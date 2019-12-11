As Pier 1 And Bed Bath & Beyond Bleed Market Share, TJX Is Poised To Win

HomeGoods also has plenty of room to expand its segment margin after experiencing some margin deterioration over the past three years.

With Pier 1 Imports on the brink of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond shrinking rapidly, and department stores under pressure, HomeGoods is well positioned to continue gaining market share.

While it's not as large as sister chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, TJX Companies' (TJX) HomeGoods chain has been a huge growth driver for the off-price giant in recent years. TJX has rapidly expanded HomeGoods' store count, growing the chain from just 450 outposts in early 2014 to 807 by the end of last quarter. (Within the company's HomeGoods business segment, TJX also now operates 32 stores under the Homesense banner in the United States.)

As a result, HomeGoods' revenue roughly doubled from just under $3 billion in fiscal 2014 to $5.8 billion in fiscal 2019 and is on track to surpass $6 billion in the current fiscal year (fiscal 2020).

Recently, HomeGoods has hit some bumps in the road, as growth investments and execution mistakes have weighed on profitability over the past two years. However, it could be poised to return to form over the next several years as struggling rivals Pier 1 Imports (PIR) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) hemorrhage market share.

Temporary setbacks for HomeGoods

HomeGoods' operating margin peaked around 14% in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017. In the latter year, segment profit reached $614 million, on revenue of $4.4 billion. By contrast, HomeGoods' segment margin fell to 13.2% in fiscal 2018, 11.6% in fiscal 2019, and is on track to sink to 10.4% in fiscal 2020.

The launch of the Homesense brand drove some of this margin erosion, as Homesense is still early in the process of scaling up. Rising freight costs have added to the pressure over the past two years. Higher distribution costs and other growth investments have contributed to the margin pressure, too.

(The first U.S. Homesense store. Image source: PR Newswire.)

Finally, TJX experienced execution mistakes in some merchandise categories earlier this year. TJX has a policy of honoring its merchandise orders rather than trying to cancel orders when it finds that particular types of merchandise are selling poorly. This negatively impacted sales and led to abnormally high markdowns in Q2 (and, to a lesser extent, Q3).

The good news is that many of these headwinds are set to fade. TJX has more or less fixed the HomeGoods merchandise issues. The company recently achieved substantial year-over-year savings in its annual freight negotiations. Distribution costs could remain a headwind, as a new HomeGoods distribution center is currently under construction in Ohio. However, as the business continues to gain scale over the next few years, it should have no trouble absorbing the incremental costs.

Pier 1's potential demise is a market share opportunity

While HomeGoods' profitability has receded a bit recently, the business has continued to grow quickly, with segment revenue up 8.5% year-to-date. Its growth could get a shot in the arm next year as home decor specialist Pier 1 Imports closes stores, and potentially goes out of business entirely.

Pier 1 has been going downhill for years, but its downward spiral has accelerated over the past few quarters. In fact, the company has posted five consecutive double-digit comp sales declines. Adjusted EBITDA, which was already a paltry $89 million in fiscal 2018, fell far into negative territory at ($137 million) in fiscal 2019. EBITDA fell even further into the red in the first half of fiscal 2020.

Earlier this year, Pier 1 announced that it could close up to 15% of its stores as part of a turnaround effort. At least 70 of its 951 locations are on track to close in the coming months.

Moreover, Pier 1's latest quarterly report showed that cash had dwindled to just $10 million, while borrowings had spiked to $316 million from $199 million a year earlier. Not surprisingly, the company has had to hire numerous restructuring advisors.

(Image source: Pier 1 Imports)

Barring a miraculous recovery in sales and profit, Pier 1 will soon have little alternative to bankruptcy. Moreover, with negative EBITDA, liquidation is more likely than a successful restructuring. That would put the company's nearly $1.5 billion of annual revenue up for grabs. Between its steadily expanding store base and its reputation for offering great value, HomeGoods could pick up a significant chunk of Pier 1's market share if the latter goes out of business.

Rivals like Bed Bath & Beyond are shrinking

Pier 1 Imports isn't the only home furnishings retailer that is losing market share to HomeGoods. One-time category killer Bed Bath & Beyond doesn't face any immediate danger of bankruptcy, but it too has been reporting weak sales and steady margin erosion. Comparable sales declined nearly 7% in the first half of fiscal 2019, as store traffic has been persistently weak.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects to close 60 locations in the coming months (including 40 stores from its namesake chain) as it tries to shrink to a more sustainable store base. More store closures could follow in the years ahead as leases expire, given that Bed Bath & Beyond's struggles with weak traffic appear to be structural in nature.

While Bed Bath & Beyond isn't going to disappear anytime soon, it's a much bigger target, with annual sales of more than $11 billion. Capturing just a small fraction of this revenue would provide a meaningful boost to HomeGoods' top line.

Collectively, department stores' home sections still do billions of dollars of sales, too. With most department store chains likely to shrink significantly in the years ahead due to plunging mall traffic, this represents another meaningful market share opportunity for HomeGoods.

HomeGoods could be a big profit growth driver

TJX's HomeGoods segment is on track to generate about $6.3 billion of revenue this year. Segment profit will probably be modestly lower than last year's $672 million. However, with freight costs moderating, the merchandise buying issue fading into the past, and a big growth opportunity at the expense of struggling rivals like Pier 1 and Bed Bath & Beyond, HomeGoods is well positioned to deliver strong profit growth going forward.

By the middle of the next decade, HomeGoods' revenue (including the Homesense brand) should reach the $10 billion mark. After all, there's going to be a lot of revenue up for grabs, and TJX sees room to eventually operate at least 1,400 stores between the two concepts in the U.S.

If HomeGoods' operating margin rebounds to around 13% (somewhat below the prior high), that would imply a doubling of annual segment profit to $1.3 billion. While TJX already generates total annual segment profit of $4.8 billion, getting this type of growth from one of its smaller segments would contribute meaningfully to profit growth at the corporate level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

