OPEC's New Year's Gift To Oil Bulls

December is shaping up to be a significant month for oil investors and the broader oil market. Crude prices have begun to rise following news that OPEC and its non-OPEC partners have agreed to a further reduction in production of around 0.50 million barrels per day. This move is taking with it the otherwise depressed share prices of oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms and if my interpretation of the data is accurate, this could be only the beginning. If the members that are party to the agreement fulfill their end of the bargain, the end result could be not just a balanced market in the first quarter of next year, but a market in deficit.

A look at the terms

According to a press release issued by OPEC, the group has decided to cut production by a further 503,000 barrels per day. When this announcement was first indicated in the media on December 5th, there was, initially, a great deal of confusion. On the one side, there was the thinking that this change in output would be in addition to what has already taken place, while on the other side, there was discussion on how this would be affected by parties that were already cutting more than their fair share while other members of the prior agreement were in violation of theirs.

*Taken from OPEC

A great deal of this confusion became resolved when it was announced by Saudi Arabia that it would cut its quota by 0.167 million barrels per day, plus continue to overdeliver by 0.40 million barrels per day. This is important because in October of this year, the kingdom was overdelivering on its prior commitment to cut by 0.421 million barrels per day. In short, had this new agreement not included this stipulation, Saudi Arabia could have increased its output while others cut, effectively turning this into a non-cut.

*Created by Author

It is also important to consider that this cut is in addition to another important sticking point: that current violators of the agreement come into compliance. Since the initial OPEC cuts back in 2017 were announced, there have been serious violators of them. The biggest of these, without a doubt, has been Iraq. In October of this year, for instance, the nation produced 4.690 million barrels of crude per day. This represents an excess of 0.178 million barrels per day over the 4.512 million barrels per day the country previously agreed to.

Another big violator recently has been Nigeria. In October, its output was 1.811 million barrels per day, 0.147 million barrels per day higher than what the nation was supposed to produce. Of the non-OPEC members, Russia also has a history of producing above its agreed-upon amount of 11.19 million barrels per day. Usually to the tune of 0.20 million to 0.30 million barrels per day.

This looks quite bullish for oil investors

Right now, there appear to be only two hopes, at least near term, for oil bears. Either this pact with OPEC and its non-OPEC allies must fall apart, or global oil demand must weaken due to economic issues. I do still believe that the latter is possible, but even in that case, we may find that this latest additional cut is a gift to the bulls. As an example, we need to only look at the table below.

*Created by Author

In this analysis, I decided to look at four different scenarios for next year, with each one applied to both a one-quarter-only deal and to a four-quarter deal. The one-quarter-only deal assumes that the cuts only exist (and therefore matter) for the first quarter of 2020. This is appropriate because the OPEC+ group has said they will wait until later next year to see if the cuts should be extended further or otherwise changed. The four-quarter deal assumes these levels extend through all of 2020. I am using October’s output, as estimated by OPEC’s monthly report, as the baseline.

*Taken from OPEC

The first scenario here assumes that everybody in OPEC abides by the rules, but that non-OPEC members don’t see any reduction in output compared to what OPEC has estimated for them for the first quarter next year. Under this scenario, first quarter global output will see a deficit of 0.15 million barrels per day, or an aggregate deficit during that time frame of 13.65 million barrels. Applied to the entirety of 2020, this would grow to 0.60 million barrels per day for an aggregate production shortfall of 219.60 million barrels.

The second scenario here assumes that all of OPEC, once again, obeys, but with one exception: Iraq. Iraq is truly unlikely to abide by the cuts entirely so this is not an unrealistic assumption. Here, we would see a surplus in the first quarter, but only by 0.08 million barrels per day, or 7.28 million barrels for the quarter. For the full year, however, we would still see an aggregate drop of 0.37 million barrels per day, or 135.42 million barrels throughout all of 2020.

The third scenario looked at here is identical to the first scenario, with the exception being that it also includes an appropriately-sized cut (as agreed to in their meeting) by non-OPEC nations. Likewise, the fourth scenario is identical to the second scenario, but again with the non-OPEC nations chipping in. In both of these scenarios, we will see deficits for just the first quarter as well as the year. The full year’s deficit would be between 183 million barrels and 267.18 million barrels.

Now, this is not to say that we should actually expect OPEC and its partners to allow such large decreases to occur. If prices remain depressed, they may, but it’s more likely that at some point, probably at the start of the third quarter, they would step in and increase output. After all, there’s a fine line they are dancing between keeping prices elevated and awakening the shale beast again. Having said that, if US production does what I think it may in the not-too-distant future, it might be easy for the group to overshoot.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that, so long as OPEC+ sticks more or less to its new agreement, and so long as the global economy does not take a beating, the picture for oil bulls is looking up. Already pricing is too low and warrants upside from here, likely to the tune of $10 per barrel for WTI, but if OPEC+ succeeds, then we could be looking at an even better picture moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.