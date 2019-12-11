It's Time To Look Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Woes

The dividend will not likely grow in the next five years, nor will it be cut.

There are no significant debt maturities in the next 10 years, which leaves ample room for the company to get back its finances together.

The new CEO-led management is working toward achieving strategic priorities that are expected to reignite the company growth.

Disappointing financial performance is keeping many income investors on the sidelines despite the attractive yield of 4.6%.

Investment thesis

As the year is coming to an end, one of the most substantially beaten-down stocks in 2018; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), is set to close the year with a positive record. So far this year, the stock price has appreciated almost 30.5%. However, this ride has not been a smooth one for investors by any stretch of the imagination. There was significant volatility surrounding various internal and external developments.

The dividend yield at the current market price of $14.77 is 4.6%. However, despite this very attractive yield, many investors are still waiting on the sidelines, primarily because of the uncertainty about the company’s prospects.

The company is in recovery mode, but it would take a few more quarters to see the success of the initiatives implemented to tackle the disappointing financial performance. Shares are trading at a significant discount to my intrinsic value estimate. Dividend investors should bank in on the current yield.

Company profile and business strategy

Bed Bath & Beyond is a retailer that operates various brand names selling domestic merchandise, including bed linens, bath items, kitchen textiles, home furnishings, basic houseware, and various juvenile products. According to data from Reuters, the company currently operates 1,530 stores across the United States.

The brand portfolio of the company includes Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values, buybuy Baby, and World Market.

Industry outlook

The success of a home furnishing retailer generally depends on three key variables.

The state of the economy Product innovation Competition

First, a growing economy leads to higher expenditure on home improvement, which acts as a tailwind for the industry. Over the last decade, the American economy continued to grow, resulting in the growth of this industry. With the inversion of the yield curve earlier this year, many economists believe that a recession would likely occur within the next couple of years. However, on the contrary, disposable household income remains at all-time highs and unemployment is at a ten-year low as well.

Trade tensions with China, on the other hand, are expected to subside in the next few months as the two parties involved continue to look for solutions and to reach a middle ground. This would certainly help the American economy as well and uplift the sentiment of both investors and consumers. Corporations would feel safe to invest in the future as well if the trade war comes to an end.

Second, companies operating in this industry would likely invest millions of dollars to develop innovative products and bring them to consumers. Therefore, companies with access to sufficient capital to implement a technologically advanced shopping experience will likely lead the industry in the next 5 years.

Third, the home furnishings industry is highly competitive, with interior design trade and specialty stores, antique dealers, national and regional home furnishing retailers, and department stores giving a hard time. Online retailers are proving to be stiff competition for traditional players as well. Therefore, companies with robust omnichannel experience and especially, a solid online presence, will continue to thrive while brick and motor stores might find it difficult to improve their numbers in the next 5 years.

Overall, the industry is set to grow further but not all companies would grow equally. Companies that provide a streamlined shopping experience to consumers both in-store and online will outperform others, and companies with a strong balance sheet would be in a better position to drive the necessary changes to meet the dynamically changing consumer tastes.

Financial performance

The threat posed by online retailers such as Amazon is one of the reasons behind bleak expectations from Bed Bath in the future. However, the company has been able to grow its topline in each of the last 10 fiscal years, except for in 2018 and the trailing twelve months period. The concern, however, has been the higher than anticipated growth in the cost of revenue in this period.

This development has eventually resulted in a severe decline of gross profit in the last few years, which, in combination with higher selling, general, and admin expenses, has led to an erosion of operating profit.

The deterioration of profit margins doesn’t come as a surprise considering the difficult time the company has faced in managing its overheads. The management, however, is not oblivion to this negative development. As I would discuss in the next segment, several initiatives have been implemented to expand margins in the future.

Q2 2019 results did not present any reason for investors to be excited, either. Sales were down in comparison to the corresponding quarter of last year, so was the operating profit and net earnings.

The only plus point for investors is that the long-term debt portion of the company has declined in the last 5 years, despite the deteriorating financial performance in this period. However, the debt-to-equity ratio remains elevated at 1.73, which is a 5-year high for the company.

It’s also important to note that there are no significant debt maturities in the next 10 years, which leaves ample room for the company to allocate earnings to reignite growth and honor shareholder distributions.

Instrument Maturity date 3.749% senior unsecured notes with a principal amount of $300 million August 1, 2024 4.915% senior unsecured notes with a principal amount of $300 million August 1, 2034 5.165% senior unsecured notes with a principal amount of $900 million August 1, 2044

The financial position of the company is strong, which is one of the reasons why dividend investors should not look down on Bed Bath due to the underperformance in the last 5 years. However, there is a lot that the company management needs to get right, in order to improve the earnings of the company in the next 5 years.

Outlook

The company management has set 4 key near-term priorities to help Bed Bath recover from this bottom.

Stabilizing sales and driving topline growth

Resetting the cost structure

Reviving and optimizing the asset base

Refining the organization structure

In order to achieve these strategic objectives, several initiatives have been implemented over the last few months. First, the company has identified 160 of its high-traffic stores and decided to roll out visual merchandising elements to improve sales conversions. In an increasingly competitive furnishings industry where competitors are providing a higher convenience to consumers, Bed Bath lagged for years. However, things are finally set to change for the better in the next couple of years.

