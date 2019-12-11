Ventas (VTR) has dramatically underperformed the market this year, as it has remained flat whereas the S&P has rallied 24%, to a new all-time high. The underperformance has been caused by the 21% plunge of the stock after its latest earnings report. While the report was disappointing, it seems that the market has beaten the stock to the extreme. In this article, I will discuss why Ventas has eventually become attractive.

The reasons behind the plunge

Ventas is facing intense competition in several major markets, such as Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. As a result, it has failed to grow its funds from operations per share for five consecutive years.

In the latest quarter, the normalized funds from operations of Ventas fell 3% due to a 5% decrease in the operating income of senior housing operating properties. This segment, which generates 33% of the net operating income of Ventas, is facing fierce competition, with no light on the horizon yet. During the third quarter, its occupancy rate did not enjoy the expected seasonal boost due to intense competition driven by new supply. Moreover, the trend deteriorated in September and thus the occupancy rate fell 115 basis points below the occupancy rate a year ago. Furthermore, the negative trend has remained in place in the fourth quarter.

As the performance of this segment did not meet the expectations of management, the latter postponed the turnaround of the REIT by at least another year. Until recently, management was expecting 2019 to be the pivotal year and was expecting to return to growth of funds from operations per share from next year. However, due to the aforementioned headwinds, management now expects to return to growth mode after 2020. This disappointing guidance caused the stock price to slump, as the stock had already exhausted the patience of the market with the absence of growth for five consecutive years.

Growth prospects

Despite the ongoing pressure in the senior housing operating properties, demographics remain promising. As the baby boomer generation ages, the 65+ age group is expected to outnumber the group under the age of 18 by 2034 for the first time in the history of the U.S. This age group has immense spending power, as its average net worth exceeds $528,000. Consequently, healthcare spending is expected to grow by 5.5% per year until at least 2027. In the latest conference call, management stated that the demand for senior living is currently growing at its highest level on record.

It is also important to note that the office segment of Ventas is growing at a healthy pace, with ample room to keep growing for the foreseeable future. This segment, which generates 30% of the net operating income of the REIT, grew its same-store net operating income by 3.7% in the latest quarter.

Moreover, Ventas is doing its best to return to growth mode. To be sure, the REIT has invested $3.8 billion in new properties so far this year. The REIT is progressing as per its initial plan with its $1.5 billion university-based pipeline. In the quarter, it executed a 30-year lease with Drexel University, with an expected yield of nearly 10%. Due to the absence of growth for five years in a row, it is safe to assume that management is pursuing the most promising investments, namely the ones with the highest return potential and the lowest risk.

Dividend

Thanks to the recent plunge of its stock price, Ventas is now offering a 5.5% dividend yield. As shown in the chart below, the REIT has offered a higher yield only for very short periods throughout the last decade.

Moreover, despite the suppressed funds from operations of this year, Ventas still has a payout ratio of 83%. While such a payout ratio would be considered high for most stocks, it is normal in the REIT universe. Overall, Ventas is currently offering a 5.5% dividend yield, which is particularly attractive in the current environment of low interest rates.

Debt

Ventas has taken advantage of the cuts of interest rates implemented by the Fed this year and has refinanced a portion of its debt at lower rates. Thanks to this strategy, the REIT has no material debt maturities until 2022. As a result, the dividend can be considered safe for at least another three years.

On the other hand, due to its excessive investments, Ventas has remarkably increased its leverage (net debt to EBITDA), from 5.2 at the end of the second quarter to 5.9. As soon as the business performance stabilizes, management should prioritize the reduction of debt in order to reduce the vulnerability of the REIT to a potential downturn.

Final thoughts

As the market hates uncertainty, the stock price of Ventas has collapsed since its latest earnings release due to the postponement of the long-anticipated turnaround of the REIT. However, as usual in such instances, the market seems to have overreacted in the negative direction. The stock is currently offering a 5.5% dividend yield, which is attractive amid low interest rates while the dividend has a meaningful margin of safety. As a result, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing Ventas at its current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.