Commercial Vehicle: Better-Placed For The Truck Downturn Than The Share Price Suggests

CVGI shares look quite undervalued on a long-term DCF basis, but parts suppliers tend to trade more on near-term margins and revenue, and CVGI could have bear-case downside below $6.

CVGI's acquisition of First Source Electronics seems like a questionable use of capital to me given a lack of overlapping markets/customers and the risk of management losing focus.

Commercial Vehicle is in much better shape for the expected downturn in North American Class 8 truck builds than in prior cycles, and the company should maintain positive FCF.

It has to be frustrating at times to be part of Commercial Vehicle’s (CVGI) management team. While this supplier of seating, wiring, trim, and other components to the global trucking and construction equipment market has actually undergone a pretty meaningful restructuring since the last peak in Class 8 truck builds, it doesn’t show up in the share price (which is basically flat since then). Of course, CVGI hasn’t executed flawlessly over that time either; many of the company’s growth plans have come up short, and I’ve taken issue with the approach to M&A over the years.

With the company on the edge of the cliff with respect to U.S. Class 8 truck builds, this is a tough stock to recommend. I do believe the shares are undervalued on a long-term basis assuming low single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth, but cyclical stocks tend to trade more on near-term earnings prospects, and CVGI is likely to see a meaningful EBITDA decline in 2020.

A Deal At Last … But A Somewhat Curious One

While management has long said that it was willing to look at M&A to improve the company’s long-term growth prospects, it took a while for a deal to materialize, and I’m not sure the deal the company chose was really in line with what investors were expecting.

CVGI announced back in September that it had acquired First Source Electronics for $45 million, including an $11 million, three-year earn-out. First Source provides electrical system integration and assembly, producing electro-mechanical assemblies, cable/wire harness assemblies, and control panels/control boxes for a range of customers in industrial (including warehouse), military, and transport markets.

There’s very little overlap with CVGI, as most of First Source’s transport business is with rail customers, and there are no major customers in common. While the market/customer overlap is minimal, there should nevertheless be some operating synergy potential, as most FSE products require a wire harness, which CVGI should be able to provide from its operations.

CVGI paid a decent price (7x EBITDA for a company with mid-teens EBITDA margins), and the deal should offset the company’s truck-driven cyclicality, but I’m not sold on the logic of the deal. As I’ve written in prior articles, several truck/commercial vehicle suppliers, including Allison (ALSN), Cummins (CMI), and Dana (DAN) have made sub-$100 million acquisitions targeting future opportunities in commercial truck electrification and/or alternative fueling. Given that CVGI already works with many OEMs in the truck, construction, and off-road space, and the potential synergy with the wiring business, I would have thought this would be the direction CVGI would look to go.

Perhaps CVGI felt they didn’t have the resources to invest in R&D at the level it would take to maximize those opportunities, or perhaps electrification-facilitating acquisitions just didn’t fit the plan for other reasons (including the need to have a larger base of business in areas like powertrain/drivetrain). Whatever the case, I’m concerned that CVGI will struggle to really leverage the First Source acquisition and that this diversification into unfamiliar markets will ultimate prove distracting and expensive.

Core Operations Showing Some Signs Of Strain

Particularly in light of management’s downward revision of Class 8 and Class 5-7 build rates for the remainder of the year, it looks like CVGI has seen the peak in this trucking cycle. Revenue was basically flat in the third quarter, with Electrical up 1% in organic terms and Seating down about 4% in organic terms. Seating was hurt by an unexpectedly weak result in the construction business; while Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and others had laid the groundwork (weak results/guidance), the 25% decline in revenue at CVGI was a surprise.

CVGI is also still chopping through some margin challenges. Higher minimum wages in Mexico have hit gross margins, and the company is continuing to see some headwinds at the operating income line from those wage pressures, a supplier bankruptcy, and opex spending designed to support future growth (capacity expansion, business development, etc.). With that, operating income fell about 18%, with a 130bp decline in operating margin. On a positive note, the Electrical business is still producing double-digit segment-level margins.

Still, relative to past cycles, I believe CVGI is going into this downturn in much better shape. Gross margin will probably end up a little lower than in 2018, but these two years are still decade-plus highs, and likewise with an operating margin that should end up around 7% - again, probably lower than 2018 (due to those aforementioned issues), but that’s still the best result since 2006. The balance sheet isn’t pristine, and I’m concerned debt could exceed 2x EBITDA in 2020, but all in all liquidity really isn’t much of a problem and I expect CVGI to produce positive free cash flow through the down-cycle.

The Outlook

While CVGI deserves credit for the restructuring that has taken place under Patrick Miller’s tenure as CEO, the company hasn’t hit all of its targets – it’s still predominantly a supplier of seats, wire harnesses, and trim to the North American medium/heavy-duty truck market. Diversification toward China and India hasn’t really gone anywhere, and while CVGI has picked up some construction business since 2015, it’s basically flat since 2012 as a percentage of revenue and there’s been no real progress in areas like agriculture, military, and mining. Likewise, as I discussed above, I think the company has missed out on some opportunities to use M&A to diversify away from more commoditized (or at least lower-value) components like seats.

Even with those flaws, I believe the shares are undervalued. I expect a double-digit decline in revenue in 2020 and a 300bp-plus decline in operating margin on lower Class 8 build rates, but I do expect a recovery in 2021 and I believe CVGI can reasonably expect to generate low single-digit revenue growth on a long-term basis across the cycles. I also still see some margin and FCF improvement potential as the company works through these recent issues and scales up new capacity. With that, I think mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth remains possible.

Valuation is problematic. Even with a low-teens discount rate, the shares look undervalued if CVGI can generate around 3% annualized revenue growth rate and a long-term average FCF margin in the mid-3%’s (versus a trailing historical average of 1.5%). On the other hand, cyclical suppliers like CVGI (as well as Cummins, et al) tend to trade on the basis of near-term revenue, EBITDA, and margin expectations, with the margin having a significant influence on the EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiple. Taking all that into account, I can’t rule out the shares retesting $6 or worse if the company sees more severe decremental margins.

The Bottom Line

Is it worth taking the risk of a 20% drop to benefit from what could ultimately be a 30% or greater share price improvement from today’s level? That’s for investors to decide for themselves, but I do think today’s price undervalues the progress CVGI has made, even if I don’t agree with all of management’s choices and factoring in the impending declines in Class 8 build rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.