Second, the management is actively looking for opportunities to reduce overheads. Through the last 4 quarters, Bed Bath has reduced its workforce by 7%, which is expected to save $50 million on an annualized basis in the future. As confirmed in its latest earnings call in October, the management is negotiating the lease terms of stores to save costs from this front as well. The success of these negotiations, however, is yet to be seen.

In addition to these, there is a program to reduce the inventory by approximately $1 billion in the next 18 months as well and allow for a faster refresh of the assortment and enable store labor activity to be re-focused to better support customers and drive sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in a strong financial position to benefit from the latest development of the industry as well. It might take a while for the company to come up to speed with e-commerce giants, but the company has understood the importance of providing a higher level of convenience to shoppers. The management is implementing changes to both their stores and online platforms, which would likely attract more customers in the future.

Hiring Target’s Mark Tritton as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer in October could also prove to be a differentiator for Bed Bath in the future.

At the 1994 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett had this to say about the importance of right executives running a company.

“And so, the important thing we do with managers, generally, is to find the .400 hitters and then not tell them how to swing. The second thing we do is allocate capital. And aside from that, we play bridge.”

Mark Tritton is considered instrumental in driving Target’s sales by transforming the omnichannel shopping experience of the company, which is one of the reasons why BBBY shot up 15% on October 9 when the company announced its plan to replace the interim CEO with Mark.

Here is a summary of analyst reactions that followed this announcement.

Cristina Fernandez of Telsey Advisory upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform, citing that Tritton will “improve the company’s performance by implementing many of the strategies that have succeeded at Target.” (price target of $16)

Simeon Gutman of Morgan Stanley said that Mark “is a credible leader and a strong merchandiser. Hiring him as the CEO is a clear win for the company.” (price target of $12)

Jonathan Matuszewski of Jefferies, Zachary Fadem of Wells Fargo, and Anthony Chukumba of Loop Capital all agreed that hiring Mark was a tremendous win for the company but cited that near-term worries will continue to persist, and it would take a while for the financial performance of the company to improve.

The new CEO is bound to bring some differences to the way how Bed Bath & Beyond operates and the success of such initiatives can only be assessed in a couple of years. However, he adds more credibility to my thesis that Bed Bath is on the right track – execution is the key.

Dividend safety analysis

Bed Bath initiated distributing dividends in June 2016, and since then, continued this in each quarter. In each of the last 3 years, dividend per share has grown.

The company has never failed to cover its dividends by free cash flow. In fact, free cash flow has grown at a much higher rate than dividends in the last few years, which has left the company with more room to increase dividends in the future.

The challenging macro and microenvironment might keep the management at bay and prevent any further growth in dividend per share in the short term. However, this is not something investors should worry about as it’s far more important to execute the strategic priorities and set up the company for growth in the future.

According to data from the third-quarter earnings reports, the company has $984 million in cash and short-term investments. Assuming the outstanding shares would remain constant, it would only require approximately $87 million per annum to distribute the current level of dividends per share to investors. While distributing dividends is certainly not the only plan the management has for this cash balance, this high coverage is an indication of the safety of Bed Bath’s dividend at present.

Valuation

Even though Bed Bath & Beyond is a dividend payer and can be valued using a dividend discount model, I preferred a discounted cash flow model over it in belief that the company is unlikely to hike its dividend meaningfully in the next 5 years, which would lead to a misleading conclusion arising from a higher retention ratio. A cash flow model, on the other hand, eliminates this risk partially.

In calculating the intrinsic value estimate for BBBY, below revenue assumptions were used. These are in line with the consensus estimates found on Reuters Eikon.

Fiscal Period Ending Revenue estimate February 2020 $11.35 billion February 2021 $11.04 billion February 2022 $10.98 billion February 2023 $11.46 billion February 2024 $11.67 billion

The EBITDA margin of the company has declined from 15.2% in 2015 to 4.38% for the trailing twelve months period. Along with the efforts by the management, I expect the EBITDA margin to recover starting from fiscal 2022 and improve to 8% by 2024.

The other major assumptions used in this model are listed below.

Capital expenditures to average around 3.5% of sales

Net working capital to average 6.5% of sales

Cost of capital of 8%

Perpetuity growth rate of 1.5%

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value estimate of BBBY comes to $17.68, which indicates an upside of 20% from the market price of $14.77 on Thursday.

Risks

The continued success of the company entirely depends on the ability of the management to execute the four-pillar plan to reignite growth. The competition will remain high while the company tries to achieve these objectives, which would make the execution even more difficult. The stock will remain volatile in the short term.

Conclusion

Bed Bath & Beyond struggled to keep up the pace with the changing consumer preferences in the last 5 years. During this period, the industry continued to grow but Bed Bath lost its market share to its competitors, including the e-commerce giant Amazon. The management has introduced 4 strategic priorities and a number of initiatives have been implemented to achieve these objectives. The dividend remains well covered and a dividend cut is highly unlikely, considering the sound balance sheet of the company. Dividend growth is also unlikely, but income investors should bank in the above 4% yield at the current market price.

