a result of $22.03 was returned, which is virtually equal to their current unit price of $21.86 as of the time of writing. Whilst it is quite unlikely that their distributions will remain unchanged perpetually into the future after being halved, this valuation was primarily performed to illustrate a point regarding the value remaining in their units.

Conclusion

Whether they can maintain their current distribution payments remains uncertain and given their yield is now above 20% it certainly seems as though the broader market is very skeptical. Regardless of whether this eventuates their unitholders are still adequately positioned with their current unit price seemingly only assuming their distributions will be halved and remain static. Since I believe their distributions would likely resume growing, I believe more upside remains on their current unit price and thus I may initiate an investment in their units within the coming weeks.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from EQM Midstream Partners' Third Quarter 2019 presentation, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.