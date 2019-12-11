Seattle Genetics: A Prudent Growth Story

Summary

Seattle Genetics is employing a Phillip Fisher growth strategy of label expansion for its approved medicine.

The lead drug, Adcetris is authorized for commercialization to serve six different cancers. Better yet, the firm is assessing its use in a vast number of other cancer indications.

Riding strong data, a biologic license application for Enfortumab was filed back in September. I anticipate approval by March 15 next year.